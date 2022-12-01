Read full article on original website
myscience.org
Cell division and quantum leadership: News from the College
Here’s a batch of fresh news and announcements from across Imperial. From research into the factors that affect how long it takes cells to divide, to a prestigious award for one of Imperial’s physicists, here is some quick-read news from across the College. Cell division. What controls how...
myscience.org
Playing the piano boosts brain processing power and helps lift the blues - study
A randomised control trial led by Bath psychologists shows the positive effects learning to play music for just a few weeks has on cognitive abilities. A new study published by researchers at the University of Bath demonstrates the positive impact learning to play a musical instrument has on the brain’s ability to process sights and sounds, and shows how it can also help to lift a blue mood.
myscience.org
People with long COVID, those with other illnesses experiencing similar lingering effects
People who have long COVID-19 can experience many of the same lingering negative effects on their physical, mental and social well-being as those experienced by people who become ill with other, non-COVID illnesses, new research suggests. The findings, which were published in JAMA Network Open, are based on a comparison...
myscience.org
Droplets in cells determine the accumulation of proteins in age-related diseases
Tiny droplets in our cells can accelerate the accumulation of protein deposits in diseases such as Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease, but they can also hinder this accumulation. While they will worsen the accumulation if the proteins stick to the edge of the droplets, the situation actually improves when they are incorporated into the droplets. Chemists from Radboud University and the University of Twente are set to publish their new findings in Science Advances on 2 December.
myscience.org
Junior Studies Genetics and Sleep In Dream Research Project
Ruby Redlich’s interest in genetics and sleeping patterns first awakened when she took an introductory computational biology class with Andreas Pfenning , assistant professor of computational biology. "He had talked about some projects his lab was working on, and it seemed really interesting," said Redlich, a rising junior in...
Phys.org
Vegetation-free patches encourage ground-nesting wild bees
Relatively little is known about the nesting requirements of ground-nesting wild bees, although nesting sites are of central importance for most wild bee species. There are almost 600 wild bee species in Germany and 75% nest in the soil. To date, however, most of the research has concentrated on the wild bee species that nest above ground in cavities.
Good News Network
Bangladesh Farmers Digging Simple Wells Have Created an Irrigation Wonder–With Rice Overflowing
Over the last 40 years, small-holder farmers in Bangladesh have, using very simple methods, turned the dry Bengal Basin into one of the richest croplands on Earth where two to three rice harvests can be had per year. They created a climate-resilient water system dubbed “The Bengal Water Machine” that...
labroots.com
Unusual Fungi - Ancient Creatures on Their Own Branch of Evolution
Fungi are different from other organisms. They are made of eukaryotic cells, which are also found in plants and animals, but they are not easily grouped in with either of those things, and they are more like animals than plants. There is also no widely accepted way to classify fungi, a huge and diverse kingdom of at least 1.5 million organisms that includes unicellular yeasts, parasites, and mushrooms.
myscience.org
Building blocks of life would be technically detectable in our solar system
Researchers at Freie Universität Berlin Publish Study in the Journal Astrobiology. In the future, space missions would be at least technically capable of detecting DNA, lipids, and other components of bacteria on ocean moons in our solar system - if such building blocks of life exist outside Earth. This has now been demonstrated in laboratory experiments by an international team led by scientists from the Planetary Science and Remote Sensing Research Group at Freie Universität Berlin. The study was carried out as part of the research project "Habitat OASIS," which is funded by the European Research Council with an ERC Consolidator Grant, and was published on Friday in the scientific journal Astrobiology.
