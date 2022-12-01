Salisbury University Adds New HR Management Minor; Announces Increase in Merit Scholarship Funding for Fall, 2023

Read full article on original website
Related
Cape Gazette
Sussex Tech High School names students of the quarter
Sussex Technical High School administrators and teachers announce 64 students of the quarter who were recognized for classroom excellence. Congratulations go to Natalie Agustin-Lopez, Eli Baker, Alma Balderas, Courtney Bayley, Makayla Chambers, Edward Chavez Perez, Jacob Childress, Calleigh Clarkson, Reina Contreras-Cansinos, Alexis Cooper, Neh Dinga, Landon Garman, Meile Garrett, Samantha Geidel, Kiera Gerace, Esteben Gonzalez-Chan, Ciara Gustin, Mackenzie Harmon, Kyleen Harrison, Braydon Hazzard, DeNara Hazzard, Miles Hernandez, Jose Hernandez-Vega, Malijah Hooks, Abbey Johnson, Hannah Johnson, Tali Keen, Paige Krepps, Hayley Lawson, Rosnell Lewis, Jayson Lopez Santos, Morgan Lowe, Michael Marquez, Denise Matthews, Alicia Molock, Ulven Morales Roblero, Cristopher Morales-Tzun, Cameron Morris, Gabrielle Oliphant, Kiersten Passwaters, Haley Ann Pickinpaugh, Travis Phillips, Macy Sapna, Carmen Shaw, Dominick Shorter, Gabriella Silva, Lia Smith, Shania Snead, Derek Somerset, Shawn Starr, McKinley Stockley, Rebekah Sullivan, Dorothy Trammell, William Turley, Rylie Twilley, Hilary Tzun-Vincente, Alexis Perez Velasquez, Adam Warrington, Ja’vonte West, Mya West, Jack Willin, Cania Wright, Dani Young and Taryn Young.
Cape Gazette
Pathways to Success thanks State Farm and Sussex Habitat
During the Halloween month of October, Jeanine O’Donnell and her team at State Farm along with Kevin Gilmore and his team at Sussex County Habitat for Humanity’s ReStore collected healthy snacks to provide Pathways to Success youth with nutritious fuel to help them through the mornings or when food is not available.
Washingtonian.com
A Former Corporate CEO Now Sells Fish in St. Michaels
Lots of people rethink their work lives, but only one has recently gone from the top ranks of huge companies like Microsoft and Bank of America to selling crab at an Eastern Shore seafood market. Meet the new Linda Zecher. Most recently CEO of the publishing company Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, she’s now spending her days as a small-business owner, fishmonger, and butcher at Chesapeake Seafood & Prime Meats in St. Michaels.
Cape Gazette
Delaware Electric Co-op substation to improve reliability for members
Delaware Electric Cooperative has completed construction on a new substation in Sussex County that will improve reliability for its members. The Dorey Substation was energized in late October and will provide power to approximately 2,100 homes in the Georgetown area for decades. Located along Zoar Road, the facility was built to keep up with growing energy demand in eastern Sussex County.
hhsnews.net
Race And Ethnicity In Huntingtown High School
The hallways bustling with students, all from a different background/make-up. All with varying life experiences and stories. Huntingtown High School is an admirable school with a student body that may contain future leaders, government officials, or even a president for all we know. Both our school and our country have gone through very difficult time in the past few years primarily caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.
Company to expand, create 100 jobs on Eastern Shore
(The Center Square) – One Eastern Shore businesses is adding new jobs. M&M Carnot plans to add 100 jobs, Gov. Larry Hogan said, and double its workforce in Federalsburg. The company is a natural refrigerant company and is leasing an existing 25,000-square-foot space next to its current location which features room for continued expansion. “We are proud to support M&M Carnot’s expansion in Federalsburg, where 100 new jobs will have...
WBOC
St. Michaels Planning Commission Meeting Includes Both Opponents and Supporters for Proposed Hotel
ST. MICHAELS, Md. - There's an ongoing fight over a proposed hotel in St. Michaels. The new, larger hotel, would be built on South Talbot Street, across from the community pool. Some in town believe the project is not in the best interest of the environment and St. Michaels as...
Maryland campers report multiple shape-shifting objects moving overhead
Assateague Island, MD.Photo byWikimedia Commons. A Maryland witness camping on Assateague Island near Berlin reported watching a series of lights apparently shape-shifting at about 9 p.m. on February 27, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
WBOC
Hefty Price Tag for Proposed Sports Complex in Worcester County
WORCESTER COUNTY, Md. - Construction of a proposed sports complex in Worcester County would cost $153 million, according to a Maryland Stadium Authority study. The complex would have outdoor fields and a 125,000-square-foot indoor facility. If those two facilities cannot be built at the same time, the price of this...
