Andy Reid sends message to Chiefs DB Justin Reid about trash talk

Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid is sending a message to defensive back Justin Reid about how the organization does things. The veteran defensive back attracted some attention this week with his comments about defending Cincinnati wide receiver Tee Higgins ahead of their matchup Sunday. The remarks offered some potential bulletin board material for the Bengals, and coach Reid is not exactly thrilled about it.
Meet Jeff Saturday's son, the UNC wide receiver who looks a lot like his dad

If you've ever looked at Jeff Saturday and thought, "Man, that guy looks awfully familiar," you're not alone. There have been debates about who exactly the Colts coach looks like over the years. Often, NFL fans have pointed to other players, namely centers, that share a similar look to the 14-year Colts star turned head coach.

