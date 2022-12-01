Read full article on original website
Related
You have a $300 payment coming from the state of Delaware
money in handsPhoto byPhoto by igal Ness (Unsplash)onUnsplash. Here's some good news: you likely have a $300 check coming from the state of Delaware, as long as you filed a tax return in either 2021 or 2020. (source) Last spring, Delaware lawmakers agreed to send $300 to any residents who filed a tax return in the state in 2020 or 2021. While the state hoped to send all of these payments out to individuals by now, the Delaware Department of Finance said that many taxpayers have been left out. As many as 150,000 Delawareans may still be waiting on the $300 rebate, finance secretary Rick Geisenberger told Delaware Public Media.
delawarepublic.org
Delaware tourism sees light displays as economic driver
Holiday light displays up and down the state are a big draw for residents and tourists this time of year. Delaware’s Tourism Office is highlighting several of these holiday displays and markets to get people into the spirit of the season. Jessica Welch, director of the Delaware Tourism Office,...
No mail today? You aren’t alone. Here’s why
Delawareans venting about not getting any mail on some days are finding plenty of sympathy and shared frustration on social media. “Mail carrier? Where d’ya go?” Wilmington resident Jeremy Beck wrote on Nextdoor, in a post that generated about 150 comments. “Is there only two days a week we get mail service? Last time we got it was last week. ... Read More
Delaware witness describes hovering white oval above nearby trees
Witness image.Photo byNational UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A Delaware witness at Georgetown reported watching a bright white, oval-shaped object that appeared to hover over nearby trees before disappearing at about 7:05 p.m. on February 28, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Cape Gazette
Chicken Association supports Devco permits
Delmarva Chicken Association, a 1,600-member trade association for the chicken community, has issued a letter to Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control in support of a plan to build a self-contained anaerobic digester near Seaford. The Bioenergy Innovation Center, proposed by Bioenergy Devco, would convert hatchery waste, poultry...
Cape Gazette
Delaware Day Adventure contest continues through Dec. 17
The Delaware Day Adventure contest celebrates the First State with fun, excursions and prizes. Participants are challenged to explore an exciting statewide lineup of historic sites in December. This year’s Delaware Day Adventure contest is inspired by the state’s crucial role in the nation’s founding, celebrated each year on Dec. 7. Visitors who explore the five museums managed by the State of Delaware by Saturday, Dec. 17, and submit photos of their visits will get a chance to win a prize. Admission is free to all sites.
WBOC
65K Delaware Electric Cooperative Members to Receive Refunds in December
GREENWOOD, Del.- Delaware Electric Cooperative’s board of directors has voted to return more than $5 million in capital credits to the xooperative’s member-owners in December. DEC expects to distribute checks or billing credits to more than 65,000 members this holiday season. Capital credit refunds are also known as...
Help for homeless pets comes in time for the holidays in Delaware
Humane Animal Partners rallied communities in Delaware to stuff the van full of gifts and supplies for pets that won't be home for the holidays.
blocbyblocknews.com
Maryland Attorney General Reverses 20th Century Rulings Upholding Maryland’s Racially Discriminatory Laws On Interracial Marriage And Education
In a 13-page opinion issued Monday, Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh reversed rulings dating back to 1916 that upheld “racially discriminatory state laws,” including those related to interracial marriage and education discrimination, William J. Ford reports for Maryland Matters. Which Maryland laws does the opinion reference?. The opinion...
Maryland campers report multiple shape-shifting objects moving overhead
Assateague Island, MD.Photo byWikimedia Commons. A Maryland witness camping on Assateague Island near Berlin reported watching a series of lights apparently shape-shifting at about 9 p.m. on February 27, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Ice cream recall: This brand was recalled in 7 states, including NY
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Weis Markets has recalled 108 containers of Weis Quality Sea Salt Caramel Ripple Ice Cream due to undeclared soy and coconut products the dessert might contain, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The product may have been distributed to as many as 197...
Delaware’s new state auditor to take office Jan. 3
When Democrat Lydia York takes the oath of office on Jan. 3, she’ll be Delaware’s third auditor of accounts since October. She’ll take the reins from Dennis Greenhouse, who Gov. John Carney appointed after former Auditor Kathy McGuiness resigned following a misconduct scandal. For York, the gravity of the moment is still sinking in, she told Delaware LIVE News. “Each ... Read More
Cape Gazette
Dewey Beach town clerk bids farewell
After nearly nine years as town clerk for Dewey Beach, Ashleigh Sander is set to take on the role of Millsboro assistant town manager Dec. 9. While Sander will miss resolving issues for visitors and residents of the beach town, she said she’s eager to advance her career with a new challenge in the family atmosphere of Millsboro that’s also closer to her own home.
Cape Gazette
State homeless population increasing
A recent Housing Alliance Delaware report shows that the number of homeless people in the state has doubled since 2019, and the number of homeless families with children has tripled. Nearly 33% of all homeless people in the state are under the age of 18, the highest number ever recorded by the alliance.
Enrollment in state charters went up 5.1% during pandemic
Over the course of the pandemic, enrollment in Delaware charter schools increased 5.10%, while traditional public schools’ student body dropped 1.14%. That’s according to a report published in November by the National Alliance for Public Charter Schools. It found that traditional public schools lost students in nearly every state. The First State’s traditional public schools lost 1,423 students from 2019 ... Read More
WBOC
Economic Forecast for Southern Delmarva
SALISBURY, Md. -- Officials from all across the lower shore spoke at Salisbury University on Friday, December 2nd, about their economic expectations for 2023. The expansion at NASA's Wallops Island location in 2023 posed a lot of growth opportunity. Three officials from the Wallops Flight Facility spoke at the presentation....
royalexaminer.com
Late vote count topples five conservative school board candidates in Maryland
But the five social conservatives who fell behind after mail-in and provisional ballots were counted were:. • Dennis Barry, who lost in Harford County’s District B to Wade Sewell. • Tanya Tyo, who lost in Harford County’s District E to Carol Pitt Bruce. • James Miller, who lost...
phillyvoice.com
Suspect dead in Delaware after long police chase and hail of gunfire
The suspect who led police in Delaware on a lengthy chase on Friday, carjacking two vehicles along the way has been confirmed to be dead by Delaware State Police. The chase and investigation began Friday morning in Newport, New Castle County, which is about 6 miles south on I-95 from Wilmington. The pursuit resulted in the closure of a stretch of I-95 before it ultimately came to an end in Newark, and during the incident gunfire struck an occupied school bus.
Washington Examiner
Amid rise in number of gender-confused children in Maryland schools, parents need a new bill of rights
If Maryland parents and lawmakers don’t act now, special-interest groups and radical gender activists will get what they want—namely, parents being removed from decision-making about their children’s education and well-being. In the past two years, Maryland’s largest public school district, Montgomery County, saw a purported 582% increase...
delawarepublic.org
DelDOT's 'Name That Plow' contest returns
As winter nears, Delaware is bringing back a contest to name some of its snowplows. The Department of Transportation's “Name That Plow” contest takes suggestions from Delaware’s youth. DOT’s C.R. McLeod said the contest is an opportunity to engage with the State’s elementary schools. “It’s...
Comments / 0