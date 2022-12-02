ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Guardian

How we met: ‘She was bloody gorgeous. As soon as she said hello, I knew I was in trouble’

In 2016, finding love was the last thing on Andy’s mind. A scuba diving accident four years earlier had left him with a spinal cord injury, and his primary focus was recovery. “I am from Curaçao and there isn’t much social security here, so I’d moved back in with my parents for support,” he says. “I spent my time blogging about life with disability and I set up a business selling lanterns made from recycled cans, to make some extra money.”
Scary Mommy

I Couldn't Stand To Be Around My Ex — Until I Realized How Happy It Made Our Kids

My husband and I didn’t have one of those rosy divorces — no “conscious uncoupling” for us. I’ve always been suspicious of happily divorced couples. The ones who welcome their former spouse’s new love with open arms. The ones who don’t have an unkind word to say about their co-parents. I know one woman who refers to her once-husband as “my Ex-traordinary.”
Elle Silver

I’m Dreading When My Son's Rich Friends Sleep Over at Our Tiny Apartment

My son has autism, which makes it very challenging for him to have friends. It was tragic for me to watch him during his early years at school. Other kids would say “hello” to him and he'd just ignore them. Or in response to their “hello,” he'd point out the color of their backpack. "Your backpack is blue." The other kid would shrug as if to say, "Why are you saying that? I just said hello to you." My son wouldn’t say hello back and the other child would walk away.

