Trump Had Hidden $19.8 Million Loan From North Korea-Linked Company As President: Report
Trump failed to disclose the loan, which was paid off months after he took office, Forbes reported.
What's at stake as Trump Org. trial deliberations continue
NEW YORK – It’s one ballot former President Donald Trump would rather not be associated with: the verdict sheet at his company’s criminal tax fraud trial. Deliberations are set to spill into a second day Tuesday as jurors weigh charges that the Trump Organization helped executives dodge personal income taxes on perks such as Manhattan apartments and luxury cars.
Fox News ends Lara Trump's employment following father-in-law Donald Trump's 2024 announcement
Lara Trump will no longer be a paid contributor for Fox News after her father-in-law, Donald Trump, announced his 2024 presidential bid.
Ex-Miami US Rep. David Rivera arrested in Venezuela probe
WASHINGTON (AP) — A former Miami congressman who signed a $50 million consulting contract with Venezuela’s socialist government was arrested Monday on charges of money laundering and representing a foreign government without registering. David Rivera, a Republican who served from 2011 to 2013, was arrested at Atlanta’s airport, said Marlene Rodriguez, a spokesperson for the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Miami. The eight-count indictment alleges he was part of a conspiracy to lobby on behalf of Venezuela to improve U.S.-Venezuela relations, resolve an oil company legal dispute and end U.S. economic sanctions against the South American nation — without registering as a foreign agent. The indictment cites meetings in Washington, New York and elsewhere that Rivera is described as setting up with senators, congressmen and White House officials, none of whom are named. In July 2017, for example, the indictment alleges Rivera wrote in text messages to an unnamed U.S. senator, “Remember, US should facilitate, not just support, a negotiated solution,” and, “No vengeance, reconciliation.”
Salazar prepares to reintroduce immigration bill to solve ‘all problems’
PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Rep. María Elvira Salazar will start her second term in about a month and she will count on a Republican majority in the House to help her change the country’s immigration policy. Salazar said she plans to reintroduce her Dignity Act proposal to...
Johnny Depp, Amber Heard Ask Appeals Court to Examine Opinion and Truth in Defamation Fight
Johnny Depp and Amber Heard continue to exchange legal barbs in a Virginia appeals court, setting the stage for a higher-level debate about the line between opinion and defamation. On Nov. 23, Heard appealed a verdict that she defamed ex-husband Depp by calling herself a survivor of domestic abuse in an op-ed in The Washington Post. The jury handed Depp a near sweep in the case, ruling in his favor on three of his claims and against him on just one. He was awarded over $10 million.More from The Hollywood ReporterHelena Bonham Carter Rails Against Cancel Culture, Defends J.K. Rowling and...
