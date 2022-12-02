Read full article on original website
Kamala Harris Is Regal In Black Gown For President Biden’s 1st State Dinner: Photos
Vice President Kamala Harris dressed to impress at the first state dinner held by President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden since his inauguration. The Vice President arrived at the White House on December 1 for the star-studded dinner wearing a one-shouldered black dress. The top portion of the gown featured sparkles that twinkled in the light.
Bernie Sanders Sees A Democratic Party That Looks More Like Him Than Ever
“Obviously, the election on Tuesday night went a hell of a lot better than we had anticipated.”. This was Sen. Bernie Sanders’ (I-Vt.) scientific assessment of the 2022 midterms. He watched returns at home in Vermont — “I try to keep out of D.C. except when necessary,” he offers — and stayed up until four in the morning waiting for results. The night had been full of bright spots for the 81-year-old Democratic socialist, but the most promising had been John Fetterman’s decisive win in Pennsylvania’s U.S. Senate race. “There’s no candidate who ran who was more strongly identified with the working class of Pennsylvania than John Fetterman,” Sanders says. “He really hit a nerve that I hope we can all learn from.”
Iowa Republicans threaten to move caucuses if Democrats change schedule
Party chair says ‘I’ll move this thing to Halloween if that’s what it takes’ amid suggestion Democrats may go to Michigan first
Who could be the Democratic presidential nominee in 2024 if 80-year-old Biden bows out?
Several high-profile Democrats could run in 2024 if President Biden, who at 80 is the oldest serving commander-in-chief in history, opts to forgo re-election.
Georgia GOP Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan says Herschel Walker will 'probably go down as one of the worst candidates in our party's history'
Walker, a former NFL player, struggled in the general election compared to the other statewide GOP candidates, who all won their respective races.
Democrats rip Trump and appeal for campaign cash as former president enters 2024 race
CNN — No one in American politics brings Democrats – and fed-up conservatives – together quite like former President Donald Trump. President Joe Biden, party leaders, allied organizations, rank-and-file elected officials and the campaign of Georgia Sen. Raphael Warnock, who faces Republican Herschel Walker in a runoff next month, are responding to Trump’s announcement that he will run for president in 2024 with a pledge to defeat him – again – and a request of their supporters: Send cash.
Senate's Most Powerful Democrats Could Lose Power on Tuesday
"I don't expect Manchin or Sinema to have much influence to be quite honest," one expert told Newsweek.
KCCI.com
'A traitor to our nation': Iowa Democrats react to Trump announcement
DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa Democrats believe people are ready to move on from the former president. Iowa Senate Minority Leader Zach Wahls believes Iowans are growing tired of Donald Trump. Trump announced his third presidential campaign Tuesday. “I think Iowans are exhausted by the nonstop extremism conspiracy theories...
GOP silence on Trump's call to cancel Constitution shows "full embrace of fascism," warns House Dem
This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Repeating his thoroughly disproven claim that the 2020 election was stolen, former President Donald Trump called Saturday for discarding the U.S. Constitution to overturn his defeat.
Biden faces backlash from Democrats in Iowa, New Hampshire against making South Carolina first primary state
Democrats in New Hampshire and Iowa are voicing concerns about President Biden's plan to reshuffle the Democratic Party's primary election calendar.
iheart.com
Is it important that Democrats will no longer come to Iowa first?
Having set up Iowa Democrats for failure in 2020, the DNC is set to take away "first in the nation" from the Hawkeye State today as the Democratic National Convention's Rules and Bylaws Committee is meeting in Washington, D.C. to decide the future of the presidential nominating process. If you...
Democrats meeting now after Biden backed push to drastically change 2024 process
The Democratic Party, at the direction of President Joe Biden, is in the final stages of making a series of changes that could have major ramifications on the 2024 presidential race.
Fox News ends Lara Trump's employment following father-in-law Donald Trump's 2024 announcement
Lara Trump will no longer be a paid contributor for Fox News after her father-in-law, Donald Trump, announced his 2024 presidential bid.
New Hampshire Democrats rip Biden's plan to move primary date
(The Center Square) – New Hampshire Democrats are blasting a proposal from President Joe Biden to move South Carolina’s primary date ahead of the Granite State in the party's presidential nominating cycle. The Democratic National Committee is meeting in Washington this week to approve the party's 2024 presidential calendar, which could upend the state's first-in-the-nation presidential primary status. Biden has proposed that South Carolina's primary go first, with New Hampshire...
Second in the nation? White House proposes bumping New Hampshire primary, angering state Democrats
New Hampshire Democrats received a jolt Thursday evening after Sen. Jeanne Shaheen said the White House will propose that South Carolina be the first presidential primary – and New Hampshire be bumped to second place. Shaheen said she had spoken to the White House that evening and learned that President Joe Biden preferred that South […] The post Second in the nation? White House proposes bumping New Hampshire primary, angering state Democrats appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
Last Polling Before Mid-Terms Shows GOP Could Win up to 54 Senate Seats
Last-minute polling from key battleground states shows that several Senate races which were once believed to be leaning heavily Democrat are now being led by Republicans the day before elections.
Joe Biden Drops Iowa, Pushes South Carolina As 1st 2024 Primary State
The president’s choice is likely to rule the day with DNC members and disappoint New Hampshire and Nevada.
Washington Examiner
Republicans must say no to Trump
Republicans were supposed to crush Democrats across the country in last Tuesday's elections. The way former President Donald Trump told it, his endorsed candidates would lead the way. They were his supporting cast, the warm-up act to his triumphant announcement that he was again running for the presidency and was the clear leader of a resurgent GOP.
Daily Briefing: The new presidential calendar
Iowa lost its front-line spot and promises to rebel and more news to start your Monday.
NBC News
Eyes on 2024: Biden wants South Carolina to top presidential nominating calendar
President Joe Biden has finally weighed in on the debate over the Democratic Party’s presidential nominating contest, calling for South Carolina (the state that injected new life into his 2020 primary bid) to go first on the 2024 nominating calendar, a top Democratic source tells NBC News’ Alex Seitz-Wald, Jonathan Allen and Natasha Korecki.
