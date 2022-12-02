Read full article on original website
BBC
World Cup 2022: France's Kylian Mbappe upstages Olivier Giroud after goalscoring record
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. Zinedine Zidane, Michel Platini, Thierry Henry, Just Fontaine. France have seen some incredible players in their...
Report: N'Golo Kante Expected To Leave Chelsea On Free Transfer
N'Golo Kante is expected to leave Chelsea next June as a free transfer.
Report: Inter Milan Open Talks To Extend Romelu Lukaku's Loan
Inter Milan have reportedly opened talks to extend the loan of Romelu Lukaku from Chelsea.
BBC
World Cup 2022: Vincent Aboubakar scores late winner against Brazil
Vincent Aboubakar scores a late winner against Brazil for Cameroon to claim historic 1-0 win but his goal is not enough to send them through and he gets sent off for removing his shirt in the goal celebration. MATCH REPORT: Cameroon v Brazil. Watch all the World Cup action across...
BBC
World Cup: Reaction to England's 3-0 win & looking ahead to France match
It's fast approaching 3pm in Qatar and England's players are about to step out into the heat to train. Driving this live text to a close is my colleague Lorraine McKenna. England v France (19:00 GMT, Sat) We hear a lot about the England player’s preparation for penalties during a...
BBC
Arsenal Women 1-0 Everton Women: Vivianne Miedema scores as Gunners keep pace at top
Vivianne Miedema's goal ensured Arsenal kept pace in the Women's Super League title race as the Gunners returned to winning ways at home to Everton. Miedema produced a superb finish after 24 minutes, creating space for herself in the penalty area before firing spectacularly past Emily Ramsey. The Dutch striker...
BBC
World Cup 2022: Best of Kylian Mbappe for France against Poland
Watch the best of Kylian Mbappe's "explosive" performance as France beat Poland 3-1 to reach the World Cup quarter-finals. MATCH REPORT: Giroud and Mbappe fire France into quarter-finals. Watch all the World Cup action across the BBC Sport website and on demand on BBC iPlayer. Available to UK users only.
BBC
Former Hull City owner Assem Allam dies aged 83
The former owner of Hull City FC, Assem Allam, has died aged 83. Dr Allam bought the club in 2010 and oversaw two promotions to the Premier League, an FA Cup final appearance and a League One title over 12 years. Posting on social media, his son, Ehab, paid tribute...
Olivier Giroud praised for silencing critics to break goalscoring record
The France striker scored his 52nd goal to help secure a 3-1 win over Poland and eclipse a record previously held by Thierry Henry
UN agency seeks FIFA deal for World Cup labour rights role
After fierce criticism of the Qatar World Cup, the head of the UN labour agency on Sunday pressed FIFA's president for a greater role scrutinizing future World Cup hosts. Houngbo said he believes "FIFA is very determined to make sure that for future World Cups, or the next attribution, the social question, the question of respect of worker standards, are critical questions in the decision".
Report: Chelsea Have Began Targeting Young Midfielders
Chelsea have began to look at young midfielders to help reorganise their midfield.
BBC
Glasgow City comeback win over Hibernian keeps them top of SWPL1
Glasgow City came from behind to beat Hibernian 2-1 and stay top of Scottish Women's Premier League 1. Michaela McAlonie put Hibs in front but Jenna Clark's header and Liana Hinds' own goal keeps City two points clear. Rangers stay second after a 10-0 win at Glasgow Women while Celtic...
BBC
Samisoni Langi: Wakefield Trinity sign versatile back after Catalans Dragons exit
Wakefield Trinity have signed versatile back Samisoni Langi from Catalans Dragons on a two-year deal. The 29-year-old can play in the halves, centre and back-row, and was part of France's Rugby League World Cup squad. Langi, who has 30 tries and 11 goals in 129 games, had previously signed with...
