KRDO
Kopitar scores twice, Kings rally for 5-3 win over Coyotes
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Anze Kopitar scored twice, including the go-ahead goal in the third period, and the Los Angeles Kings rallied for a 5-3 victory over the Arizona Coyotes. Trevor Moore, Carl Grundstrom and Kevin Fiala also tallied goals for the Kings, who had dropped five of six coming into the game, including a crazy 9-8 overtime defeat against Seattle on Tuesday. Jonathan Quick stopped 18 shots. Matias Maccelli had a goal and an assist for Arizona while Christian Fischer and Nick Bjugstad also scored. Patrik Nemeth had a pair of assists. Vejmelka made 27 saves.
KRDO
Capitals, Flyers, Avalanche handling injury woes differently
A handful of NHL teams are dealing with significant injury issues in the first part of the season. Leading the way are the Flyers, Capitals and reigning Stanley Cup champion Avalanche. Those three teams have very different sets of expectations going into the year from a rebuild in Philadelphia to the playoffs in Washington and a repeat bid in Colorado. They’ve also handled this adversity differently. Unsurprisingly the Avalanche have enjoyed the most success while missing captain Gabriel Landeskog and others. The Capitals are just trying to tread water until players like Tom Wilson and Nicklas Backstrom can return.
KRDO
Marner sets Maple Leafs points streak record in OT loss
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Mitch Marner broke the Toronto points streak record at 19 games, scoring short-handed and power-play goals in the Maple Leafs’ 4-3 overtime loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday night. Alex Killorn scored from the right circle 33 seconds in the extra period. Marner opened the scoring from the low slot off a pass from behind the net by David Kampf at 5:18 of the second. The right wing broke the Maple Leafs record set by Darryl Sittler in 1977-78 and matched by Eddie Olczyk in 1989-90. The NHL record is 51 games, set by Wayne Gretzky (1983-84).
The Hockey Writers
Buffalo Sabres’ Worst Trades Ever
Last week we looked at some of the best trades the Buffalo Sabres have made in their history, and while the list was impressive, it raises the question – what about the ones that didn’t go so well?. After all, every team has made bad trades in its...
Kapanen Hat Trick, Penguins Give St. Louis the Blues, 6-2
Kasperi Kapanen played his way out of the Pittsburgh Penguins’ lineup early last month. He was a healthy scratch nine times during a 10-game stretch, including one stretch of seven in a row. And if Danton Heinen hadn’t lost his scoring touch, Kapanen might still be spending game nights...
Power-play goals lift Red Wings over Blue Jackets, 4-2
Dominik Kubalik and Lucas Raymond scored power-play goals and the Detroit Red Wings beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-2 on Sunday night to end a three-game losing streak
The Hockey Writers
Flyers News & Rumors: Comcast, Tortorella, Fletcher & More
The Philadelphia Flyers finally snapped their 10-game losing streak with a win against the New York Islanders to begin a five-game homestand on Tuesday night. However, they fell flat against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday in arguably their most one-sided loss of the season. They’ve dropped to seventh place in the Metropolitan Division, and they face a tough upcoming slate with three of their next four against the first-place team in the Eastern Conference, the first-place team in the Western Conference, and the defending Stanley Cup champions.
Devils drop Flyers, set franchise mark with 11th consecutive road win
PHILADELPHIA — Jack Hughes, Dawson Mercer and Fabian Zetterlund scored, and the New Jersey Devils set a club record with their 11th straight road victory, beating the Philadelphia Flyers 3-2 on Saturday night. Miles Wood added two assists for the Devils, who are a win away from tying the NHL record for consecutive road victories. New Jersey lost its first road game of the season, at the Flyers on Oct. 13, and hasn’t dropped one away from home since. The Devils’ next road game is Dec. 12 at the Rangers. “I think that’s a big accomplishment,” Mercer said. “Road games are hard,...
KRDO
Gilgeous-Alexander, Thunder post physical win over T-Wolves
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 33 points in his return to action and the Oklahoma City Thunder took advantage of Rudy Gobert’s early ejection to post a chippy 135-128 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves. The teams were called for a combined eight technical fouls. Gilgeous-Alexander, the NBA’s third-leading scorer with a 31-point average, sat out one game earlier this week with a bruised hip. But he had no trouble getting physical against Minnesota, making 10 of 17 shots and all 12 of his free throws. Josh Giddey had 21 points and 12 assists for the Thunder in his eighth double-double of the season. D’Angelo Russell led the Timberwolves with 27 points and Anthony Edwards added 26 points. Gobert was ejected for tripping Kenrich Williams in the second quarter.
Red Wings head into matchup against the Blue Jackets on losing streak
Detroit Red Wings (11-7-5, fifth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (8-12-2, eighth in the Metropolitan Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Red Wings -124, Blue Jackets +104; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Red Wings are looking to end their three-game losing streak with a victory against...
Guentzel, Kapanen rally Penguins past Golden Knights
The Pittsburgh Penguins have no idea how long they'll have to play without Kris Letang. They may have landed on a formula on how to get by without their star defenseman while he recovers from a stroke during a 4-3 comeback victory over the Golden Knights on Thursday night.
FOX Sports
McDavid, Draisaitl carry Edmonton to 5-3 win over Montreal
EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Connor McDavid had two goals and two assists, Leon Draisaitl had a goal and three assists and the Edmonton Oilers beat the Montreal Canadiens 5-3 on Saturday night. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Darnell Nurse also scored for the Oilers, winners of four of their last five...
KRDO
Young sidelined with sore shoulder, the latest Hawks injury
ATLANTA (AP) — Trae Young was scratched from the lineup with right shoulder soreness, the latest blow to the injury-riddled Atlanta Hawks. The Hawks were already without John Collins and De’Andre Hunter for the game Friday after MRIs on both players confirmed the injuries. Collins has a left ankle sprain and will miss at least two weeks, and Hunter a right hip flexor strain that will sideline him for at least one week. Young ranks 10th in the NBA with 27.8 points per game, and second in assists with a 9.6 average. He led the league last season in total points and total assists. Denver, which has won four straight, received some good news before tipoff when guard Jamal Murray was listed as available despite a right quadriceps contusion.
