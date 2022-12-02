Read full article on original website
Billie Eilish Finally Opens Up About Her Boyfriend And Asks Fans To ‘Trust’ Her After Age-Gap Backlash
Billie Eilish is currently dating The Neighbourhood singer, Jesse Rutherford.
Adele Bugs Out After Fan’s Phone Filter Changes Her Face: ‘What Have You Done?’
Adele gave a fan the surprise of a lifetime during a show within the second weekend of her Las Vegas residency, titled “Weekends with Adele” — and received quite the surprise herself. In a clip shared by concertgoer Jamy G on TikTok, Adele approached her to ask her about her favorite childhood memory and then expressed her bamboozlement when she saw that Jamy placed a filter over the video she was recording of the special interaction. “Is there a filter on that? What have you done to my face!” the 34-year-old Grammy-winning superstar shrieked out of shock. “Woah, girl! Get that filter off my face!”
Billie Eilish Shares Cinematic Sneak Peek At New Nike Collaboration
The Nike x Billie Eilish Air Force 1 Low will be available just in time for the holidays.
Popculture
Singer and Wife Divorcing After 14-Year Marriage
Singer Gary Chaw and his wife, fashion blogger Wu Shu-ling, announced their divorce on Instagram late last month. The former couple was married for 14 years and are also parents to two children: a 14-year-old son and a 12-year-old daughter. Their announcement came weeks after Chaw's recent comments about their relationship led to speculation they were separating.
Megan Thee Stallion Becomes 1st Black Woman To Cover 'Forbes 30 Under 30'
Forbes estimates the rapper raked in $13 million this year from royalties, ticket sales, endorsements, and merch.
Here’s Why Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Haven’t ‘Got Around’ To Revealing Their Son’s Name
After their iconic baby announcement photoshoot and the long-awaited birth, fans are wondering what is Rihanna’s baby’s name? Rihanna gave birth to her son on May 13, 2022, according to TMZ. The couple welcomed a baby boy and a source told Us Weekly said that the Fenty Beauty founder would love to bring her little one to her home country. “Rihanna would love to bring him to Barbados soon to meet her relatives. Right now, they are just spending precious time together with their little bundle of love,” the source says. “They have some help but Rihanna has always said she...
Stormzy shares how ‘beautiful’ trip to Jamaica with Adele changed his life
Stomzy has shared how a recent holiday with Adele changed his life.The rapper told Zane Lowe that Adele is a “true friend” who he enjoys “really beautiful and deep conversations” with.One of these chats, he said, led to a trip to Jamaica, along with Cleo Sol, Inflo, and April.“It changed my life. It was the most beautiful… I can’t even explain, it was really, really beautiful, and really healing, and really peaceful,” he told Lowe.Continuing, the Croydon artist said: “God was on that trip. God was with us.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Adele fangirls over Shania Twain after realising icon came to her Las Vegas showFirst night of postponed Las Vegas residency was 'perfect', says AdeleStarring in Love Actually was 'psychotic', Emma Thompson and Hugh Grant say
Quavo’s Sister Demands Information On Takeoff’s Killer “By Any Means”
As the Hip-Hop community continues to mourn the death of Takeoff, his family and friends search for answers regarding his tragic murder. The rap star’s aunt, who is also Quavo’s sister, Kashara Marshall, recently publicized her quest to obtain information regarding the identity of the 28-year-old’s killer. She also urged the public to use all resources and tactics necessary in order to find the gunman responsible. “Find out who did this to my nephew,” she wrote on her Instagram Story, cryptically adding, “By any means.” The post drew numerous reactions, with some social media users questioning whether Marshall was suggesting...
I’m a Megan Fox look-alike in the military — the guys tease me constantly
A woman working in the military is sharing how she’s treated compared to her male counterparts — leaving commenters bickering over whether or not it’s acceptable. Kerra Buerger — dubbed G.I. Jane Megan Fox by one TikTok user for her striking resemblance to the “Transformers” star — posted a video, writing “What it’s like being a female in a male dominated career field,” to illustrate how she feels at work. In the clip — which has been viewed more than 9 million times — she uses a sound bite of a woman trying to speak while a group of men yell...
wonderwall.com
Iggy Azalea unable to walk following complications from back surgery, Elon Musk suspends Kanye from Twitter for swastika post, more news ICYMI
Iggy Azalea was left unable to walk for three weeks after "complications" arose following a "rather mundane surgery" she underwent to repair lingering back issues. The rapper detailed her struggle on Twitter on Nov. 28. "It didn't end up being very mundane because I had complications with my recovery & ended up in bed hooked up to a million machines and in so much pain there are about 3 days I actually just can't remember at all," she said. "I didn't walk except to use the bathroom (a whole other ordeal lol) for 3 weeks & you'd be shocked to know how weak you can get when you don't actually move. It happens really fast." Iggy is now slowly beginning to walk, work out and recover. "It's been very mentally challenging to suddenly not be able to do anything for yourself and have no answers about when you will recover. That was the hardest part but all the Drs have been so happy with how quickly I'm getting better now that I'm back moving & walking," she shared.
