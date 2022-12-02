Fantom FTM/USD has rallied over 35% in the past seven days, trading at $0.2461, recorded on Monday at 12 a.m. EST. What Happened: Apex cryptocurrency Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) is up 6.56%, reaching the $17,000 mark as investor sentiment was largely unchanged going into the fresh trading week. Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) is up 10.21%, and Dogecoin DOGE/USD by 9.88% in the last seven days.

15 MINUTES AGO