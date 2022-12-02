Read full article on original website
YAHOO!
Wanted in Berks, December 4, 2022
Dec. 4----Jabar Hill, 24, whose last known address was in the 200 block of West OIey Street, is wanted on first-degree murder and aggravated assault charges. Police said that on Nov. 5, Hill and other co-defendants were seen on video surveillance approaching someone in the 400 block of South 16th Street in Reading. Moments later, muzzle flashes were seen coming from where Hill was standing. A person was fatally wounded. Hill began running after the muzzle flashes and got into a vehicle. Hill was identified by witnesses as being the shooter.
Camden man accused of fatal shooting in Whitman Park
CAMDEN – A city man has been charged with a Nov. 7 murder in the Whitman Park neighborhood. Abdur Catoe, 36, is accused of fatally shooting 30-year-old Ryan Hodge on the 1200 block of Jackson Street. Hodge, who was shot around 7:45 a.m., died two days later at a...
3 more taken into custody for involvement in a multimillion dollar-drug ring in Berks, Montgomery
Dec. 2—Three more suspects have been taken into custody in a multimillion-dollar drug ring that shipped huge quantities of cocaine and fentanyl through the mail from Mexico to Berks and Montgomery counties, Berks detectives announced Friday. Richard Rivera Maldonado, 49, and Zuleslie Hernandez-Rosado, 29, both of Reading, along with...
Suspect dead after leading Delaware police on lengthy chase across New Castle County, I-95
Gunfire broke out during a carjacking near Route 141 in Newport early Friday, setting off a lengthy car chase that ended with more shots exchanged near I-95 and Route 896 in Newark, police said. The suspect was killed during the incident, according to police. The activity clogged numerous roadways in...
