Making history: four lateral recruits to graduate from the City of Reno’s firefighter academy

On Friday, December 2, 2022, the Reno Fire Department (RFD) will recognize the department's first-ever completion of its shortened eight-week fire academy by four lateral recruits.

As lateral firefighters, the recruits previously served in full-time paid positions at other departments. Each has at least two years of firefighting experience. Prior to being hired, they had to go through an extensive interview process before they were offered a position in the recruit fire academy.

“We are extremely proud to welcome four exceptional lateral recruits to the Reno Fire Department,” said Reno Fire Chief Dave Cochran. “Their previous experience allows them to join our team sooner and ensures that the City will continue to benefit from a diverse and well-trained firefighting and EMS force.”

During the eight-week academy, the recruits reviewed all aspects of engine and truck company operations, including structural firefighting, vehicle extrication, wildland fire operations, Emergency Medical Services (EMS) and other skills.

Following graduation, the recruits will continue their training as probationary firefighters for RFD working alongside other Reno firefighters in the stations responding to actual emergencies, while continuing to learn and develop their skills.

As Reno continues to grow, RFD is looking for new ways to meet the challenge through fiscal responsibility and efficiencies of service. RFD embraces new technologies and new business models to achieve high levels of service to the public and our neighboring communities. Learn more in the latest Reno Fire Department Annual Report.

