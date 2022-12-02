We’ve been here before: the royal family at the centre of a “race row” and a Black woman exasperated by it all. Ngozi Fulani, a Black domestic violence campaigner, knew exactly what Susan Hussey, the former lady-in-waiting to Queen Elizabeth II, meant when she repeatedly and insistently asked Fulani where she really came from earlier this week. Fulani, founder of the non-profit charity Sistah Space was in attendance at a charity event at Buckingham Palace when Hussey, Prince William’s godmother, demanded to know where the British-born founder and “her people” actually came from. From Fulani’s account, Hussey was not satisfied by the answer, “Hackney.”

2 DAYS AGO