NAUGATUCK, Conn. — The man accused of killing his 11-month-old daughter in Naugatuck in November will appear in court Monday. Christopher Francisquini, 31, was arrested at a bus stop in Waterbury Friday two weeks after he allegedly killed his daughter, Camilla, at their home on November 18th. The FBI was also involved in the search, offering $25,000 for information leading to his arrest and conviction. It increased from $10,000.

1 DAY AGO