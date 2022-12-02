Read full article on original website
Related
u92radio.com
DAY TWO OF THE SEASON BRINGS MORE TOURNAMENT ACTION
Among high school basketball scores, the United boys won twice on Saturday, beating Ligonier Valley, 75-48, and Derry, 82-74. Yough defeated Indiana, 67-48. Apollo Ridge beat Homer-Center’s boys, 56-51. In girls’ action, Bishop McCort downed Marion Center, 62-55.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland high school notebook: Mt. Pleasant’s King in top form
Mt. Pleasant’s Lily King is one of the best returning swimmers in the WPIAL this season. The sophomore looks to be in top form. King qualified for the 2024 Olympic Trials after an impressive time in the 50-meter freestyle at the Toyota U.S. Open Championships at Greensboro Aquatic Center in Greensboro, N.C.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland County Senior Spotlight: Derry’s Isabella DePalma
Last season, Derry’s softball team turned in one of the more memorable performances of the first round of the WPIAL playoffs. After struggling to a 3-10 overall record in the regular season, Derry nearly knocked off a. team that went 14-5, losing by a score of 5-4. “We knew...
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Belle Vernon Holds on to Beat Central, Advance to State Final
EBENSBURG, Pa. — Belle Vernon (12-2) was pushed to the limit in the PIAA Class-3A playoffs, with their Leopards’ semifinal against Central coming down to a fourth down Hail Mary in the end zone, but the ball hit the turf and Belle Vernon held on to beat Central (11-3) 21-17, and advance to the state championship.
westmorelandsports.com
PIAA 3A Semifinal Preview: Belle Vernon vs. Central
PIAA Class 3A Semifinals: Belle Vernon (10-2) vs. Central (12-2) at Central Cambria High School 7 p.m. Pregame at 6:30 p.m. on WSN VIDEO & NFHS Network - WATCH LIVE. Broadcast Information: The game will be streamed on live video by the Westmoreland Sports Network. However, due to a broadcast rights agreement with the PIAA, the game must be streamed through the NFHS Network.
Latrobe photographer Clare Kaczmarek earns 3-peat in regional photo contest
For the third consecutive year, Latrobe resident Clare Kaczmarek captured first place in the Places category of the 2022 Go Laurel Highlands Photo Contest, with a sunrise photo taken in May at Baughman Rock Overlook, above the Youghiogheny River Gorge south of Ohiopyle. Kaczmarek said she had to get up...
WFMZ-TV Online
Crimson Hoax: IUP cancels finals week, plans week of partying instead
In a move that shocked students and staff, IUP has announced a full cancelation of all finals week assignments. Announced earlier this morning, IUP made a statement saying that, instead of following the normal IUP finals schedule, they are deciding to hold a five-day long festival to celebrate an end to the fall 2022 semester, citing it as a very rough semester for students and staff alike.
Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh announces merging of two local parishes
BEAVER COUNTY — The Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh announced it will merge two local parishes to form one larger new one. The new parish will combine Saint Blaise and Saint Monica. The Saint Blaise parish is currently home to worshipers from Midland. Saint Monica covers the area of Beaver Falls, Chippewa and Darlington.
earnthenecklace.com
Carley Ford Leaving WJAC-TV: Where Is the Johnstown Sports Anchor Going?
For the past two years, Carley Ford has been Johnstown’s go-to source for sports coverage. Her love for sports brought her into the broadcasting industry, and people genuinely love her. But Carley Ford is leaving WJAC-TV’s 6 News to move on to the next step of her career. Since her departure announcement, people have been curious to know where she is headed to and if they will see her on broadcast again. More importantly, they want to know if she will remain in Johnstown. Here’s what Carley Ford said about leaving WJAC-TV.
