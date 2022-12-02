ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rolling Stone

Bernie Sanders Sees A Democratic Party That Looks More Like Him Than Ever

“Obviously, the election on Tuesday night went a hell of a lot better than we had anticipated.”. This was Sen. Bernie Sanders’ (I-Vt.) scientific assessment of the 2022 midterms. He watched returns at home in Vermont — “I try to keep out of D.C. except when necessary,” he offers — and stayed up until four in the morning waiting for results. The night had been full of bright spots for the 81-year-old Democratic socialist, but the most promising had been John Fetterman’s decisive win in Pennsylvania’s U.S. Senate race. “There’s no candidate who ran who was more strongly identified with the working class of Pennsylvania than John Fetterman,” Sanders says. “He really hit a nerve that I hope we can all learn from.”
CNN

Democrats rip Trump and appeal for campaign cash as former president enters 2024 race

CNN — No one in American politics brings Democrats – and fed-up conservatives – together quite like former President Donald Trump. President Joe Biden, party leaders, allied organizations, rank-and-file elected officials and the campaign of Georgia Sen. Raphael Warnock, who faces Republican Herschel Walker in a runoff next month, are responding to Trump’s announcement that he will run for president in 2024 with a pledge to defeat him – again – and a request of their supporters: Send cash.
KCCI.com

'A traitor to our nation': Iowa Democrats react to Trump announcement

DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa Democrats believe people are ready to move on from the former president. Iowa Senate Minority Leader Zach Wahls believes Iowans are growing tired of Donald Trump. Trump announced his third presidential campaign Tuesday. “I think Iowans are exhausted by the nonstop extremism conspiracy theories...
iheart.com

Is it important that Democrats will no longer come to Iowa first?

Having set up Iowa Democrats for failure in 2020, the DNC is set to take away "first in the nation" from the Hawkeye State today as the Democratic National Convention's Rules and Bylaws Committee is meeting in Washington, D.C. to decide the future of the presidential nominating process. If you...
The Center Square

New Hampshire Democrats rip Biden's plan to move primary date

(The Center Square) – New Hampshire Democrats are blasting a proposal from President Joe Biden to move South Carolina’s primary date ahead of the Granite State in the party's presidential nominating cycle. The Democratic National Committee is meeting in Washington this week to approve the party's 2024 presidential calendar, which could upend the state's first-in-the-nation presidential primary status. Biden has proposed that South Carolina's primary go first, with New Hampshire...
New Hampshire Bulletin

Second in the nation? White House proposes bumping New Hampshire primary, angering state Democrats

New Hampshire Democrats received a jolt Thursday evening after Sen. Jeanne Shaheen said the White House will propose that South Carolina be the first presidential primary – and New Hampshire be bumped to second place.  Shaheen said she had spoken to the White House that evening and learned that President Joe Biden preferred that South […] The post Second in the nation? White House proposes bumping New Hampshire primary, angering state Democrats appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
Washington Examiner

Republicans must say no to Trump

Republicans were supposed to crush Democrats across the country in last Tuesday's elections. The way former President Donald Trump told it, his endorsed candidates would lead the way. They were his supporting cast, the warm-up act to his triumphant announcement that he was again running for the presidency and was the clear leader of a resurgent GOP.
NBC News

Eyes on 2024: Biden wants South Carolina to top presidential nominating calendar

President Joe Biden has finally weighed in on the debate over the Democratic Party’s presidential nominating contest, calling for South Carolina (the state that injected new life into his 2020 primary bid) to go first on the 2024 nominating calendar, a top Democratic source tells NBC News’ Alex Seitz-Wald, Jonathan Allen and Natasha Korecki.