WTOP
Injured hunter air rescued by Maryland State Police in Blackwater National Wildlife Refuge
An injured hunter was air rescued by Maryland State Police on Friday after he became trapped by marshy terrain inside a Dorchester County nature refuge. According to a news release, the MSP Trooper 6 crew responded to Blackwater National Wildlife Refuge near Cambridge, Maryland, to rescue the hunter, who had fallen about 14 feet out of a tree stand. Trooper 6 is assigned to the Easton section of the Maryland State Police Aviation Command.
delawarebusinessnow.com
Seaford distribution site leased to Amazon and others sold in multi-million dollar transaction
In a multimillion-dollar transaction, 1700 Dulaney Street, home to an Amazon distribution center, and 200 Allen Street were purchased by a New Jersey investor. Chris Davis and Advisor Christian Phillips of NAI Coastal, Salisbury, MD, recently brokered the sale of an industrial investment portfolio in Seaford. The buildings total nearly...
Cape Gazette
Milton board approves McDonald’s variances
A proposed McDonald’s restaurant off Route 16 in Milton has cleared its first hurdle after the board of adjustment granted variances Nov. 29. The variances are from setback requirements and would allow McDonald’s to operate a two-lane drive-thru at the corner of Route 16 and Union Street Extended, as well as allow it to have 39 parking spaces instead of the code-required 41.
WBOC
Former Talbot Co. Public Schools Safety Supervisor Gets 90 Days for Bringing Loaded Gun to School
EASTON, Md.- The former safety and security supervisor for Talbot County Public Schools has been sentenced to 90 days behind bars following his conviction of reckless endangerment for bringing a loaded handgun to Easton High School in December of last year. Donald L. Cooper appeared in Talbot County Circuit Court...
Bay Net
Sheriff Cameron Bids Agency Staff And St. Mary’s Farewell At Final Salute
LEONARDTOWN, Md. – Friends, family and the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office convened Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, as Sheriff Tim Cameron received his Final Salute on his last day after more than 42 years of service to St. Mary’s County. Sheriff Tim Cameron joined the Sheriff’s...
The Dispatch
Vanishing Ocean City With Bunk Mann – December 2, 2022
B.B. Bombers (a “bomb” is surfing slang for a big wave) is best remembered for the surf camps it sponsored from 1985 through 1990. As owner Jack Crosby recalls, “many of the younger kids didn’t know the rules of the road. Our purpose was to teach kids how to surf safely and to respect the rules of surfing.”
Slim Chickens fast-casual restaurant wants to grow in Maryland
An Arkansas-based restaurant chain called Slim Chickens is now looking to expand to the Baltimore region.
baltimorepositive.com
Maryland Crab Cake (and Brewery) Tour Day 16: Salisbury kindness at Mogan’s Oyster House and pair of beers at Evolution and Burnish
The sixteenth day of the Maryland Crab Cake Tour presented by The Maryland Lottery, Goodwill, Window Nation and the Restaurant Association of Maryland featured a beautiful morning drive across the Bay Bridge to spend the day in Salisbury. Mayor Jake Day & Delegate Carl Anderton were great hosts at Mogan’s Oyster House and a pair of after dark beers at Evolution and Burnish. Plus, the Secretary of Kindness Grace Foxwell Murdock, one of our favorite guests.
Ocean City Today
Dr. Patricia J. (Fitzgerald) Graves
Dr. Patricia J. (Fitzgerald) Graves passed away unexpectedly Nov. 21, 2022, at TidalHealth, Peninsula Regional Medical Center in Salisbury, Maryland. Born in Washington D.C., she was the daughter of the late Wilfred Fitzgerald and Jeanette (Lohofer) Fitzgerald. Patricia is survived by her husband, Kenneth Graves; son, Bart Talbert; grandchildren, Katelin,...
WMDT.com
UMES students decorate Christmas trees
PRINCESS ANNE, Md. – Student leaders at UMES got in the holiday spirit by decorating Christmas trees to represent their organizations. They will now be on display for all the campus and visitors to see. We want to hear your good news, just email newsroom@47abc.com.
Cape Gazette
Code Purple site opens at St. Jude the Apostle Church
Never underestimate what one man on a mission can accomplish, especially when he has a vibrant, community-oriented church behind him. A Code Purple emergency shelter site for the homeless has opened at St. Jude the Apostle Parish Life Center off Route 1 near Lewes. And it's thanks to the efforts...
Comments / 0