Read full article on original website
Related
Stanford Daily
Bruin Beatdown: Men’s basketball outlasted by No. 21 UCLA
On Thursday, the No. 21 UCLA Bruins (6-2, 1-0 Pac-12) defeated the Stanford Cardinal (3-5, 0-1 Pac-12) 80-66 in dominant fashion, earning their first Pac-12 win of the season. The Cardinal have now dropped to 1-5 against Power Five competition this season. Stanford got off to a ghastly start, as...
California High School Wins State Title Without a Pass Completion
Granada Hills Charter not only didn’t complete a pass in the championship game but also for the entirety of the 2022 campaign.
ocsportszone.com
FOOTBALL BOWL GAME NOTES: Pacific Coast League teams earn some respect
Laguna Hills football players and coaches celebrate after winning the CIF Division 8 title. The Hawks rallied for a 28-27 victory over Golden Valley Saturday. (Photo courtesy Laguna Hills Athletics). Two of the teams are in the bowl games; five from Orange County advance. The Pacific Coast League, the higher...
247Sports
USC center Brett Neilon posts goodbye on Instagram; Trojan career likely over after injury
The last time USC Trojans fans saw Brett Neilon, he was being carted off after suffering a lower leg injury in the fourth quarter of USC's 47-24 loss to Utah Friday's Pac-12 championship game. It will likely be the last time the sixth-year senior offensive lineman will be seen in...
ocsportszone.com
Final on CIF Regional Football Championship Bowl Game on Friday Dec. 2
It’s the start of a big weekend for five Orange County high school football teams that will competing in the CIF State Regional Bowl Games. Northwood, the CIF Division 8 championship, will be playing Kennedy of Delano Friday, Dec. 2 at 7:30 p.m. OC Sports Zone will provide updates...
trendingwork.com
High School Football Live Updates: Friday Night’s CIF Southern California Regional Championship!
After Muir High School’s football team won its first CIF Southern Section title since 1989 and fifth overall, the school found out the next day that its next game would be played near the Arizona border. On Saturday night, Muir (8-6) won the Division 10 title with a 21-0...
tsl.news
EDITORIAL BOARD: The essay is not the punishment, Pomona
OK, so you forgot to test after returning to Claremont following break. We’ve all been there, or at least experienced some similar sort of slip-up in our back-to-campus frenzy. You had your upcoming finals on your mind and by the time you stepped out of the library to test, it was well past the 5 p.m. Friday deadline. Without last year’s regular testing schedule in place this semester, you forgot the time before too … so, now what?
Man thrown over side of bridge at SoFi Stadium speaks out
The man who was thrown over the side of a bridge outside of SoFi Stadium is speaking out after he suffered serious injuries during the incident. Wild footage from outside the stadium in Inglewood shows two men shoving each other after a showdown between the Los Angeles Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs on Nov. 20. Witnesses say the brawl occurred after things got crowded when all of the fans leaving the game began to cross the bridge near Rivers Lake."Something caused everyone to kind of move to the right hand side," said Austin Willenbring, the fan who was thrown over the...
orangecountytribune.com
It’s now final: Morgan, Amy win
Three and a half weeks after Election Day, Orange County’s ballots have all been counted and official results revealed on Friday. The OC had a 54.7 percent turnout with 994,227 people voting, with 830,162 of them via mail or by visiting drop-off locations. Two close races in the West...
nenc-la.org
LA Chose 30,000 Winners For Its Section 8 Housing Waitlist
After staging a lottery for the first time in five years, the Los Angeles Housing Authority has selected 30,000 winners for its Section 8 rental assistance program waitlist. How many people applied for the lottery? HACLA received 223,375 lottery applications. This represents a 19% increase since the last lottery in 2017. That increase shows that the growing number of Angelenos needing housing assistance outpaces the available federal funds, according to a spokesperson from the agency.
smartcitiesdive.com
High-speed rail line from LA to Las Vegas could begin construction in 2023
California could see its second high-speed rail project begin construction next year, according to news reports. Brightline West looks to build an $8 billion passenger rail corridor connecting Southern California and Las Vegas, mainly within the median of the Interstate 15 freeway. It would operate 180-mph electric trains. Unlike the...
