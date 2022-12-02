Read full article on original website
Where do Bills stand in AFC after Chiefs, Dolphins lose on Sunday?
The Buffalo Bills entered Sunday’s slate of games in the no. 2 seed in the AFC behind the Kansas City Chief, but things look a lot different at the end of the day. Buffalo now sits atop the AFC after the Chiefs lost to the Cincinnati Bengals in a rematch of last season’s AFC title game. The Bengals beats the Chiefs, 27-24, to drop Kansas City to 9-3 on the season and into a tie with the Bills, who improved to 9-3 with a win over the New England Patriots on Thursday.
