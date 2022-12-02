Read full article on original website
Three Arrows Capital says its founders still not cooperating with asset recovery
(Reuters) -Liquidators for bankrupt crypto hedge fund Three Arrows Capital(3AC) said on Friday that the company’s founders are refusing to cooperate with asset recovery efforts, hindering the company’s ability to return funds to creditors. Founders Kyle Davies and Su Zhu are more interested in rehabilitating their reputation than...
Aurora Cannabis Repurchases $76.1M Principal Amount Of Convertible Notes
Aurora Cannabis Inc. ACB ACB has repurchased an aggregate of approximately CA$102.5 million ($76.1 million) principal amount of its convertible senior notes at a total cost, including accrued interest, of CA$99.4 million ($73.8 million) in cash. Following completion of this repurchase, Aurora will have approximately CA$148 million ($110 million) of notes outstanding.
Vodafone Ousts CEO Nick Read; Names CFO Margherita Della Valle As Interim Chief
Vodafone Group Plc VOD CEO Nick Read will step down at the end of 2022 following a year when the telecommunications company's share price sank. Read failed to halt a years-long slide in the telecommunication giant's share price, and mergers with major rivals failed to materialize, Bloomberg reports. CFO Margherita...
This Crypto Outperformed Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Last Week With A Whopping 35% Gain
Fantom FTM/USD has rallied over 35% in the past seven days, trading at $0.2461, recorded on Monday at 12 a.m. EST. What Happened: Apex cryptocurrency Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) is up 6.56%, reaching the $17,000 mark as investor sentiment was largely unchanged going into the fresh trading week. Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) is up 10.21%, and Dogecoin DOGE/USD by 9.88% in the last seven days.
Japanese billionaire to make ‘big announcement’ on space after Musk meeting
TOKYO (Reuters) -Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa tweeted on Monday that he plans to make a “big announcement” related to space after a meeting with SpaceX owner Elon Musk. Yusaku Maezawa, founder of online fashion site Zozo Inc, completed a tourist trip to the International Space Station (ISS) on...
How Blockchain Will Transform the Market by 2030
First presented to the world in 2009, Bitcoin is expanding fast now. And after 2017, when its price experienced a sudden surge, thus taking the world by storm, every second specialist believes it’s part of their duty to bring some predictions on blockchain technology’s growth. When coming through...
Amazon’s media chief Jeff Blackburn to retire
(Reuters) -Amazon.com Inc’s top media executive Jeff Blackburn plans to retire at the start of 2023, the e-commerce giant said on Friday. The company said that the media and entertainment businesses, led by Blackburn since May last year, will be overseen by two current executives, Mike Hopkins and Steve Boom, who will report directly to Chief Executive Officer Andy Jassy.
U.S. says Swiss engineering group ABB to pay over $315 million to resolve bribery case
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Swiss engineering and technology group ABB Ltd agreed to pay more than $315 million to resolve an investigation into a bribery case at a South African state-owned energy company, the U.S. Justice Department said on Friday. The Justice Department said its resolution was coordinated with prosecutorial authorities in...
