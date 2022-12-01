ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Jake Wells

You have a $300 payment coming from the state of Delaware

money in handsPhoto byPhoto by igal Ness (Unsplash)onUnsplash. Here's some good news: you likely have a $300 check coming from the state of Delaware, as long as you filed a tax return in either 2021 or 2020. (source) Last spring, Delaware lawmakers agreed to send $300 to any residents who filed a tax return in the state in 2020 or 2021. While the state hoped to send all of these payments out to individuals by now, the Delaware Department of Finance said that many taxpayers have been left out. As many as 150,000 Delawareans may still be waiting on the $300 rebate, finance secretary Rick Geisenberger told Delaware Public Media.
delawarepublic.org

Delaware tourism sees light displays as economic driver

Holiday light displays up and down the state are a big draw for residents and tourists this time of year. Delaware’s Tourism Office is highlighting several of these holiday displays and markets to get people into the spirit of the season. Jessica Welch, director of the Delaware Tourism Office,...
Town Square LIVE News

No mail today? You aren’t alone. Here’s why

Delawareans venting about not getting any mail on some days are finding plenty of sympathy and shared frustration on social media. “Mail carrier? Where d’ya go?” Wilmington resident Jeremy Beck wrote on Nextdoor, in a post that generated about 150 comments. “Is there only two days a week we get mail service? Last time we got it was last week. ... Read More
Roger Marsh

Delaware witness describes hovering white oval above nearby trees

Witness image.Photo byNational UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A Delaware witness at Georgetown reported watching a bright white, oval-shaped object that appeared to hover over nearby trees before disappearing at about 7:05 p.m. on February 28, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Cape Gazette

Chicken Association supports Devco permits

Delmarva Chicken Association, a 1,600-member trade association for the chicken community, has issued a letter to Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control in support of a plan to build a self-contained anaerobic digester near Seaford. The Bioenergy Innovation Center, proposed by Bioenergy Devco, would convert hatchery waste, poultry...
Cape Gazette

Delaware Day Adventure contest continues through Dec. 17

The Delaware Day Adventure contest celebrates the First State with fun, excursions and prizes. Participants are challenged to explore an exciting statewide lineup of historic sites in December. This year’s Delaware Day Adventure contest is inspired by the state’s crucial role in the nation’s founding, celebrated each year on Dec. 7. Visitors who explore the five museums managed by the State of Delaware by Saturday, Dec. 17, and submit photos of their visits will get a chance to win a prize. Admission is free to all sites.
WBOC

65K Delaware Electric Cooperative Members to Receive Refunds in December

GREENWOOD, Del.- Delaware Electric Cooperative’s board of directors has voted to return more than $5 million in capital credits to the xooperative’s member-owners in December. DEC expects to distribute checks or billing credits to more than 65,000 members this holiday season. Capital credit refunds are also known as...
blocbyblocknews.com

Maryland Attorney General Reverses 20th Century Rulings Upholding Maryland’s Racially Discriminatory Laws On Interracial Marriage And Education

In a 13-page opinion issued Monday, Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh reversed rulings dating back to 1916 that upheld “racially discriminatory state laws,” including those related to interracial marriage and education discrimination, William J. Ford reports for Maryland Matters. Which Maryland laws does the opinion reference?. The opinion...
Delaware LIVE News

Delaware’s new state auditor to take office Jan. 3

When Democrat Lydia York takes the oath of office on Jan. 3, she’ll be Delaware’s third auditor of accounts since October. She’ll take the reins from Dennis Greenhouse, who Gov. John Carney appointed after former Auditor Kathy McGuiness resigned following a misconduct scandal. For York, the gravity of the moment is still sinking in, she told Delaware LIVE News. “Each ... Read More
Cape Gazette

Dewey Beach town clerk bids farewell

After nearly nine years as town clerk for Dewey Beach, Ashleigh Sander is set to take on the role of Millsboro assistant town manager Dec. 9. While Sander will miss resolving issues for visitors and residents of the beach town, she said she’s eager to advance her career with a new challenge in the family atmosphere of Millsboro that’s also closer to her own home.
Cape Gazette

State homeless population increasing

A recent Housing Alliance Delaware report shows that the number of homeless people in the state has doubled since 2019, and the number of homeless families with children has tripled. Nearly 33% of all homeless people in the state are under the age of 18, the highest number ever recorded by the alliance.
Delaware LIVE News

Enrollment in state charters went up 5.1% during pandemic

Over the course of the pandemic, enrollment in Delaware charter schools increased 5.10%, while traditional public schools’ student body dropped 1.14%. That’s according to a report published in November by the National Alliance for Public Charter Schools. It found that traditional public schools lost students in nearly every state. The First State’s traditional public schools lost 1,423 students from 2019 ... Read More
WBOC

Economic Forecast for Southern Delmarva

SALISBURY, Md. -- Officials from all across the lower shore spoke at Salisbury University on Friday, December 2nd, about their economic expectations for 2023. The expansion at NASA's Wallops Island location in 2023 posed a lot of growth opportunity. Three officials from the Wallops Flight Facility spoke at the presentation....
royalexaminer.com

Late vote count topples five conservative school board candidates in Maryland

But the five social conservatives who fell behind after mail-in and provisional ballots were counted were:. • Dennis Barry, who lost in Harford County’s District B to Wade Sewell. • Tanya Tyo, who lost in Harford County’s District E to Carol Pitt Bruce. • James Miller, who lost...
phillyvoice.com

Suspect dead in Delaware after long police chase and hail of gunfire

The suspect who led police in Delaware on a lengthy chase on Friday, carjacking two vehicles along the way has been confirmed to be dead by Delaware State Police. The chase and investigation began Friday morning in Newport, New Castle County, which is about 6 miles south on I-95 from Wilmington. The pursuit resulted in the closure of a stretch of I-95 before it ultimately came to an end in Newark, and during the incident gunfire struck an occupied school bus.
delawarepublic.org

DelDOT's 'Name That Plow' contest returns

As winter nears, Delaware is bringing back a contest to name some of its snowplows. The Department of Transportation's “Name That Plow” contest takes suggestions from Delaware’s youth. DOT’s C.R. McLeod said the contest is an opportunity to engage with the State’s elementary schools. “It’s...

