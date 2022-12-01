money in handsPhoto byPhoto by igal Ness (Unsplash)onUnsplash. Here's some good news: you likely have a $300 check coming from the state of Delaware, as long as you filed a tax return in either 2021 or 2020. (source) Last spring, Delaware lawmakers agreed to send $300 to any residents who filed a tax return in the state in 2020 or 2021. While the state hoped to send all of these payments out to individuals by now, the Delaware Department of Finance said that many taxpayers have been left out. As many as 150,000 Delawareans may still be waiting on the $300 rebate, finance secretary Rick Geisenberger told Delaware Public Media.

