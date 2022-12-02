Today, an image began to circulate on the internet, presumably, and he was told that it was an all-new map coming to Warzone 2. There are new data in the image that led us to believe that this is the Rebirth Island experience, redesigned and updated for Warzone 2.0’s brand-new battle royale platform. There are suggestions that this map will welcome the first resurgence mode, the Ground War, and so on.

1 HOUR AGO