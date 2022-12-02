Netflix dropped another trailer for their new show Harry and Meghan Monday morning, which showed Harry describing the “pain and suffering of women” marrying into the “institution” of the royal family and accused the palace of leaking and planting stories in what he termed a “dirty game.”The new trailer shows clips of his mother, Princess Diana, being chased by paparazzi, as Harry says: “I was terrified. I didn’t want history to repeat itself.”Meghan says, over footage of her wiping tears from her eyes: “I realised, they’re never going to protect you.”Harry & Meghan. A Netflix Global Event.Volume I: December 8Volume...

28 MINUTES AGO