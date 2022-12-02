Read full article on original website
Connecticut man arrested in killing, dismemberment of baby
A Connecticut man wanted for the killing and dismemberment of his 11-month-old daughter has been arrested after a two-week search by local and federal authorities.
18-year-old killed in Southington crash
SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — An 18-year-old was killed Sunday morning after driving off the road and crashing into a wooded area in Southington, according to authorities. Joshua Ryan Chevalier, of Southington, was pronounced dead at the scene. No one else was in the vehicle. He was driving at about 5 a.m. when he lost control […]
Haddam woman killed in Middletown crash
MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — A 52-year-old Haddam woman was killed Sunday night after a two-vehicle crash in Middletown, according to Middletown police. The crash happened at about 9:30 p.m. at the intersection of Randolph and Ridge roads. Two vehicles — a 2016 Nissan Rogue and a 2006 Freightliner truck, were heavily damaged. Lori Willhite was […]
Naugatuck father arraigned on infant’s killing; arrest warrant released
A convicted felon accused of brutally killing his infant daughter then evading capture for two weeks made his first court appearance Monday.
Know Him? Groton Police Searching For Armed Robbery Suspect
Police are asking the public for help identifying a man who robbed a Connecticut convenience store at knifepoint. The incident took place in New London County around 7:15 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 3 at the Henny Penny at 1270 Gold Star Highway in Groton. Groton Police said the man walked into...
Two charged with fentanyl possession in East Hampton
EAST HAMPTON, Conn. (WTNH) – East Hampton police arrested two men for the possession of narcotics including copious amounts of Fentanyl on Saturday. As a result of an investigation into illegal drug activity in East Hampton, police executed a search warrant at 6 Middle Haddam Road. Connecticut will give you $50K if you can help […]
Two Bristol residents charged in shoplifting that ended with store employee being struck by car
BRISTOL – Two people are expected to be arraigned later this month on charges tied to a shoplifting incident in Bristol that turned violent when a store employee was struck by a vehicle after confronting the suspects. Normajean Morales, 25, and Marco Alicea, 24, of 20 Rollinson Road, each...
Trial for 2019 Preston fatal shooting avoided with no contest plea
NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) – A man about to go on trial for a 2019 fatal shooting in Preston has avoided trial by pleading nolo contendere and now will be sentenced in February on first-degree manslaughter with a firearm charge. Francis Giannelli, 28, of Glastonbury, was charged with the shooting death of 35-year-old Robert Thompson […]
Troopers Investigate After Shots Fired In CT Neighborhood
An investigation is underway after shots were fired in a Connecticut neighborhood.Troopers in Hartford County received a report at about 9:20 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 29, from a Burlington resident who heard gunshots fired on West Ledge Road, Connecticut State Police reported.Police reported finding t…
IDs Released For 25-Year-Olds Killed In Hit-Run Fairfield County Crash
Police have identified two 25-year-olds killed while crossing a street, and the hit-and-run driver involved in the incident in Fairfield County.The two were killed in Stamford around 2 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 3 at the intersection of Washington Boulevard and Main Street.An initial investigation r…
Man Hospitalized After Shooting in Hartford
A man in his 30s is hospitalized after he was shot in Hartford Friday night. Hartford police officers responded to Russ Street at 10:51 p.m. after someone called to report that a person has been shot and they found a victim with gunshot wounds. Police said his injuries are not...
Lookout gets 5 years in East Hartford 7-Eleven heist
A New Britain man who was accused of being the lookout during the November 2018 armed robbery of an East Hartford convenience store has accepted a plea bargain and received a five-year prison sentence, half the prison time he would have received in a 2019 plea offer he rejected. DEFENDANT:...
One dead after 7-vehicle crash on I84 West in West Hartford
A six-vehicle crash shut down Interstate 84 West near Exit 45 in West Hartford Monday morning.
Middletown police officer dies of cancer
Middletown Police Officer Matt Silvestrini passed away peacefully Saturday evening after suffering a long battle with uncurable brain cancer.
Officials: 5 people rescued, 6 taken to hospital in Bridgeport apartment fire
Officials say the fire broke out just after 3 a.m. inside an apartment above two commercial businesses at the corner of Wood Avenue and Norman Street.
Man shot on Russ Street in Hartford late Friday, police say
HARTFORD — A man was shot late Friday night in Hartford, according to police. Officers were called to a Russ Street residence by a citizen reporting a person shot around 10:51 p.m., Lt. Aaron Boisvert said. "Upon arrival, officers located a victim suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds," said Boisvert....
