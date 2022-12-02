Read full article on original website
tennisuptodate.com
Field set for Diriyah Tennis Cup: Top four seeds Tsitsipas, Medvedev, Fritz and Rublev joined by Kyrgios, Thiem, Zverev and Wawrinka among others
The Diriyah Tennis Cup is only days away with the first day being December 8th and we know now who will compete in the event. It's not a hugely popular event among pundits and fans due to the background of it but most of them will still tune in to watch some of the best play each other. We should expect some great tennis because the hefty prize money will certainly motivate most to play their best or close to their best.
tennisuptodate.com
United Cup Schedule confirmed including hotly anticipated clash between Nadal and Kyrgios
The United Cup will make its debut in the 2023 season calendar kicking off the tennis season down under in Australia. It's an event that will feature both ATP and WTA tennis players and it's basically what the Hopman Cup used to be many years ago. Players will compete under the banners of their native countries with some countries sending a strong teams.
tennismajors.com
After a few days of holiday, Swiatek has begun her preparations for 2023: “I have already found my inner motivation”
After playing and losing her last match of the season in the semi-finals of the WTA Finals in the USA, Iga Swiatek took a well-deserved holiday in the Caribbean, more specifically in Anguilla. The Polish player had hardly been able to rest in 2022, playing 76 matches in total (with a record of 67 wins and only nine losses). A break that did her the world of good.
Messi scores, Argentina beats Australia 2-1 at World Cup
Lionel Messi marked his 1,000th professional game with his first goal in the knockout stage of a World Cup.
tennismajors.com
Tsitsipas on Rublev-gate: “I’d like to apologise to Andrey: It’s not how I think about him”
Stefanos Tsitsipas enjoyed an excellent year on the court, one that led to him going into the final event of the year – the ATP Finals – with a chance to become world No 1 for the first time. But his year ended in controversy thanks to his...
tennismajors.com
Crèdit Andorrà Open: Bucsa advances to semi-finals
Spaniard Cristina Bucsa, the No 8 seed, edged out Belgian Alison Van Uytvanck, the second seed, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 to move into the last four of the Crèdit Andorrà Open on Friday evening. Bucsa, ranked No 108, will face the winner of the match between German wildcard Sabine...
Socceroos push Argentina all the way and exit World Cup as Australian heroes | Emma Kemp
Graham Arnold’s side bowed out after a last-16 contest that remarkably had the makings of another upset
tennismajors.com
Crèdit Andorrà Open: Peterson moves into last four
Swede Rebecca Peterson defeated Chinese Shuai Zhang, the top seed, 6-7 (5), 6-2, 6-1 to move into the last 4 of the Crèdit Andorrà Open on Friday. Peterson, ranked No 136, will play Croat Ana Konjuh next. The Swede won against Dutchwoman Arantxa Rus (6-4, 7-5) and Ukrainian...
tennismajors.com
“It will most likely be the last time I play in Mexico” – Nadal says he will not defend Acapulco title
On Friday, Rafael Nadal played an exhibition match against Casper Ruud in front of a packed Plaza de Toros crowd in Mexico. But the 22-time Grand Slam champion, one of the most beloved sports figures across the globe, could very well not return to the country to compete again as he told the press he will not defend his Acapulco title in 2023.
tennismajors.com
Nick Bollettieri, legendary coach to the stars and infectious personality, dies aged 91
Nick Bollettieri, the fast-talking coach responsible for the emergence of stars including Monica Seles, Andre Agassi, Pete Sampras, Jim Courier, Michael Chang, Anna Kournikova and Maria Sharapova, has died aged 91. The American recently posted on social media that he was still fighting after media reports suggested he had died....
FOX Sports
Argentina vs. Australia Highlights | 2022 FIFA World Cup
Argentina and Australia faced off in the knockout stage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The first half was a slow one for both teams until Lionel Messi decided to shake things up. Messi scored in the 35th minute and gave Argentina a 1-0 lead in the first half. Argentina wasn’t done there, as Julián Álvarez added a goal of his own in the 57th minute. Australia would claw back as Craig Goodwin scored off a deflection. Australia had late chances but couldn’t score and Argentina would go on to win by the 2-1 final.
Suter claims World Cup super-G, ends Goggia’s winning streak
LAKE LOUISE, Alberta (AP) — Corinne Suter picked up her first Lake Louise victory by winning a World Cup super-G race on Sunday, while Sofia Goggia’s winning streak on the mountain ended with a fifth-place finish. Suter, a 28-year-old from Switzerland who won the gold medal in the...
Japan predicted lineup vs Croatia - World Cup
Japan's predicted starting XI for their World Cup round of 16 tie against Croatia.
tennisuptodate.com
VIDEO: Zverev applauded after return to action after horror injury at Roland Garros
Alexander Zverev was welcome with an applause at his Foundation Gala where he played a match against older brother Mischa. Zverev has been out of action since May when he suffered a terrible ankle injury at Roland Garros. The German planned a comeback in September but he was unable to take the court due to sharp pain coming from his ankle caused by edema.
tennismajors.com
Wawrinka details Federer’s influence on his career: “I owe him a lot. Thanks to him I won the Olympics and Davis Cup”
It took Stan Wawrinka a long time to emerge from the shadow of Roger Federer, the legendary Swiss blazing a trail at the top of the men’s game and leaving little room for others to follow. While Federer raced to world No 1 and dominated the game, Wawrinka was...
NBC Sports
World Cup 2022 odds: Favorites, underdogs, last 16 winners
The World Cup 2022 odds so intriguing. Who’s going to lift the World Cup trophy on Sunday, Dec. 18, and what are the current betting odds for them to do so?. Odds for not only who will be crowned world champions this winter in Qatar, but also for each of the last 16 games have been posted.
