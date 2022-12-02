Read full article on original website
Related
NFL fans crushed Russell Wilson after another brutal performance in ugly loss to Ravens
Russell Wilson’s nightmare of a season continued with another terrible performance in an ugly 10-9 loss to the Ravens on Sunday. Oh, and this loss happened even though Baltimore was without Lamar Jackson for most of the game after he suffered a knee injury in the first quarter and didn’t return.
Look: Richard Sherman Reacts To Russell Wilson's Latest Loss
The Denver Broncos 2022 campaign continues to get worse. They let a 9-3 lead slip away late in the fourth quarter as they gave up a 91-yard drive to the Baltimore Ravens and lost, 10-9. Brandon McManus then missed a 63-yard game-winner as time expired to push their record to 3-9.
Denouncing gun violence. Macklemore tipping off Pete Carroll. The Seahawks show off causes
The list of 31 players and their causes for the NFL’s My Cause My Cleats weekend are as diverse as they are important.
John Elway's Last Draft as GM Has Helped Torpedo 2022 Broncos
The Denver Broncos have received little contribution from their 2020 NFL draft class.
NBC Sports
After losing eleven players on Thursday to the flu, the Seahawks are on track for Sunday
The Seahawks have two players questionable for Sunday’s game at the Rams due at least in part to illness. A day ago it was a lot more than two. The Seahawks had 11 players miss practice on Thursday, because of illness. “It’s a flu-type thing, it’s a 48-hour deal,”...
Geno Smith smokes Rams, gives Seahawks lead on second TD pass
Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith has been razor-sharp throwing the ball against the Rams today, especially on third down. Watch Smith wait and then find tight end Noah Fant in the corner of the end zone for six. Smith is 8/13 for 124 yards, two touchdowns and a 132.7 passer rating.
Seahawks Coach Pete Carroll 'Misses Everything About' Rams LB Bobby Wagner
When Bobby Wagner suits up on Sunday afternoon, it will be the first time in his career playing the Seahawks.
Pete Carroll drops crucial Week 13 update amid flu season sweeping Seahawks
According to Head Coach Pete Carroll, the flu hit the Seattle Seahawks locker room hard during the week. But things now seem to be headed in the right direction. On Thursday, the Seahawks had eight players miss practice while dealing with an illness. This list of players included Damien Lewis, Travis Homer, Quinton Jefferson, Jordyn Brooks, Josh Jones, Tony Jones Jr., Myles Adams, and Marquise Goodwin.
Jets activate offensive lineman George Fant off IR
The New York Jets activated starting right tackle George Fant off injured reserve Saturday ahead of their contest against the
Seahawks 'Really Impressive' Rebuild Draws Praise from Rams' Sean McVay
The Seattle Seahawks flipped the script from rebuilding bunch to potential playoff squad in a very short time span, leaving NFC West rival Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay impressed.
Comments / 0