Read full article on original website
Related
Phys.org
A threat from a common enemy may no longer unite polarized Americans, study suggests
During World War II, Americans came together. They ate less meat and planted victory gardens. They lowered thermostats and rationed their gasoline. Republican, Democrat—it mattered little: Against a common enemy, American civilians were willing to sacrifice on behalf of American interests. That was 80 years ago, when the political...
Who in the U.S. gets paid sick leave, in four charts
As lawmakers in Congress battled over a labor deal to increase pay for railroad workers and avert an impending strike, a key element was left out of the bill sent to President Joe Biden’s desk this week: mandating paid sick leave. After a separate vote to add seven days...
Refinery29
Meghan Markle Tried To Tell You
We’ve been here before: the royal family at the centre of a “race row” and a Black woman exasperated by it all. Ngozi Fulani, a Black domestic violence campaigner, knew exactly what Susan Hussey, the former lady-in-waiting to Queen Elizabeth II, meant when she repeatedly and insistently asked Fulani where she really came from earlier this week. Fulani, founder of the non-profit charity Sistah Space was in attendance at a charity event at Buckingham Palace when Hussey, Prince William’s godmother, demanded to know where the British-born founder and “her people” actually came from. From Fulani’s account, Hussey was not satisfied by the answer, “Hackney.”
CNBC
'This is a crisis.' Why more workers need access to retirement savings
Dreams of a comfortable retirement may elude many Americans due to a lack of adequate savings. The problem starts with not having access to retirement plans at work, experts say. Most American workers dream of a comfortable retirement. Yet many find their money falls short of meeting that goal when...
CNBC
Why Silicon Valley is so hot on nuclear energy and what it means for the industry
From 2015 to 2021, the pace at which venture capitalists put money into private nuclear companies eclipsed the entire VC space and even the fast-growing climate tech space. That new money coming from new places is leading to smaller and more specific kinds of nuclear reactors. But some say all...
CNBC
Tech layoffs may not be a bad omen for U.S. economy at large
Major tech firms like Amazon, Meta and Twitter have announced layoffs in recent weeks. Data suggests the pain hasn't spread to the U.S. labor market more broadly, according to economists. However, things could change as the U.S. Federal Reserve continues to raise interest rates and pump the economic brakes. A...
Your job is probably safe, even in a recession. Employees are going to have the upper hand for years.
Fewer young people, immigrants, and older workers could fuel labor shortages for decades, which could mean better pay and job security for workers.
December of discontent: will strikers or government and management take the blame?
The Christmas calendar is packed with disruptive industrial action and public anger could deepen Rishi Sunak’s woes
Motley Fool
Is Amazon Finally Fixing Its Inventory Problem?
Active efforts and strong sales could lead to normalized inventory levels. That can help improve working capital and return the company to positive free cash flow. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Keir Starmer agrees with Leave voters’ ‘basic case’ for Brexit despite backing Remain
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has said he agreed with the “basic case” made by many Leave supporters during the 2016 Brexit referendum.Sir Keir said he understood the desire for more “control” from those who wanted the UK to quit the EU, despite his own backing for the Remain campaign. “During the Brexit referendum I argued for Remain. But I couldn’t disagree with the basic case that many leave voters made to me,” the Labour leader said in a speech on constitutional reform on Monday.Sir Keir added: “They wanted more control over their lives, they wanted more control over...
TechCrunch
Hyundai-backed AV startup Motional cuts workforce
Employees were told of the layoffs Wednesday, according to sources who asked not to be named because they are not authorized to speak for the company. Motional, which employs more than 1,500 people globally, confirmed the layoffs. Motional did not confirm the number of employees affected. Sources said dozens of...
Matt Hancock in demand as guest speaker for local Tory events, say MPs
Hancock’s potential to raise funds for party coffers creates dilemma after whip was withdrawn due to I’m a Celebrity appearance
Vox
World leaders have 2 weeks to agree on a plan to save nature
One of the most important events for life on Earth, ever, is about to begin. This week and next, delegates from more than 190 countries will come together in Montreal, Canada, for a conference known as COP15, or the UN Biodiversity Conference, to hash out a plan to halt the decline of ecosystems, wildlife, and the life-supporting services they provide.
BBC
Matt Hancock: It’s a pleasure to be back… and well-fed
Matt Hancock has returned to his day job as an MP after three weeks in the TV jungle as a contestant on ITV's I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!. Mr Hancock was teased about his stint on the reality TV show as he made a speech in a near-empty House of Commons chamber.
New Wolters Kluwer annual accounting survey reveals how technology is helping firms tackle top 5 challenges and achieve 2023 goals
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 2, 2022-- Wolters Kluwer Tax & Accounting today shared the results of its 16 th annual survey of tax and accounting professionals, which found that even in the face of challenges like economic uncertainty and changing tax legislation, early adoption of integrated, cloud-based technology is driving gains in efficiency, productivity, revenue and profitability among accounting firms of all sizes. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221202005484/en/ Infographic of 2023 survey results. (Graphic: Business Wire)
TechCrunch
Q&A: ‘Better Venture’ authors on why VC has failed to reinvent itself
The authors conducted more than 80 interviews to gauge how much progress there has — and hasn’t — been in the American and European startup ecosystem, suggesting that the current venture funding model is archaic. They point out that, in its current structure, it resembles the economic model used by European slave traffickers. This perspective puts into context how, centuries later, Black founders raise less than 2% of all venture capital funding.
England’s water can be renationalised without compensation, activists say
Parliament could renationalise the water industry in England without being obliged to compensate shareholders, according to previous UK court judgments cited by campaigners. Activists are putting mounting pressure on the government and opposition parties to look again at the privatised water system after criticism that the industry is not acting in the public interest.
BBC
Cheap ways to shop and tips to feed yourself well as costs rise
A referral is sometimes needed in order to access a food bank. You can get a referral for your family members as well as yourself. Referrals can be provided by your GP, a social worker, housing association or falseCitizens Advice. If you are in need of emergency food, they will...
geekwire.com
Tech Moves: Armoire, Esper and Smarsh add leaders; Dutchie hires Toast exec as CEO
— Online clothing rental startup Armoire added three new hires. Sanober Mukadam is the startup’s new chief operating and merchandising officer. She was previously head of product at logistics company Swyft and an Amazon retail and logistics lead. Meg Murray, founder and president of Nasty Woman Wines, is now...
Turning ESG intentions into action: ‘The most important thing is to just get started’
Executives from PMI, Walmart, Pfizer, and the World Business Council for Sustainable Development discuss sustainability strategies at Fortune's Impact Initiative summit in Atlanta, Ga. on Nov. 29, 2022. Two-thirds of global executives believe the COVID-19 pandemic provided a catalyst for increased action on corporate environmental, social, and governance (ESG) initiatives,...
Comments / 0