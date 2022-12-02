Defendants argue that Lee Michael Creely 'caused his own demise' by overdosing on drugs in jail

Read full article on original website
Inside Quinton Simon’s mom’s time in jail after arrest, from padded cell, spending 1 hour outside, and protection order
POLICE have revealed that Quinton Simon's mother has been held in protective custody and is on suicide watch since she was charged with his murder last week. The toddler's mother Leilani Simon was arrested last week before police confirmed that bones found in a Georgia landfill belong to the 20-month-old.
allongeorgia.com
BOLO: Bryan County SO Seeking Help Locating Man Wanted on Murder Charges, Considered Armed and Dangerous
The Bryan County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help locating an individual wanted on murder charges. Tavares Tarrell Brown is one of two men charged in the 2019 murder of Kevin Jermaine Johnson at an Ellabell convenience store. Brown was out on bond and did not report as court ordered. He is considered to be armed and dangerous.
15-year-old Warnock campaigner shot through door by homeowner, deputies say
A man was arrested Thursday night after police say he shot a teen campaigning for the upcoming run-off election. Savannah police said the 15-year-old was at a residence on Hartridge Street where he was campaigning for Senator Raphael Warnock. Officers said while the teen was at the front door, 42-year-old...
Leilani Simon placed under protective custody
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — Police have placed Quinton Simon’s mother under protective custody at the Chatham County Detention Center. Leilani Simon is charged with the murder of her 20-month-old child after the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) found remains in a landfill that it says are Quinton’s. She also faces other charges like concealing […]
Watch: Murdaugh hearing held ahead of murder trial
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Former Hampton County lawyer and accused murderer Alex Murdaugh was scheduled to appear in court Friday for a pre-trial status hearing, but waived his right at the last minute. Instead, his defense team and state prosecutors appeared before Judge Clifton Newman. The meeting was to assess how both sides are progressing […]
WJCL
Police: Savannah shooting leaves 3 people hurt
SAVANNAH, Ga. — The Savannah Police Department on the scene of a shooting that left three people hurt. The shooting happened in the area of 38th Street and Bulloch Street Sunday evening. Two victims received non-life-threatening injuries. One received life-threatening injuries, according to SPD. The investigation into this incident...
Former U.S. soldier admits guilt in death of Fort Stewart servicemember
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — An investigation into the stabbing death of a former soldier led to an admission of guilt by another servicemember involved in the plot. U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia says that Jordan Brown, 21, of St. Marys, is awaiting sentencing after a plea of guilt to Assault Upon a […]
Judge to arraign ex-DA charged in Arbery killing’s aftermath
SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — A former Georgia prosecutor charged more than a year ago with hindering the police investigation into the 2020 killing of Ahmaud Arbery has been ordered to appear before a judge next month for her first court appearance. Superior Court Judge John R. Turner on Tuesday scheduled a Dec. 29 arraignment for former Brunswick […]
Georgia man arrested for allegedly shooting teen worker on Raphael Warnock campaign
A Georgia man has been arrested after he allegedly shot a 15-year-old teen who was volunteering to canvas for Raphael Warnock's campaign in his runoff election for the U.S. Senate.
wtoc.com
Suspect in homicide case commits suicide, according to sheriff’s office
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office said the person of interest in a homicide case committed suicide on Thursday. Bones found in the greater area of Bluffton were identified as Brenda Carman, a woman who went missing in August. The sheriff’s office says they were...
Police: 3 injured in shooting on 38th and Bulloch St.
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department is on the scene of a shooting that took place at 38th and Bulloch Street. According to police, officers arrived on the scene of a shooting just before 6:00 p.m. on November 4. Police say there were three adult victims in total. Two victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries […]
Savannah Police: Woman injured in Commercial Court shooting
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Police are investigating a shooting that left one woman injured Friday afternoon. According to the Savannah Police Department (SPD), the incident took place in the 600 block of Commercial Court. It’s believed the shooting was the result of a domestic altercation, SPD said. A suspect has been located, according to Savannah […]
allongeorgia.com
Suspect Identified in Park Place Shooting, Wanted for Aggravated Assault
Statesboro Police Department detectives have identified a suspect in the Thursday afternoon shooting at Park Place Apartments. The suspect, Michael Kelly, is currently wanted for Aggravated Assault. The victim is at Memorial in Savannah in stable condition at this time. From SPD:. On 12/1/22 at 1:45 p.m. SPD officers and...
abccolumbia.com
30-year-old Beaufort County murder mystery solved
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Almost 30 years after a woman in Beaufort County was found murdered, detectives finally know who she was: Maria Telles-Gonzalez. Sheriff PJ Tanner revealed she was never reported missing back in 1995. Alyssa Jackson has more on the timeline that’s led up to this moment.
wtoc.com
Savannah Police investigating homicide after shooting on W. 38th St.
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Police is investigating a homicide after a fatal shooting Friday night. According to police, officers responded to ShotSpotter call in the 800 block of W. 38th Street and found 34-year-old Christopher Johnson inside a residence suffering from gunshot wounds. Johnson later died as a result...
Detectives seek E. Henry St. porch pirate
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Detectives are asking for the public’s help identifying a porch pirate in Savannah. According to the Savannah Police Department (SPD), surveillance footage from Nov. 8 around 5 p.m. captured an unknown man taking packages off of a porch in the 800 block of E. Henry Street. SPD described him as a […]
2nd ex-soldier pleads guilty in Army barracks slaying
A second former Army soldier has pleaded guilty to federal charges stemming from the 2020 killing of a fellow service member found dead from dozens of cuts and slashes in his barracks at a Georgia base.
Body of woman found in Riceboro, police say
RICEBORO, Ga (WSAV) — The body of a woman was discovered in a wooded area in Riceboro Friday afternoon. According to the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO), police say that hunters discovered the body around 5:30 p.m. on December 3. Maj. Quincy Melvin stated that the case is being handled as a homicide and has […]
WMAZ
15-year-old shot in Savannah while campaigning for Warnock, police say
SAVANNAH, Ga. — One person has been arrested after a 15-year-old was shot while campaigning in a Savannah neighborhood for Sen. Raphael Warnock, according to police. Savannah Police said a 42-year-old man is facing charges of aggravated assault and aggravated battery. Officers said they were called to the 500...
SPD investigating Friday night homicide
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A man was killed in a shooting that happened in the Cuyler-Brownsville neighborhood in Savannah Friday night. The Savannah Police Department responded to the scene of a shooting on the 800 block of W. 38th St. Officers found Christopher Alexander Johnson, 34, inside a residential home suffering from gunshot wounds. Johnson […]
