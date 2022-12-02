ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Syracuse.com

Where do Bills stand in AFC after Chiefs, Dolphins lose on Sunday?

The Buffalo Bills entered Sunday’s slate of games in the no. 2 seed in the AFC behind the Kansas City Chief, but things look a lot different at the end of the day. Buffalo now sits atop the AFC after the Chiefs lost to the Cincinnati Bengals in a rematch of last season’s AFC title game. The Bengals beats the Chiefs, 27-24, to drop Kansas City to 9-3 on the season and into a tie with the Bills, who improved to 9-3 with a win over the New England Patriots on Thursday.
The Spun

Ian Rapoport Predicts Major Change To Patriots Offense

The New England Patriots offense has been operating under a collaborative effort between Bill Belichick, Matt Patricia and Joe Judge. Patricia is currently the primary play caller, but that could reportedly be changing soon. During his weekly appearance with The Pat McAfee Show, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport said Belichick...
SkySports

NFL Week 13 Predictions: Titans @ Eagles, Chiefs @ Bengals, Colts @ Cowboys

Neil Reynolds and Jeff Reinebold discussed this, and more, as they were joined again by former Tennessee Titans and New York Jets linebacker Avery Williamson on the latest episode of the Inside The Huddle podcast - the trio giving their predictions for the NFL Sunday triple-header live on Sky Sports.
WGMD Radio

Giants’ Jon Feliciano rips refs after he gets crucial taunting penalty

New York Giants offensive lineman Jon Feliciano was called for taunting in the fourth quarter of the team’s tie with the Washington Commanders on Sunday and was not happy about it. The Giants were leading 20-13 with 6:22 left in regulation and had just gotten a first down on...
The Spun

Jets Make Notable Quarterback Decision For Vikings Game

The New York Jets benched quarterback Zach Wilson this past week in favor of Mike White, who promptly played one of the best games under center for a Jets QB all season. But will Wilson be riding the pine against the Vikings this weekend?. Apparently he is, barring something unforeseen....
WGMD Radio

Bengals’ Joe Burrow continues success against Chiefs, snaps Kansas City’s win streak

Joe Burrow continues to be an arrow in the Kansas City Chiefs’ side as the Cincinnati Bengals took down the AFC’s top seed, 27-24, on Sunday. A crucial fumble by tight end Travis Kelce gave Burrow and the Bengals just what they needed in the fourth quarter. A 10-play, 53-yard drive ensued after the turnover from Kansas City as Burrow found Chris Evans for an 8-yard score to go up three points.
NBC Sports

Matt Judon laments latest 'random' drug test after Patriots-Bills

Matt Judon believes there's an inaccurate word in the NFL's "random drug test" policy. The morning after the New England Patriots' 24-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills at Gillette Stadium, Judon tweeted that he had been selected for a random drug test. He also suggested this isn't the first time...
CBS Boston

Jack Edwards issues statement on his Pat Maroon comments

BOSTON -- Bruins play-by-play man Jack Edwards always has a lot to say. But he had remained silent about his controversial comments from Tuesday night, when he poked fun at the weight of Lightning forward Pat Maroon during Boston's 3-1 win over Tampa Bay.That silence ended on Friday.Unprompted, Edwards took a few shots at Maroon being listed at 238 pounds, saying that weight must have been from Day 1 of training camp. He added that Maroon "had a few more pizzas" since the season started, among other jabs regarding his weight.Those comments obviously didn't sit well with Maroon and many...
ClutchPoints

Bills grades after Week 13 win vs. Patriots

The Buffalo Bills were the top punching bag for the New England Patriots throughout the Tom Brady era. The Patriots went 32-3 against Buffalo under the legendary quarterback, preventing the Bills from having much success. Since Brady left for Tampa Bay in 2020, though, the Bills have flipped the script.
The Spun

Robert Griffin III Names His No. 1 Team To Watch This Weekend

With conference championships set for this weekend, ESPN's Robert Griffin III has named his five teams to watch. At the top of Griffin's list is USC. This Friday evening, USC will face Utah in the Pac-12 Championship. The name of the game for USC is pretty simple. A win will...
WGMD Radio

Free agent Odell Beckham Jr. has ‘good visit’ with Giants, Brian Daboll says

The Odell Beckham Jr. sweepstakes continued this week as the free agent wide receiver paid his old team a visit. The 30-year-old had dinner with members of the New York Giants organization, according to head coach Brian Daboll. “We had dinner with him last night,” Daboll said Friday. “We had...

