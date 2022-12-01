Read full article on original website
Amibeth Maguigan-Jean Pierre
2d ago
the child who has been also told he/they aren't old enough to understand the consequences of drinking, smoking or even driving a car is being charged as an adult. I'm not saying he shouldn't be punished in any way but a child should be treated as such and hopefully one day he / they will get the help and treatment he/they needs to become a better human and not treat children as is they are no better than trash when they are broken.
Virginia Lloyd Kellogg
3d ago
it's sad but so many underageers think they won't b punished because of there age. they want to b e all grown up punish them as adults
WMDT.com
Cordova man charged with attempted murder following altercation with father
CORDOVA, Md. – The Talbot County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an attempted murder involving a father and son over the weekend. We’re told at around 3:30 p.m. Sunday, deputies responded to a residence in the 11000 block of Three Bridge Branch Road for a reported assault. It was quickly learned that a father and son had gotten into an altercation over the son’s handling of a firearm. At some point during the confrontation, it was discovered that the son, 19-year-old Frank Ashe Jr., got into a vehicle and purposely drove at and hit his father, Frank Ashe Sr.
Murderer At Large After Allegedly Stabbing Victim During Altercation: Maryland State Police
Authorities say that a murder suspect is at large following the death of a Maryland man early on Sunday morning in Wicomico County. Maryland State Police investigators are seeking the public’s assistance in tracking down Fruitland resident Riley Lee Collick, 44, who is wanted in connection to the murder of a man on Sunday, Dec. 4.
WBOC
State Police Searching for Suspect in Deadly Salisbury Stabbing
SALISBURY, Md. - Maryland State Police say one person was killed after being stabbed outside of the Market Street Inn in downtown Salisbury early Sunday morning. Troopers say the suspect, 44-year-old Riley Lee Collick of Fruitland, Md., is wanted on the charge of first-degree murder. Police said that shortly before...
Maryland State Police seek Fruitland man in stabbing death of Delaware man
BALTIMORE -- Maryland State Police are searching for a Fruitland man who is suspected of stabbing and killing a Delaware man in Wicomico County on Sunday, according to authorities.Investigators believe that 44-year-old Riley Lee Collick of Fruitland, Maryland, got into an argument with 32-year-old Alejandro Roland Exantus of Laurel, Delaware, in the 100 block of West Market Street around 12:45 a.m., police said.The argument became physical, which is when Collick reportedly stabbed Roland and fled the area, according to authorities.An ambulance took Exantus to Tidal Health Peninsula Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, police said.The Maryland State Police Homicide Unit is conducting an investigation into the deadly stabbing with the assistance of the Salisbury Police Department and the Capital Area Region Fugitive Task Force, according to authorities.Anyone with information about the stabbing or who may have been in the area when it happened should call Crime Solvers at 410-548-1776 or the Maryland State Police Salisbury Barrack at 410-749-3101.
Cape Gazette
Police: Man tried to break into west Rehoboth home, threatens resident with knife before fleeing police
A Dover man faces burglary and other charges after police say he tried to break into a west Rehoboth Beach home and threatened a resident with a knife. Police were called at 3:14 a.m. Dec. 2 to a home in the 19000 block of Norwood Street for a report of a man trying to break into a home, said Sr. Cpl. Leonard DeMalto of the Delaware State Police.
WBOC
Pedestrian Struck and Killed by Car Near Milford
MILFORD, Del. - A man died after being struck by a car near Milford early Sunday evening, authorities said. Delaware State Police said that at around 6:30 p.m., a Toyota Corolla was traveling southbound in the right lane on Bay Road and approaching the intersection at Williamsburg Drive. At the same time, a pedestrian was walking eastbound across Bay Road’s southbound lanes and into the path of the Toyota. Police said the pedestrian was wearing dark clothing, not carrying a light, and not using a crosswalk. The driver of the Corolla attempted to brake and swerve to avoid striking the pedestrian but was unable to do so, trooper said.
Dover teen reported missing
DOVER, DE – The Dover Police Department is searching for a missing 15-year-old girl who was last seen on North Dupont Highway on Sunday. According to police, Kalise Thompson-Miller,15, of Dover. Thompson-Miller was last seen in the area of Lowe’s, 1450 North DuPont Highway Dover, DE, at approximately 5:52 p.m. on 12/4/22 and there is a concern for her safety and well-being. She is described as a black female, 5’4”, approximately 90 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a maroon hooded sweatshirt and blue sweatpants. If you have information about her whereabouts, please contact The post Dover teen reported missing appeared first on Shore News Network.
YAHOO!
