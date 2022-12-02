Read full article on original website
Video Surfaces Of Women Allegedly Being Beaten To Death While Her Friends Watch
Shanquella Robinson(MALAIKA JABALI/Essence) The case of Shanquella Robinson has taken the nation by storm. It has gotten to the point where the FBI and Mexican prosecutors have both opened their own separate investigations. Although their investigations are separate, the goal remains the same. They are looking to solve the very mysterious death of a woman who went on vacation for the last time.
Idaho Murders Update: Roommates Break Silence, Victim's Mom Shares Theory
Police have not yet named a suspect or made any arrests after four University of Idaho students were stabbed to death in an off-campus rental house last month.
Former tenant of Idaho murders house tells why surviving roommates may not have heard killings
A former tenant of the home where four University of Idaho students were brutally stabbed to death has given insight into why two surviving roommates might have not heard the attack. Moscow Police’s announcement early in the investigation into the slayings of Xana Kernodle, Ethan Chapin, Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen that two roommates had been in the home during the violent murders but were not “necessarily considered witnesses” raised questions about how they were seemingly able to sleep through it. The victims, whose bodies were found on the second and third floors of the residence at 1122 King...
'Y'all put me in this cage?': 82-year-old Alabama grandmother said she was told by police officers 'not to cry' after they arrested her for not paying her trash bill
"I was upset because I didn't know why they would come and arrest me," Martha Menefield said. "I'm just happy my grandkids weren't here to see that."
Woman exposed as ‘fake reporter’ at Idaho murders press conference after asking ‘if killer may be female’
A woman posing as a reporter for a student newspaper attended a press conference by Moscow police in the Idaho quadruple murder case and asked questions to officers about the progress of the probe.On 13 November four University of Idaho students — Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kerndole and Ethan Chapin — were stabbed to death at their off-campus home.A fortnight later, the police are yet to identify any suspects in the case.At a press conference conducted by the police on 23 November, a woman who identified herself as Destiny Martin with The Pathfinder, the student newspaper at Lewis-Clark...
Imprisoned American Paul Whelan in Russian prison hospital, says family
The family of Paul Whelan said the unjustly detained American has been transferred to a Russian prison hospital, confirming the former U.S. Marine is alive but saying they have little information about his health. David Whelan, Paul Whelan’s brother, reportedly released a statement saying the family was able to hold...
A judge in Texas is using a recent Supreme Court ruling to say domestic abusers can keep their guns
For a large part of the history of the United States, domestic abuse was tolerated under the nation’s legal system. There were few laws criminalizing domestic violence, and enforcement of the existing laws was rare. It was only in the past few decades that laws criminalizing domestic violence came to be widespread and enforced. But now, the U.S. is in danger of backtracking on that legal framework precisely because of the nation’s historical legacy of turning a blind eye to domestic violence. On Nov. 10, 2022, a judge in the Western District of Texas struck down the federal law that prohibits...
Dad, 7-year-old son shot with BB gun outside NYC kosher market; NYPD Hate Crimes on case
A father and his 7-year-old son were shot with a BB gun outside a Staten Island kosher grocery store in what police are investigating as an antisemitic assault.
