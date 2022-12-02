ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Spun

Look: Richard Sherman Reacts To Russell Wilson's Latest Loss

The Denver Broncos 2022 campaign continues to get worse. They let a 9-3 lead slip away late in the fourth quarter as they gave up a 91-yard drive to the Baltimore Ravens and lost, 10-9. Brandon McManus then missed a 63-yard game-winner as time expired to push their record to 3-9.
ClutchPoints

Pete Carroll drops crucial Week 13 update amid flu season sweeping Seahawks

According to Head Coach Pete Carroll, the flu hit the Seattle Seahawks locker room hard during the week. But things now seem to be headed in the right direction. On Thursday, the Seahawks had eight players miss practice while dealing with an illness. This list of players included Damien Lewis, Travis Homer, Quinton Jefferson, Jordyn Brooks, Josh Jones, Tony Jones Jr., Myles Adams, and Marquise Goodwin.

