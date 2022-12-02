ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
sciencealert.com

Expert Proposes a Method For Telling if We All Live in a Computer Program

Physicists have long struggled to explain why the Universe started out with conditions suitable for life to evolve. Why do the physical laws and constants take the very specific values that allow stars, planets, and ultimately life to develop?. The expansive force of the Universe, dark energy, for example, is...
marktechpost.com

Latest Artificial Intelligence (AI) Research Proposes A Method To Transform Faces Through Time

Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Deep Learning (DL) techniques are recently becoming the foundation of applications such as text-to-image generation, super-resolution, and in-image painting. Indeed, it is possible to give them as input the high-detailed description of an image and receive a realistic picture corresponding to the given text as output....
The Independent

MIT invents self-replicating AI robots

Engineers say they have invented a robot capable of building “almost anything”, including new versions of itself.The self-replicating robot was developed by a team from Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), who claim the robot could practically and economically assemble anything from a vehicle to a building.“It could build a structure, or it could build another robot of the same size, or it could build a bigger robot,” said Amira Abdel-Rahman, a doctoral student at MIT’s Centre for Bits and Atoms.Using artificial intelligence, the robot is able to figure out complex tasks and organise swarms of bots needed to build a...
techeblog.com

UMass Engineers Create Biofilm Capable of Turning Sweat Into Continuous Electricity for Wearable Electronics

There are passive cooling systems that don’t require electricity, and then this biofilm capable of turning sweat into continuous power. Created by researchers at the University of Massachusetts Amherst, this innovative biofilm is capable of harvesting energy in evaporation and converting it to electricity, thus potentially revolutionizing the world of wearable electronics.
elearningindustry.com

6 Ideas For Teachers To Transition Into A New Career Path

Teacher burnout is a phenomenon that more and more educators are dealing with every year. Even if you love sharing knowledge and shaping minds, you can still find the classroom draining and want to try something new professionally. The good thing is that teachers have so many skills they can use to transition into a new career. To name only a few, teachers have advanced organizational skills, know how to manage their time, and are confident speakers and stellar communicators. Let's look at 6 options you can explore if you feel ready for a career change.
Interesting Engineering

The best educational DIY STEM kits for curious children

With the rise of new technologies, implementing STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) education and introducing it to young minds is becoming increasingly important. People in STEM change the world, and you don't have to be a professional to get involved in this revolution. If you or your child are...
philanthropynewsdigest.org

104 colleges receive Inclusive Excellence grants from HHMI

The Howard Hughes Medical Institute (HHMI) has announced grants totaling more than $60 million over six years to 104 colleges and universities as part of an initiative to help build capacity for inclusion in the sciences for students from historically excluded ethnic and racial groups. HHMI’s Inclusive Excellence 3 initiative...
TechCrunch

The final 12-hours to savings on passes to TC Sessions: Space

It’s now o’clock: Hop off the fence already and save. Buy a pass before December 2 at 11:59 p.m. PST — while they still cost $199. The price increases to $495 at midnight. Why pay more if you don’t have to?. The event agenda is packed...
aiexpress.io

Micropsi control software now compatible with FANUC robots

Micropsi Industries introduced its software program, MIRAI, is now appropriate with quite a few robots from FANUC, a number one provider of robotics and manufacturing facility automation. With MIRAI, FANUC clients can add hand-eye coordination to a number of FANUC industrial and collaborative robots (cobots) to deal with features similar to cable plugging and meeting.
Phys.org

New chip-scale laser isolator opens new research avenues in photonics

Lasers are transformational devices, but one technical challenge prevents them from being even more so. The light they emit can reflect back into the laser itself and destabilize or even disable it. At real-world scales, this challenge is solved by bulky devices that use magnetism to block the harmful reflections. At chip scale, however, where engineers hope lasers will one day transform computer circuitry, effective isolators have proved elusive.
marktechpost.com

Researchers From Microsoft and TUDelft Propose An Artificial Intelligence (AI) Based Approach That Creates Synthetic Expression-Based Face Wrinkles

Synthetic data has frequently been used for a range of computer vision tasks, such as object identification, scene comprehension, eye tracking, hand tracking, and complete body analysis. However, the development of full-face synthetics for face-related machine learning has been substantially hindered by the difficulty of modeling the human skull. Although realistic digital humans have been produced for films and video games, each character typically requires much artistic time. Because of this, the synthesis of facial training data in literature has been accompanied by simplifications or a focus on specific facial features, like the area around the eyes or the hockey mask.

Comments / 0

Community Policy