Wanted in Berks, December 4, 2022

Dec. 4----Jabar Hill, 24, whose last known address was in the 200 block of West OIey Street, is wanted on first-degree murder and aggravated assault charges. Police said that on Nov. 5, Hill and other co-defendants were seen on video surveillance approaching someone in the 400 block of South 16th Street in Reading. Moments later, muzzle flashes were seen coming from where Hill was standing. A person was fatally wounded. Hill began running after the muzzle flashes and got into a vehicle. Hill was identified by witnesses as being the shooter.
Camden man accused of fatal shooting in Whitman Park

CAMDEN – A city man has been charged with a Nov. 7 murder in the Whitman Park neighborhood. Abdur Catoe, 36, is accused of fatally shooting 30-year-old Ryan Hodge on the 1200 block of Jackson Street. Hodge, who was shot around 7:45 a.m., died two days later at a...

