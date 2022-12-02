Read full article on original website
I thought I was giving my kids the best childhood ever until my 4-year-old asked why we didn't own a 'bigger golf cart'
My family lives in an affluent area, but I don't want my kids to take money for granted. I'm taking four steps to teach them good financial habits.
How we met: ‘She was bloody gorgeous. As soon as she said hello, I knew I was in trouble’
In 2016, finding love was the last thing on Andy’s mind. A scuba diving accident four years earlier had left him with a spinal cord injury, and his primary focus was recovery. “I am from Curaçao and there isn’t much social security here, so I’d moved back in with my parents for support,” he says. “I spent my time blogging about life with disability and I set up a business selling lanterns made from recycled cans, to make some extra money.”
I Couldn't Stand To Be Around My Ex — Until I Realized How Happy It Made Our Kids
My husband and I didn’t have one of those rosy divorces — no “conscious uncoupling” for us. I’ve always been suspicious of happily divorced couples. The ones who welcome their former spouse’s new love with open arms. The ones who don’t have an unkind word to say about their co-parents. I know one woman who refers to her once-husband as “my Ex-traordinary.”
I’m Dreading When My Son's Rich Friends Sleep Over at Our Tiny Apartment
My son has autism, which makes it very challenging for him to have friends. It was tragic for me to watch him during his early years at school. Other kids would say “hello” to him and he'd just ignore them. Or in response to their “hello,” he'd point out the color of their backpack. "Your backpack is blue." The other kid would shrug as if to say, "Why are you saying that? I just said hello to you." My son wouldn’t say hello back and the other child would walk away.
