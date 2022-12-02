Virology Journal volume 19, Article number: 207 (2022) Cite this article. Foot-and-mouth disease (FMD) is a highly contagious viral disease that affects cloven-hoofed animals. Vaccination is the most effective measure to control FMD. However, FMDV particles are prone to dissociation, leading to insufficient potency of vaccine. Based on this characteristic, a combination of twenty percentage trehalose, 500 mM NaCl and 3 mM CuSO4·5H2O was developed to increase viral stability. Heating-resistance test showed that FMDV infectivity was maintained when formulated with formulation. Additionally, the half-life of FMDV inactivation was prolonged remarkably. Sequencing analysis demonstrated that viral genome could not be altered in serial passages. Vaccine stability was monitored for up to 1 year at 4 °C, with a higher level of 146S content remained. This study suggested that the formulation could protect FMDV against massive structural breakdown and extend the shelf life of vaccine. Our findings could provide strategy to develop more solutions for the stabilization of viral vaccine.