'Generational changing' investments poised to remake Western Pa.'s trails system
Described as “generational changing,” recently awarded investments in rails-to-trails will help connect more than 100 miles of recreational trails in Western Pennsylvania, opening previously unrealized pathways to communities poised to benefit economically. Murrysville to Rankin. O’Hara to East Deer. Aspinwall to Homewood. Plans are underway to grow and...
WFMZ-TV Online
Fire reported along Point Street in Saltsburg
SALTSBURG — Multiple companies battled a structure fire late Thursday that reportedly began in an apartment along Point Street in Saltsburg. Saltsburg, Tunnelton-Conemaugh Township and Bell Township volunteer firefighters and Lifestat Ambulance were dispatched by Indiana County Emergency Management Agency at 10:12 p.m. Blairsville and New Alexandria volunteer firefighters...
Building the Valley: Coffee shop debuts in Vandergrift on the heels of successful 'sister' site in Freeport
If you had to pick a day to hold the grand opening for a new shop serving up steaming hot cups of fresh-ground coffee, a cold blustery one might just be the ticket. The whipping wind sending light snow dancing through the streets of Vandergrift’s business district on Nov. 18 proved to be the picture-perfect setting for the debut of Grant Ave. Coffee Co.
butlerradio.com
Power Outage Planned for Sunday
About 3,200 West Penn Power customers will be affected by a planned power outage today. A spokesman says the Butler, Gibsonia, Saxonburg, and Valencia customers who will be impacted by the 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. outage have been informed by call or text. The outage is required in order...
wisr680.com
New Owner of Penn Theater Reaches Agreement with Local Foundation
The new owner of the Penn Theater has reached an agreement with the organization that loaned money to purchase the property. The Pittsburgh History and Landmarks Foundation recently announced that developer and Butler native Bryan Frenchak agreed to a preservation easement on the 1937 facility. A preservation easement is a...
Hundreds report seeing fireball streak across sky in Pa. and 11 states, Canada
The sky over the Pittsburgh region Thursday night was mostly obliterated by clouds, according to the National Weather Service. But anyone casting their gaze to the heavens around 7:30 p.m. and was lucky enough to catch a break in the clouds was treated to a spectacular light streaking across the sky.
Philipsburg Annual Christmas Festival highlights small businesses
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Philipsburg held its annual Christmas festival on Saturday centered around supporting and buying from local small businesses. “There’s great deals, a lot of things you’re not going to find in the big department stores when you’re here shopping downtown,” Philipsburg resident and festival “elf” Julie Houston said. The town also […]
2 Pennsylvania Lottery tickets that will split $200,000 prize sold at local Giant Eagle, Sheetz
Two winning Pennsylvania Lottery tickets that will split a jackpot prize of $200,000 were sold Allegheny and Butler counties. The Cash 5 with Quick Cash tickets sold for the Nov. 30 drawing matched all five balls drawn, 1-5-14-20-30, to win individual prizes of $100,000. The winning tickets were sold by...
Leechburg, Parks Township to commission study on forming regional police department
Officials in Leechburg and Parks Township are considering creating a combined police department. Officials already have approved plans to commission a study with the state Department of Community and Economic Development to determine whether regionalization could cut costs and ultimately ensure 24/7 police coverage, said D.J. Zelczak, a Leechburg councilman and emergency manager.
capitalanalyticsassociates.com
Spotlight On: Scott Dunn, Commissioner, Fayette County
November 2022 — Invest: spoke with Fayette County Commissioner Scott Dunn about his take on industry growth, what makes the area special and what to expect from the county’s future. Dunn emphasized the importance of strengthening education, revitalizing old industries and advocating for rural populations. What sets Fayette...
90-year-old man, left on Pittsburgh doorstep as newborn, meets the family he never knew
A 12-day-old baby boy left in a basket on a Garfield doorstep in 1932, has found his long-lost Pittsburgh family. Jim Scott wrote a “Christmas wish” to connect with his birth family in 2016. And for the past six years, he’s been putting together the pieces of what most of us take for granted: a family.
Comments / 0