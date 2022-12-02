ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

World Cup 2022: Vincent Aboubakar scores late winner against Brazil

Vincent Aboubakar scores a late winner against Brazil for Cameroon to claim historic 1-0 win but his goal is not enough to send them through and he gets sent off for removing his shirt in the goal celebration. MATCH REPORT: Cameroon v Brazil. Watch all the World Cup action across...
BBC

World Cup: Reaction to England's 3-0 win & looking ahead to France match

It's fast approaching 3pm in Qatar and England's players are about to step out into the heat to train. Driving this live text to a close is my colleague Lorraine McKenna. England v France (19:00 GMT, Sat) We hear a lot about the England player’s preparation for penalties during a...
BBC

Arsenal Women 1-0 Everton Women: Vivianne Miedema scores as Gunners keep pace at top

Vivianne Miedema's goal ensured Arsenal kept pace in the Women's Super League title race as the Gunners returned to winning ways at home to Everton. Miedema produced a superb finish after 24 minutes, creating space for herself in the penalty area before firing spectacularly past Emily Ramsey. The Dutch striker...
BBC

World Cup 2022: Best of Kylian Mbappe for France against Poland

Watch the best of Kylian Mbappe's "explosive" performance as France beat Poland 3-1 to reach the World Cup quarter-finals. MATCH REPORT: Giroud and Mbappe fire France into quarter-finals. Watch all the World Cup action across the BBC Sport website and on demand on BBC iPlayer. Available to UK users only.
BBC

Former Hull City owner Assem Allam dies aged 83

The former owner of Hull City FC, Assem Allam, has died aged 83. Dr Allam bought the club in 2010 and oversaw two promotions to the Premier League, an FA Cup final appearance and a League One title over 12 years. Posting on social media, his son, Ehab, paid tribute...
AFP

UN agency seeks FIFA deal for World Cup labour rights role

After fierce criticism of the Qatar World Cup, the head of the UN labour agency on Sunday pressed FIFA's president for a greater role scrutinizing future World Cup hosts. Houngbo said he believes "FIFA is very determined to make sure that for future World Cups, or the next attribution, the social question, the question of respect of worker standards, are critical questions in the decision".
BBC

Glasgow City comeback win over Hibernian keeps them top of SWPL1

Glasgow City came from behind to beat Hibernian 2-1 and stay top of Scottish Women's Premier League 1. Michaela McAlonie put Hibs in front but Jenna Clark's header and Liana Hinds' own goal keeps City two points clear. Rangers stay second after a 10-0 win at Glasgow Women while Celtic...

Comments / 0

Community Policy