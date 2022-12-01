Read full article on original website
Related
hh-today.com
A ‘derelict structure’ along the tracks
For people on foot or on a bike, there’s a shortcut across the railroad tracks on Pine Street in Albany. If you take it, as I did again on Sunday, you pass a boarded-up house marked with a City of Albany notice: “Derelict Structure.”. What’s happening with that...
Emerald Media
A new era for the Register Guard
Editor's note: A previous caption for this photo incorrectly said Kahle and O'Meara were laid off. The Eugene based newspaper, The Register-Guard, announced it would be cutting its opinion page due to a lack of finances and resources necessary to have the page, in a Nov. 2 piece written by former Register-Guard Editor Michelle Maxwell.
Canby Herald
Canby Rodeo queen may look familiar
Alexis Goughnour, who served as queen in 2022, will once again serve in the role for 2023 fair and rodeoThe 2023 Clackamas County Fair and Canby Rodeo court has been selected — with a twist. Alexis Goughnour will once again reign over the events of the 2023 fair and rodeo, reprising her role from 2022. And, she will do so alone as no court was selected during this year's nomination process. Goughnour, 22, is the daughter of Matt and Cori Goughnour of St. Paul. Horses have always played a role in her life, with some of her earliest memories consisting...
opb.org
Airline service could resume in Salem by next summer
After more than a decade without passenger service, airline flights to Oregon’s capital city could resume by next summer. City officials say two carriers have expressed interest in starting service to several destinations in the southwest United States. But in order for those to begin, the Salem Airport terminal needs some upgrades because the new flights would be on larger planes than those that previously served Salem.
kezi.com
Lane County public health officials urge caution on RSV as holidays near
EUGENE, Ore.—It's being called the triple-demic; cases of RSV, the flu, and COVID are climbing across the country, and now the Oregon Health Authority is requiring all hospitals to report RSV deaths in anyone under 18 years old. The new rule is in effect until May 29, 2023. Jason...
Oregon Humane Society reduces adoption fees for large dogs
From Friday, Dec. 2, to Sunday, Dec. 4, OHS will reduce adoption fees for dogs at or above 50 pounds by 50%. This offer is available at both the Portland and Salem campuses.
Grand Ronde citizens vote to limit disenrollment
Many say the move to amend the tribe’s constitution is a critical step in community healing after painful disenrollments a decade ago divided tribal citizens
What are some rich neighborhoods in Salem to find some free stuff?
I’m looking for cool home furniture around the city because I don’t have enough money to buy brand new or even thrifted sometimes!. I swear I’m not planning on burglarizing the neighborhoods, just want to try my luck lol.
Lebanon-Express
Measure 114: Mid-Willamette Valley law enforcement leaders give their takes
On Dec. 8, law enforcement leaders in the mid-Willamette Valley and the rest of Oregon will be faced with a choice: whether to enforce the state’s newest gun law. Oregon voters narrowly passed Measure 114 in the Nov. 8 General Election with 50.7% voting yes and 49.4% voting no, state Secretary of State records show.
Child luring sting nabs 8, including Milwaukie restaurateur
A multi-agency child sex sting led to the arrest of 8 men, including one who was a co-owner of a Milwaukie eatery.
Oregon wildlife officials help rescue buck who got antlers wrapped in Christmas lights
OREGON — Wildlife officials in Oregon helped rescue a buck that got its antlers wrapped in Christmas lights. The Dallas Police Department contacted the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife on Friday after a buck was seen with lights around its antlers, according to UPI. ODFW said in a...
4 Great Steakhouses in Oregon
Photo byPhoto by Bao Menglong on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Oregon and you love going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Oregon that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of these places before definitely pay them a visit next time you get the chance.
The Top 3 Safest Cities to Live in Oregon
Oregon gets a rep for being weird, sure, but does that mean it's not safe to live in? We've been looking at the most dangerous cities of Oregon, the most redneck cities in Oregon, but now we want to do a deep dive to see the top 3 safest cities in Oregon.
