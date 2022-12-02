The team behind the Prince Charles Cinema, an independent theater in London’s West End, is set to launch a bid to revive Edinburgh Filmhouse, which closed its doors this month due to financial difficulties. Scottish native Gregory Lynn, who has co-run the Prince Charles Cinema for 20 years, is leading the bid, which the group has said is fully costed, fully funded, and will be submitted Wednesday, 7 December. The bid includes plans to buy the Filmhouse building and carry out extensive renovations following detailed surveys that discovered the building has fallen into substantial disrepair. The Prince Charles Cinema team said it has...

13 MINUTES AGO