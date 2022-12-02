Nymblr, Innovative B2B Data Platform for Sales and Marketing, Poised to Grow After Funding Round Led by Alegian

Read full article on original website
Findings Wins the Ayn Rand ATLAS Award for ‘Best Supply Chain Management Start-Up of 2022’
Declared as the Supply Chain Management award winner out of 16 finalists. FINDINGS, the supply chain compliance automation company, won the Ayn Rand ATLAS Award for its innovative technology that allows companies of all sizes to benefit from comprehensive and affordable end-to-end compliance assurance and monitoring for their entire supply chain. The ATLAS award is a joint effort also with AWS, Startup Nation Central, the IAI, and others.
3 Things About Palo Alto Networks Stock That Smart Investors Know
The software business just posted another quarter of profitability.
UK new car sales rise as industry leaders say recovery ‘within grasp’
Sales of new cars in the UK have grown for the fourth month running, with purely electric vehicles accounting for a fifth of the total. In the best November for the industry since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, almost 143,000 new vehicles were registered. Sales for the month were...
Pharma's expensive gaming of the drug patent system is successfully countered by the Medicines Patent Pool, which increases global access and rewards innovation
Biomedical innovation reached a new era during the COVID-19 pandemic as drug development went into overdrive. But the ways that brand companies license their patented drugs grant them market monopoly, preventing other entities from making generics so they can exclusively profit. This significantly limits the reach of lifesaving drugs, especially to low- and middle-income countries, or LMICs. I am an economist who studies innovation and digitization in health care markets. Growing up in a developing region in China with limited access to medications inspired my interest in institutional innovations that can facilitate drug access. One such innovation is a patent...
Aspire Systems positioned as the leader in the 2022 SPARK Matrix for Application Transformation Services by Quadrant Knowledge Solutions
The Quadrant Knowledge Solutions SPARK Matrix™ provides competitive analysis & ranking of the leading Application Transformation Services vendors. Aspire Systems, with its comprehensive technology and customer experience management, receives strong ratings across the parameters of Service excellence and customer impact. Quadrant Knowledge Solutions announced today that it has named...
KWIK’s Difference- Providing Verified Reviews In A Trillion-Dollar E-Commerce Sector
KwikClick, Inc. , an industry-leading software platform developed to uniquely connect sellers with buyers (participants) and influencers while merging the benefits of social media marketing with the intense power of individual affiliate and word of mouth marketing is pleased to announce platform upgrades providing a competitive advantage over competing apps.
Frontdoor Names Jessica Ross as New CFO
MEMPHIS, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 5, 2022-- Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ: FTDR), the nation’s leading provider of home service plans, announced today that it has appointed Jessica P. Ross as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, replacing Brian Turcotte, who will step down on December 30, 2022. To ensure a smooth leadership transition, Turcotte will remain with the company through March 31, 2023 as an advisor to the CEO. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221205005194/en/ Frontdoor names Jessica Ross as new CFO (Photo: Business Wire)
32% of My Retirement Portfolio Is in These 5 Stocks: Here's Why I Believe They're Winners for 2023 and Beyond
My confidence in these companies is high enough to warrant their outsize positions.
Redfin Adds Zoning Data for More Than 70 Million Homes
SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 5, 2022-- (NASDAQ: RDFN) — Redfin ( www.redfin.com ), the technology-powered real estate brokerage, today added zoning and land use information to more than 70 million home description pages on its website. Powered by a partnership with Zoneomics, Redfin is the first real estate site to provide users with a detailed view that educates them on the implications of their local zoning guidelines for almost any home in the U.S. and Canada. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221205005179/en/ Redfin now displays zoning and land use data on home description pages. (Graphic: Business Wire)
Decision Digital, Recognized as One of the Finest in Managed IT Services Firms, Receives Coveted ConnectWise Partner Referral Award
Decision Digital Awarded ConnectWise Partner Referral Title. Decision Digital, a rapidly growing managed IT services provider headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, continues to break records and exceed expectations. They are elated to announce they have been formally recognized and named by ConnectWise with the highly sought inaugural WISE awards’ Partner Referral award.
Ribbon Appoints Dan Redington as EVP, Sales AMERICAS
Redington brings thirty years of experience helping carriers and enterprises evolve their business communications. Ribbon Communications Inc., a global provider of real time communications technology and IP Optical networking to many of the world’s largest service providers, enterprises, and critical infrastructure operators to modernize and protect their networks, today announced that Dan Redington has joined the company as Executive Vice President of Sales for the Americas region, reporting to Ribbon’s Chief Executive Officer and President, Bruce McClelland. Dan will succeed Steven Bruny who will retire in early 2023.
