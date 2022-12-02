ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

forkast.news

DeFi protocol Ankr to buy US$5 mln of BNB to cover funds lost in exploit

Decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol Ankr will buy US$5 million worth of BNB – the token of cryptocurrency exchange Binance – to compensate liquidity providers affected by Friday’s exploit. Fast facts. Ankr, a Web 3.0 infrastructure provider and staking platform, experienced an exploit on Friday when the perpetrator...
thecryptocurrencypost.net

Ankr Defi Protocol Suffers a Multi-million Dollar Attack

The BNB chain-based Ankr defi protocol has suffered a significant exploit as a result of a major bug in its code that allowed for limitless minting of its token. The team has already confirmed this on Twitter and stated that none of the infrastructure services was affected and that all staking assets remained secure.
TheStreet

Robinhood Collapses Following Difficulties of Savior

Sam Bankman-Fried bought a 7.6% stake in May in Robinhood, a brokerage meant to attract Millennial investors who sought to invest in cryptocurrencies. But Bankman-Fried, the founder of FTX, a popular cryptocurrency exchange, faced even larger hurdles that investors were not aware of. Robinhood (HOOD) - Get Free Report shares...
u.today

XRP to Be Removed from Coinbase Wallet, SHIB Accepted as Payment for Swedish Sports Cars, LBRY and SEC Fail to Reach Resolution: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

Let’s take a look at the major highlights from yesterday with U.Today’s top four stories. This is why XRP is getting removed from Coinbase Wallet. On Tuesday, Nov. 29, the official Twitter handle of Coinbase Wallet announced that it will be removing support for several cryptocurrencies, such as XRP, BCH, ETC and XLM. The process will begin in January 2023, the tweet states. The reason behind Coinbase Wallet’s decision is low activity around these assets. The crypto community, and especially the members of the XRP community, had a mixed reaction to the news as it invoked memories of XRP's delisting from Coinbase itself a few years earlier, although the exchange went ahead with it then due to regulatory pressure. At the moment, XRP remains one of the largest cryptos with the eighth largest daily turnover of $1 billion, per CoinMarketCap.
bitcoinist.com

Bitcoin At $500K No Longer Possible, Galaxy Digital CEO Says, As He Backtracks

Bitcoin seems to have reached a point when even its biggest and most bullish admirers and investors are slowly losing hope in the crypto asset altogether. In fact, no less than well-known crypto advocate and Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz, who, back in March 2022, said the maiden cryptocurrency will hit $500,000 by 2027, dialed down his predictions owing to the subpar performance of BTC.
TheStreet

FTX Collapse: Bankman-Fried Will Receive Zero Dollars

On the morning of November 8, Sam Bankman-Fried, founder and CEO of FTX and Alameda Research, a hedge fund that also trades in cryptocurrencies, was a billionaire. He was one of the richest men in the world. The 30-year-old former trader was the institutional face of the crypto space, nicknamed...
bitcoinist.com

Here’s Why Big Eyes Coin, Solana and Near Protocol Are Causing A Buzz Within The Cryptocurrency Industry

The ongoing bear market is causing a significant strain within the cryptocurrency industry as it hinders crypto regulars, such as traders and investors, from performing daily crypto activities. The result is a high amount of loss within the industry that is detrimental to the ecosystem. To remedy this problem, members of the crypto community are turning towards various strategies that can ensure the safety of assets and the continuity of businesses, such as long-term cryptocurrency investing.
nftgators.com

Ankr to Compensate DEXes Affected by the $5M aBNBc Smart Contract Exploit

Ankr said approximately $5 million was stolen in the aBNBc smart contract exploit. The company is currently identifying liquidity providers affected by the hack so that it can compensate them. The hacker stole the private key of Ankr deployer and minted an infinite number of aBNBc tokens. Ankr has provided...