hotnewhiphop.com
Stefflon Don Is Feeling Like “The One” Ahead Of Debut “Island 54” Album
Stefflon Don’s last project landed almost half a decade ago, but she’s previously made it clear that she’s in no rush to deliver her debut Island 54 album. Recent months have seen the British-born rap diva address rumours about whether her ex, Burna Boy’s song, “Last Last” is about her. Additionally, she also showed out with some saucy bars on her Funk Flex Freestyle back in September.
Jesse James Begs Pregnant Wife to 'Come Home,' Denies Cheating Allegations
In an Instagram post shared on Friday, James urged Bonnie Rotten to come back to him after she accused him of cheating.
Keke Palmer is pregnant, expecting first child with boyfriend Darius Jackson
Keke Palmer is going to be a mom! The 29-year-old actress announced she is expecting her first child with boyfriend Darius Jackson on “Saturday Night Live.” “There’s some rumors going around. People have been in my comments saying ‘Keke’s having a baby, Keke’s pregnant,’ and I want to set the record straight — I am,” the actress said as she opened her blazer to reveal her baby bump. As the crowd cheered, the “Hustlers” star continued, “You know, I gotta say though. It is bad when people on the internet spread rumors about you y’all, but it’s even worse when they’re correct.” “But honestly...
Mom of Chicago rapper Juice WRLD talks new HBO film highlighting son's talent and demise
The mother of Chicago rapper Juice WRLD spoke with ABC7 about coping with her son's death.
ETOnline.com
Jennifer Garner Makes Rare Public Appearance With Lookalike Daughter Violet at White House Dinner
One stylish mother-daughter duo! Jennifer Garner brought her lookalike daughter Violet as her plus-one to a White House state dinner on Thursday, for a rare public appearance together. The event -- which was held in honor of French President Emmanuel Macron -- marked Violet's first state dinner event, and served...
hiphop-n-more.com
Saweetie Ends Hiatus with New Single ‘Don’t Say Nothin’; Shares New EP ‘The Single Life’
UPDATE: Saweetie’s new EP The Single Life is also now available in full. Saweetie has returned from her break with a new single called ‘Don’t Say Nothin’. The rapper hasn’t released much music at all this year so fans will be happy to see her back. “That’s what I get for kissin’ on these frogs. He got mad and told my business to the blogs” are the kind of lyrics you can find on this Bay Area-sounding track which is produced by 1500 Or Nothin.
Lindsay Lohan Channels Mean Girls Character in Chic Santa Outfit
Watch: Lindsay Lohan & Amanda Seyfried Talk Mean Girls REBOOT. Lindsay Lohan's holiday fashion is so fetch. To promote her new partnership with Pepsi, the actress got into the festive spirit by wearing a chic Santa Claus outfit that was decked out in white feathery cuffs and gold buttons. The Falling for Christmas star completed her look with a matching Santa hat, cherry-red nails and her massive diamond wedding rings.
I came to my wedding in a pink gown — and made my guests wear white
Here comes the bride — not dressed in white. Bride Camille Lescai shocked her bridesmaids and her guests when she showed up for her big day sporting a pink wedding dress instead of a traditional ivory one. In fact, the blushing bride asked her bridesmaids and her guests to wear white without telling them why. In a viral TikTok, she revealed the ruffled, pink-tinted frock she wore to her wedding party, which none of her guests saw beforehand. “Wedding dress reveal! Absolutely no one saw the dress until the day of, it was worth the wait,” she captioned her snap, adding the hashtags...
hotnewhiphop.com
Offset Shares Post For Takeoff: “Missing Everything About You”
Offset shared another tribute for Takeoff on Instagram. Offset shared a post mourning Takeoff on Instagram, Tuesday. The Migos rapper was shot and killed at a bowling alley in Houston, earlier this month. “Missing everything bout you specially that smile,” Offset wrote to his late cousin. Offset, Takeoff, and...
19-Year-Old Dolly Parton Was Originally Pitched As A Bubblegum Pop Singer, But Wrote Her Way Into Country
A world without country queen, Dolly Parton, is not a world I’d ever want to live in. A world without “Jolene,” 9:5 The Musical, the 99 track Dolly Box Set, or Dollywood seems outrageous to even consider. Her talent and kindness has touched millions and made our world a better place.
