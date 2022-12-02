ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

17-Year-Old Shot Multiple Times In Bridgeport, Connecticut

Police in Bridgeport, Connecticut are investigating a Saturday night shooting in the area of Stratford Avenue and Wilmot Avenue. At about 6;40 p.m. Police received a ShotSpotter activation and calls of a shooting. Bridgeport Police said a 17-year-old male from Stratford, Connecticut who was shot multiple times walked into an...
WTNH

18-year-old killed in Southington crash

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — An 18-year-old was killed Sunday morning after driving off the road and crashing into a wooded area in Southington, according to authorities. Joshua Ryan Chevalier, of Southington, was pronounced dead at the scene. No one else was in the vehicle. He was driving at about 5 a.m. when he lost control […]
WTNH

Haddam woman killed in Middletown crash

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — A 52-year-old Haddam woman was killed Sunday night after a two-vehicle crash in Middletown, according to Middletown police. The crash happened at about 9:30 p.m. at the intersection of Randolph and Ridge roads. Two vehicles — a 2016 Nissan Rogue and a 2006 Freightliner truck, were heavily damaged. Lori Willhite was […]
Daily Voice

Know Him? Groton Police Searching For Armed Robbery Suspect

Police are asking the public for help identifying a man who robbed a Connecticut convenience store at knifepoint. The incident took place in New London County around 7:15 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 3 at the Henny Penny at 1270 Gold Star Highway in Groton. Groton Police said the man walked into...
Eyewitness News

Bridgeport: 17-year-old suffers multiple gunshot wounds

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WFSB) - At around 6:40 p.m. tonight, Bridgeport police responded to the intersection of Stratford Avenue & Wilmot Avenue on a ShotSpotter activation. When gunshots are fired in an area with ShotSpotter activation, police receive a notification and location within one minute. Police say at this time they...
NBC Connecticut

Woman Killed in Middletown Crash Sunday Night

A Haddam woman was killed in a crash in Middletown Sunday night, according to police. Emergency crews responded to the intersection of Randolph Road and Ridge Road around 9:30 p.m. for a crash between a Nissan Rogue and a Freightliner truck. The driver of the Rogue, identified as 52-year-old Lori...
WTNH

Two charged with fentanyl possession in East Hampton

EAST HAMPTON, Conn. (WTNH) – East Hampton police arrested two men for the possession of narcotics including copious amounts of Fentanyl on Saturday. As a result of an investigation into illegal drug activity in East Hampton, police executed a search warrant at 6 Middle Haddam Road. Connecticut will give you $50K if you can help […]
fox61.com

Naugatuck father accused of killing daughter to appear in court Monday

NAUGATUCK, Conn. — The man accused of killing his 11-month-old daughter in Naugatuck in November will appear in court Monday. Christopher Francisquini, 31, was arrested at a bus stop in Waterbury Friday two weeks after he allegedly killed his daughter, Camilla, at their home on November 18th. The FBI was also involved in the search, offering $25,000 for information leading to his arrest and conviction. It increased from $10,000.
WTNH

Trial for 2019 Preston fatal shooting avoided with no contest plea

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) – A man about to go on trial for a 2019 fatal shooting in Preston has avoided trial by pleading nolo contendere and now will be sentenced in February on first-degree manslaughter with a firearm charge. Francis Giannelli, 28, of Glastonbury, was charged with the shooting death of 35-year-old Robert Thompson […]
Daily Voice

Troopers Investigate After Shots Fired In CT Neighborhood

An investigation is underway after shots were fired in a Connecticut neighborhood.Troopers in Hartford County received a report at about 9:20 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 29, from a Burlington resident who heard gunshots fired on West Ledge Road, Connecticut State Police reported.Police reported finding t…
NBC Connecticut

Man Hospitalized After Shooting in Hartford

A man in his 30s is hospitalized after he was shot in Hartford Friday night. Hartford police officers responded to Russ Street at 10:51 p.m. after someone called to report that a person has been shot and they found a victim with gunshot wounds. Police said his injuries are not...
Journal Inquirer

Lookout gets 5 years in East Hartford 7-Eleven heist

A New Britain man who was accused of being the lookout during the November 2018 armed robbery of an East Hartford convenience store has accepted a plea bargain and received a five-year prison sentence, half the prison time he would have received in a 2019 plea offer he rejected. DEFENDANT:...
darientimes.com

Man shot on Russ Street in Hartford late Friday, police say

HARTFORD — A man was shot late Friday night in Hartford, according to police. Officers were called to a Russ Street residence by a citizen reporting a person shot around 10:51 p.m., Lt. Aaron Boisvert said. "Upon arrival, officers located a victim suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds," said Boisvert....