Menifee, Chino among top 10 "boomtowns" in America
Menifee and Chino have found themselves amongst America's fastest-growing cities, named two of the Top 10 "Boomtowns" in America in a new report. According to a study conducted by SmartAsset.com, Menifee (No. 7) and Chino (No. 10), are amongst the "U.S. cities that have managed to grow in recent years" despite recent struggles facing much of the nation.The study took a look at "data for 494 of the largest cities across topics measuring growth of the population, income, GDP, businesses, housing and changes in unemployment."In Menifee, the data showed an average yearly GDP growth of 1.29% and a five-year population growth...
tsl.news
OPINION: Pitzer should revoke Kevin de León’s degree — or at least say something
“The 5Cs are so small” is a complaint that anyone who goes to the Claremont Colleges has likely heard before, if not said themselves. This smallness has effects on how we perceive and what we expect from the people around us. Because we interact so closely with the people on the campuses around us, we expect the people in our community to subscribe to similar values, such as inclusion and social responsibility.
luxury-houses.net
Star Resort, A World Class Mega Mansion in Los Angeles with A Kobe Bryant Legacy Basketball Court Back on the Market for $43 Million
1047 N Bundy Drive Home in Los Angeles, California for Sale. 1047 N Bundy Drive, Los Angeles, California called “Star Resort” is an incredibly stunning resort-style mega mansion with 30,000 SF of outdoor spaces, a Kobe Bryant Legacy basketball court, spectacular Getty Museum views, and perfect amenities include an expansive automobile gallery on the lower level featuring an impressive posh lounge that can be turned into a private club. This Home in Los Angeles offers 7 bedrooms and 11 bathrooms with nearly 16,700 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 1047 N Bundy Drive, please contact Dan Malka (Phone: 310-623-1310) & Yohann Bensimon (Phone: 310-923-1550) at Keller Williams Hollywood Hills for full support and perfect service.
cdmtridentonline.com
An End to Daylight Savings Time
On November 6th, daylight savings time ended, and students at Corona del Mar High School gratefully gained an extra hour of sleep. Though everyone loves an extra hour of sleep, the clock changes that cause it are not loved by the majority of people. A Monmouth University poll conducted in mid-March of this year found that only 35 percent of Americans wanted to keep resetting their clocks every fall and spring, while a YouGov poll conducted March 16 found that 59 percent of Americans wanted to see daylight saving time made permanent.
theregistrysocal.com
2,500 SQFT 7-Eleven Trades in $4.6MM Deal
Irvine, CA – December 1, 2022 – NAI Capital Commercial is pleased to announce that Senior Vice President Mehran Foroughi with NAI Capital Commercial’s Investment Services Group in the Orange County office completed the purchase of 2,500 square foot of convenience store and full-size service station property net leased to 7-Eleven in Chatsworth, Calif. Mehran represented the buyer, a California based private investor, in the transaction. The seller, Desoto Holding, LLC, was represented by Senior Vice President Alex Kozakov and Patrick Wade of CBRE. The sale price totaled $4,600,000 or $1,840 per square foot.
foxla.com
People leaving Los Angeles are moving here in record numbers
LOS ANGELES - People are moving out of Los Angeles in record numbers. Their top relocation destination? Las Vegas, Nevada, according to a new study. Data from Redfin places Los Angeles as the second major U.S. metro area people are leaving, with 20% of local users searching elsewhere. San Francisco ranked first, with 24% of homebuyers there looking to move.
spectrumnews1.com
Assemblywoman Cervantes looks to uplift all Latinos in California
Assembly member Sabrina Cervantes, D-Riverside, will be the new chair of the California Latino Legislative Caucus. The lawmaker is a trailblazer in the California Legislature. She is the first open LGBTQ female, first Latina millennial, and first Inland Empire lawmaker to chair the caucus. “Ever since I could remember from...
L.A., Orange county restaurants added to California Michelin Guide
Bon Appetit! The 2022 edition of Michelin Guide California features Bib Gourmand restaurants from Los Angeles and Orange counties. The term Bib Gourmand refers to a restaurant that offers a full menu of a starter, main course and dessert, making it possible to order two courses and a glass of wine or dessert for $49 […]
Comments / 0