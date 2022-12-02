Read full article on original website
sciencealert.com
Expert Proposes a Method For Telling if We All Live in a Computer Program
Physicists have long struggled to explain why the Universe started out with conditions suitable for life to evolve. Why do the physical laws and constants take the very specific values that allow stars, planets, and ultimately life to develop?. The expansive force of the Universe, dark energy, for example, is...
Scientists use quantum computing to create glass that cuts the need for AC by a third
A sample of the glass coating, which you can see straight through. University of Notre DameQuantum computing, machine learning, and contact lens polymers combined to dramatically reduce energy costs.
marktechpost.com
Latest Artificial Intelligence (AI) Research Proposes A Method To Transform Faces Through Time
Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Deep Learning (DL) techniques are recently becoming the foundation of applications such as text-to-image generation, super-resolution, and in-image painting. Indeed, it is possible to give them as input the high-detailed description of an image and receive a realistic picture corresponding to the given text as output....
MIT invents self-replicating AI robots
Engineers say they have invented a robot capable of building “almost anything”, including new versions of itself.The self-replicating robot was developed by a team from Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), who claim the robot could practically and economically assemble anything from a vehicle to a building.“It could build a structure, or it could build another robot of the same size, or it could build a bigger robot,” said Amira Abdel-Rahman, a doctoral student at MIT’s Centre for Bits and Atoms.Using artificial intelligence, the robot is able to figure out complex tasks and organise swarms of bots needed to build a...
Chinese scientists have managed to create a strong, flexible ceramic
Chinese researchers have created the first ceramic substance in the world that can flex like metal. This development, if true, could improve artificial joints and engine performance. Before this discovery, it was commonly believed that a ceramic's flexibility and strength were opposites and that either would worsen if the other...
Artificial intelligence caught helping school kids cheat by writing essays and scientists say it’s hard to stop
ARTIFICIAL Intelligence is helping students cheat in their school essays, a study has found. Experts have warned that article-writing programs are booming as they are difficult to detect and hard to prove. Some are even advertising to write a Shakespeare essay for students who don't want to write their own.
techeblog.com
UMass Engineers Create Biofilm Capable of Turning Sweat Into Continuous Electricity for Wearable Electronics
There are passive cooling systems that don’t require electricity, and then this biofilm capable of turning sweat into continuous power. Created by researchers at the University of Massachusetts Amherst, this innovative biofilm is capable of harvesting energy in evaporation and converting it to electricity, thus potentially revolutionizing the world of wearable electronics.
elearningindustry.com
6 Ideas For Teachers To Transition Into A New Career Path
Teacher burnout is a phenomenon that more and more educators are dealing with every year. Even if you love sharing knowledge and shaping minds, you can still find the classroom draining and want to try something new professionally. The good thing is that teachers have so many skills they can use to transition into a new career. To name only a few, teachers have advanced organizational skills, know how to manage their time, and are confident speakers and stellar communicators. Let's look at 6 options you can explore if you feel ready for a career change.
The best educational DIY STEM kits for curious children
With the rise of new technologies, implementing STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) education and introducing it to young minds is becoming increasingly important. People in STEM change the world, and you don't have to be a professional to get involved in this revolution. If you or your child are...
philanthropynewsdigest.org
104 colleges receive Inclusive Excellence grants from HHMI
The Howard Hughes Medical Institute (HHMI) has announced grants totaling more than $60 million over six years to 104 colleges and universities as part of an initiative to help build capacity for inclusion in the sciences for students from historically excluded ethnic and racial groups. HHMI’s Inclusive Excellence 3 initiative...
TechCrunch
The final 12-hours to savings on passes to TC Sessions: Space
It’s now o’clock: Hop off the fence already and save. Buy a pass before December 2 at 11:59 p.m. PST — while they still cost $199. The price increases to $495 at midnight. Why pay more if you don’t have to?. The event agenda is packed...
americanmilitarynews.com
PICS: In an engineering lab at the University of Michigan, tiny robots, boats and bridges inspired by origami
The tiny robots start out flat, thin wafers of layered silicon, gold and plastic. It’s the heat created by an electric current that makes them fold along etched grooves, bending themselves into grippers, tiny boxes, even bee-sized origami cranes, moving in more complex ways that most microscale robots. This...
Photoshop tutorial: Digital graduated filters enhance landscapes in seconds
Gets to grips with the Graduated Filter tool and use them to enhance landscape scenes
aiexpress.io
Micropsi control software now compatible with FANUC robots
Micropsi Industries introduced its software program, MIRAI, is now appropriate with quite a few robots from FANUC, a number one provider of robotics and manufacturing facility automation. With MIRAI, FANUC clients can add hand-eye coordination to a number of FANUC industrial and collaborative robots (cobots) to deal with features similar to cable plugging and meeting.
Phys.org
New chip-scale laser isolator opens new research avenues in photonics
Lasers are transformational devices, but one technical challenge prevents them from being even more so. The light they emit can reflect back into the laser itself and destabilize or even disable it. At real-world scales, this challenge is solved by bulky devices that use magnetism to block the harmful reflections. At chip scale, however, where engineers hope lasers will one day transform computer circuitry, effective isolators have proved elusive.
'Technological revolution': DALL-E inspires biotech labs to invent new drugs
Text-to-image AI model technology like OpenAI's DALL-E 2 has caused a stir in biotech labs, which are increasingly adopting generative AI, called a diffusion model, to create new medicine. Programs using diffusion models to more precisely develop designs for new proteins have been independently announced by two labs, according to...
‘NO’: Grad Students Analyze, Hack, and Remove Under-Desk Surveillance Devices Designed to Track Them
Surveillance has been creeping unabated across schools, universities, and much of daily life over the past few years, accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic. Back in October, however, graduate students at Northeastern University were able to organize and beat back an attempt at introducing invasive surveillance devices that were quietly placed under desks at their school.
MIT engineers design self-replicating robots capable of assembling giant structures
When it comes to the manufacturing of commercial aircraft, different parts are manufactured at various locations. Before finally bringing them all together in a central plant and putting the finished aeroplane together, the tail components, the fuselage, and the wings are made at different plants. Many other large structures, besides...
marktechpost.com
Researchers From Microsoft and TUDelft Propose An Artificial Intelligence (AI) Based Approach That Creates Synthetic Expression-Based Face Wrinkles
Synthetic data has frequently been used for a range of computer vision tasks, such as object identification, scene comprehension, eye tracking, hand tracking, and complete body analysis. However, the development of full-face synthetics for face-related machine learning has been substantially hindered by the difficulty of modeling the human skull. Although realistic digital humans have been produced for films and video games, each character typically requires much artistic time. Because of this, the synthesis of facial training data in literature has been accompanied by simplifications or a focus on specific facial features, like the area around the eyes or the hockey mask.
KMZU
Building Up Ag Big Data Communication and Accessibility
USDA - Efforts continue to improve the ability to gather big data in agriculture, and for users to gain access, through an open-source infrastructure. Rod Bain has more.