Cambridge man arrested in Salisbury double shooting that killed one
UPDATE: Damon Kirkland Hall, 26, was convicted Dec. 1, 2022, of two counts of first-degree murder and related firearms charges related to the double fatal shooting, according to the Wicomico County State's Attorney's Office. A Cambridge man was arrested Friday in connection with a Salisbury shooting that killed one person...
firststateupdate.com
Church Fire Was Accidental Investigators Say
The Delaware State Fire Marshal’s office has determined that this morning’s fire that damaged a. Delmar, Delaware church was accidental. Assistant State Fire Marshal Michael Chionchio said the blaze, reported shortly after 3:00 am, occurred at the First Church of Our Lord Jesus Christ located in the 100 block of North Second Street. The Delmar Volunteer Fire Company responded to the fire.
WMDT.com
Police searching for missing 13-year-old in Salisbury
SALISBURY, Md. – The Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 13-year-old girl in Salisbury. We’re told Alison Calderon lives in the 900 block of Lock Raven Court and attends Wicomico Middle School. She is 5’4″, 120 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair past her shoulders. She was last seen wearing black ripped jeans, a dark grey zip up hoodie, and black Nike shoes.
WDEL 1150AM
Investigators probe 2 weekend fires in Delmar
Two fires in 3 days in the same Sussex County town kept Delaware State Fire Marshal's investigators busy over the weekend. There's no word yet about what touched off the first fire, which engulfed a 2-story house on Red Berry Road in Holly Ridge in Delmar Friday afternoon. Damage to...
WBOC
Former Talbot Co. Public Schools Safety Supervisor Gets 90 Days for Bringing Loaded Gun to School
EASTON, Md.- The former safety and security supervisor for Talbot County Public Schools has been sentenced to 90 days behind bars following his conviction of reckless endangerment for bringing a loaded handgun to Easton High School in December of last year. Donald L. Cooper appeared in Talbot County Circuit Court...
Bay Net
One Flown Out After House Fire In Leonardtown; Firefighter Has Reportedly Fallen Through Floor
LEONARDTOWN, Md. — We are receiving reports of a house fire that is occurred in Leonardtown this afternoon. At approximately12:30 p.m. on December 4, first responders were dispatched to the 43000 block of North Megan Lane for a reported structure fire. Crews were advised that there were subjects possibly...
WMDT.com
Cambridge man charged with attempted murder following stabbing investigation
CAMBRIDGE, Md. – A Cambridge man is behind bars following a weekend stabbing investigation. On Saturday, Cambridge Police responded to the Emergency Department at Shore Regional for an assault and met with the victim who was suffering from two lacerations to the forehead area. Further investigation revealed that some type of altercation had taken place at a residence in the 700 block of Moores Avenue, at which time the victim reported that the suspect, 47-year-old James Skinner, stabbed him in the forehead.
WBOC
Delmar Church Fire Ruled Accidental
DELMAR, De. - The Delaware State Fire Marshal's Office says an overnight fire at a Delmar church was accidental. Officials say the fire started around 3 a.m. Sunday at First Church of Our Lord Jesus Christ on North Second Street in Delmar. The church is located near the American Legion.
WGMD Radio
MD Trooper 6 Medevac’s Injured Hunter in Dorchester County
Maryland State Police aviation came to the rescue of an injured hunter who was stranded near Blackwater National Wildlife Refuge on Friday. Dorchester emergency personnel were called for a man that fell about 14 feet from a tree stand and needed medical attention which they provided until the medevac arrived.
Bay Net
One Transported After Vehicle Crash On Three Notch Road
CALIFORNIA, Md. — We are receiving reports of a motor vehicle crash this afternoon that has sent one person to the hospital. At approximately 1:11 p.m. on December 4, first responders were dispatched to the 23000 block of Three Notch Road for a reported vehicle crash with possible injuries.
Maryland State Police Helicopter Crew Rescues Hunter After Falling From Tree Stand
An injured hunter who found himself in a precarious position after falling more than a dozen feet from a tree stand had to be airlifted to an area hospital by Maryland State Police crews, authorities say. First responders responded to a call shortly after noon on Friday, Dec. 2, regarding a hunter …
firststateupdate.com
Fire Heavily Damages Delmar Home Friday
The Delaware State Fire Marshal’s office is investigating a Friday afternoon fire that heavily. damaged a house in Delmar, Delaware. Assistant State Fire Marshal Michael Chionchio said the blaze, reported shortly after 2:00 pm, occurred in the 36000 block of Red Berry Road in Holly Ridge. The Delmar Volunteer Fire Company arrived on the scene with flames engulfing the two-story dwelling.
Bay Net
Man In Wheelchair Critically Injured After Being Struck By Truck Crossing Great Mills Road
LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – On December 2, 2022 at approximately 5:14 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a serious motor vehicle accident involving a pedestrian with an electric mobility wheelchair on Great Mills Road in the area of Sheriff Miedzinski Way. Crews arrived and found a...