Milwaukie restaurant owner arrested in child sex-luring sting
Sean Sexton of Ovation downtown was among eight suspects from Portland, Tigard, Gresham, Oregon CityA chef and Milwaukie restaurant co-owner was among eight men arrested on Dec. 1 for felony charges of luring a minor and first-degree online sexual corruption of a child. Milwaukie police hosted various law-enforcement agencies throughout Clackamas County for the child sex-luring sting. Public records show that Ovation Restaurant co-owner Sean Brendan Sexton, 53, is a resident of Milwaukie, and as of Dec. 3, he was not in jail. Clackamas County court on Dec. 2 determined that he is not financially eligible for a...
wholecommunity.news
Online sessions Dec. 6, Dec. 8 for Willamette dams 30-year plan
A new 30-year plan is proposed for the 13 Willamette basin dams and reservoirs---including the eight upstream from the Eugene - Springfield metro area. To share information about its proposed 30-year plan for operation and maintenance of 13 Willamette Basin dams and reservoirs, the Corps will be holding two virtual open house meetings this week:
Help a family amid tragedy
Cousin of the Woodburn High School junior who was killed by a train sets up GoFundMe pageA GoFundMe page for the family of Jesus Garcia Santiago, a 17-year-old Woodburn High School student who was hit and killed by a train Friday, has been established by his cousin, Nayelly Gonzalez, at https://gofund.me/5951cde8. Gonzalez wrote: "Yesterday my family got the worst news anyone would dread to hear. My cousin who I saw like a brother had passed away. My little brother who just turned 17 last month, who still had lots to accomplish in life was no longer with us. My parents who have the biggest heart brought my cousin from Mexico to Oregon when he was about 8 years old. They wanted to provide him with the resources and with the opportunity for him to prosper in life since Jesus came from a family with little to no resources." Click here to visit the page. {loadposition sub-article-01}
8 men arrested in child sex-luring sting in Clackamas County
Milwaukie police lead effort to nab suspects from Portland, Tigard, Gresham, Oregon CityOn Dec. 1, eight men were arrested on felony charges of luring a minor and first-degree online sexual corruption of a child after Milwaukie police hosted various law-enforcement agencies throughout Clackamas County for a child sex-luring sting. Undercover police investigators used a variety of social networking applications and websites posing as decoy boys and girls under the age of 15. Decoy investigators said they did not engage users of the sites unless they were contacted by those people. Several people learned in those conversations that the...
oregontoday.net
I-5 Fatal, Marion Co., Dec. 5
On Thursday, December 1st, 2022, at approximately 5:26 AM, the Oregon State Police responded to a single vehicle collision on the northbound lanes of Interstate 5, near milepost 270. The preliminary investigation indicated a white 2010 Chrysler Town & Country Mini-Van, operated by Dale S Heggem (76), of Salem, veered off of the highway at a high rate of speed, driving onto the shoulder of the roadway and then striking a tree, head-on, on the driver side of the mini-van. Heggem was pronounced deceased at the scene from injuries sustained in the crash. Interstate 5 was open during the investigation with the slow lane being shut down for about 4 hours. OSP was assisted by the Woodburn Fire Department, the Marion County Medical Examiner, the Cornwell Funeral Home, and ODOT.
High school student struck and killed by train in Woodburn
Woodburn police say a high school student was struck and killed by a train while walking along the tracks.
klcc.org
ODOT official says Oregon drivers need to adapt quickly to early and intense winter conditions
Winter conditions have taken some drivers off guard, already. A transportation official is sharing motorist basics to avoid icy accidents. Thursday night, police and emergency personnel from Eugene and Springfield responded to a multi-car pileup on Franklin Boulevard, under I-5. Authorities noted that snowmelt during the day refroze after sunset, creating black ice.
Comments / 0