A one-time payment is coming your way from the state
money laid outPhoto byPhoto by Olia Danilevich (Pexels) Are you still waiting for your Inflation Relief—or Middle Class Tax Relief—payment? Well, if that's the case, you may have to wait a little bit longer for this money to come. Approximately 23 million people are receiving money (up to $1,050) from the state of California. (source)
I Just Bought Thousands of Dollars of Airline Tickets All At Once. Here's Why
Could buying a year's worth of airline tickets make good financial sense?
I've shopped at Costco for nearly a decade. Here are the 8 biggest mistakes I see customers make.
From not checking price tags to shopping on the weekends, here's what an experienced customer advises to avoid doing at the popular wholesale chain.
The Best Place To Live In New Jersey
Living in New Jersey has many benefits, including proximity to cities and East Coast beaches. If you're sold on NJ, here's the best place to live.
I bought a second home in Spain for $250,000 because I don't want to live in the US anymore. It's half the cost of living in Manhattan.
Michael Steven Grant is one of many Americans buying abroad thanks to the strong dollar and the rise of remote work. He details how he did it.
I was laid off from DoorDash and was depending on it for my H1B visa. I'm mentally struggling to process the shock of looking for a new job.
Insider spoke to a laid-off DoorDash worker who says they now risk losing their work visa if they can't find a new employer quickly.
401(k) hardship withdrawals are on the rise—here are 3 alternatives to borrowing from your future self
Borrowing from your retirement savings could mean facing steep penalties and taxes. Photo illustration by Fortune; Original photo by Getty Images. Despite a steadily rising inflation rate, many retirement plan participants have kept their hands off their 401(k) funds in recent years. But new data from Vanguard shows that savers may be having a change of heart.
AOL Corp
Food Stamps Schedule: When To Expect New Jersey (NJ SNAP) Payments in December and How To Get EBT Discounts
New Jersey’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, NJ SNAP, provides food assistance to low-income families to help them buy groceries. SNAP is a federal program, but it is administered at the state level by the Department of Human Services in New Jersey. NJ SNAP benefits are paid out according to the same monthly schedule based on the seventh digit of your case number, including December 2022.
Motley Fool
Is Amazon Finally Fixing Its Inventory Problem?
Active efforts and strong sales could lead to normalized inventory levels. That can help improve working capital and return the company to positive free cash flow. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
Down 76%, Is Bed Bath & Beyond Finally a Buy?
Bed Bath & Beyond stock has tumbled significantly in 2022. However, that doesn't necessarily make them a good deal. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Stimulus update: Deadline for New Jersey homeowners to apply for $1,500 rebates extended
Residents of New Jersey have an extra month to apply for a tax relief program that could return up to $1,500.
BBC
Meta, Amazon, Twitter layoffs: 'Tech layoffs won't destroy American dreams of Indians’
Recent mass layoffs at big US tech firms have plunged into uncertainty several Indians working on non-immigrant visas such as the H1-B. Surbhi Gupta, a product manager at Meta who was among those affected, spoke to California-based journalist Savita Patel about how it took her time to accept it, the uncertainties that H1-B visa holders deal with, and what she plans to do next.
