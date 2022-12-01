Read full article on original website
4 important things vitamin B12 does to your brain and body
Vitamin B12 plays a particularly important role in creating red blood cells, which transport oxygen throughout the body, and DNA.
Medical News Today
What shingles blisters look like and how to treat them
Shingles causes a painful, itchy, and blistering rash. The blisters fill with fluid but will eventually crust over and disappear during the course of the infection. Treatment includes antivirals to help lessen the severity, along with oatmeal baths and calamine lotion to ease discomfort. Shingles is a viral infection caused...
Medical News Today
What to know about joints locking up in fingers and toes
Some conditions cause the finger or toe joint tissue to thicken, which makes movement difficult. This, in turn, may affect how the joint bends, leading to a locking sensation. The potential causes of this include injury and arthritis. Tendons surrounding the finger and toe joints control the movement of the...
Lima News
GERD is not ‘just’ heartburn
Gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) is one of the most common digestive disorders in the world. It happens when acid comes up from the stomach, which is acid-resistant, into the esophagus, which is less acid-resistant. Dr. James East, a gastroenterologist at Mayo Clinic Healthcare in London, says GERD may be common,...
MedicineNet.com
What Are 5 Disorders of the Nervous System?
Disorders of the nervous system can be categorized into five types: vascular disorders, infections, structural disorders, functional disorders, and degeneration. Vascular disorders: These disorders affect the blood vessels running through the central nervous system (CNS). Common examples include:. Subarachnoid hemorrhage. Subdural hemorrhage and hematoma. Extradural hemorrhage. Infections: Bacterial, parasitic, viral,...
Blood Thinners: The Complete Guide
Blood thinners are medications that help prevent blood clots or curtail the further growth of existing ones (via WebMD). Blood clots are a natural part of the body's healing process, which usually form at the location of an injury, according to the Cleveland Clinic. However, when large clots form in your bloodstream, they can get stuck in smaller blood vessels, blocking blood flow to essential organs. This can leave you susceptible to life-threatening complications. To prevent any clots, blood thinners are needed. These drugs are available orally in pill form or intravenously — meaning you can get this medication through your veins (via Healthline).
The Factors That Put You At Risk For A Blood Clot In Your Arm
Blood clots in the arm can be dangerous. Here are the signs and symptoms to look out for, and how you can help prevent blood clots from developing.
These are the worst pains humans can experience: From kidney stones to cracked ribs
Pain is a tricky subject - as it is often considered subjective and dependent on individual pain threshold.However, while the painfulness of getting a tattoo or having a baby may be debatable, there are certain health conditions or illnesses that are undeniably excruciating.According to the NHS, there are 20 conditions that rank as “pain so disabling” that they can prevent you from performing daily tasks - and they include well-known pains such as broken bones and kidney stones to the lesser-known but still agony-causing gout or trigeminal neuralgia.The NHS also names frozen shoulder as one of the worst pains...
cohaitungchi.com
Itchy foot and diabetes: what to do?
An itchy diabetic foot requires special attention. Itching can also occur before a skin lesion, due to dry skin, skin pathology or arteriopathy. In this case, there is a significant risk of infection or even amputation. In the case of itchy feet, there are treatments available depending on the cause of the itching. It is therefore important to consult a doctor and to adopt certain preventive measures. Podexpert explains everything.
Not just a man’s disease: Making a place for women with hemophilia
A woman is more than a hemophilia carrier. With a rare condition that inhibits blood clotting, writer Jennifer Glopper shares her story and advocates for women who, like her, have hemophilia.
Healthline
Does Eating Salami Affect Gout Symptoms?
Some foods increase the risk of developing gout or triggering its symptoms. Research indicates that processed meats like salami may be one of them. Gout is a common type of arthritis that’s characterized by inflammation of the joints. Symptoms include joint pain, swelling, tophi, heat, and redness. Gout affects...
How long does menopause last? 5 tips for navigating uncertain times
Around half of the world’s population are women or people who menstruate – yet the way their body works can be a mystery, even to them. Most women will experience periods roughly every month, many will go through childbirth and those who live into midlife will experience menopause. While menopause is a significant time of change, it isn’t talked about much, other than as a punchline. This may contribute to keeping it a taboo topic. So, what happens during menopause? How do you know when it is happening to you? And – the thing most women want to know –...
myscience.org
Playing the piano boosts brain processing power and helps lift the blues - study
A randomised control trial led by Bath psychologists shows the positive effects learning to play music for just a few weeks has on cognitive abilities. A new study published by researchers at the University of Bath demonstrates the positive impact learning to play a musical instrument has on the brain’s ability to process sights and sounds, and shows how it can also help to lift a blue mood.
What Does It Feel Like When You Have Rheumatoid Arthritis In Your Neck?
People who have rheumatoid arthritis may experience symptoms that set it apart from other types of arthritis. This is how it feels to have it in the neck.
myscience.org
People with long COVID, those with other illnesses experiencing similar lingering effects
People who have long COVID-19 can experience many of the same lingering negative effects on their physical, mental and social well-being as those experienced by people who become ill with other, non-COVID illnesses, new research suggests. The findings, which were published in JAMA Network Open, are based on a comparison...
myscience.org
Junior Studies Genetics and Sleep In Dream Research Project
Ruby Redlich’s interest in genetics and sleeping patterns first awakened when she took an introductory computational biology class with Andreas Pfenning , assistant professor of computational biology. "He had talked about some projects his lab was working on, and it seemed really interesting," said Redlich, a rising junior in...
Medical News Today
Types of leaky valves that affect the heart
In a healthy heart, blood flows in only one direction. The four valves of the heart prevent blood from flowing backward. But a leaky heart valve, or heart valve regurgitation, causes a backflow of blood. If the leak is severe, it may cause blood clots, heart failure, heart arrhythmias, and...
myscience.org
Researchers explore strategies to ’bury’ CO2 in concrete buildings
One of the most powerful tools for mitigating the impact of climate change could be a material that is so common we tend not to think about it very much - concrete. The world’s most widely used building material, concrete has an impact on carbon emissions - both as a burden and a benefit. The production of cement - one of the key components of concrete - produces relatively large amounts of carbon emissions, so mitigating these could make a big difference. But over its lifetime, concrete also has the ability to uptake carbon from the air.
Healthline
Can Muscle Relaxers Help Treat Migraine?
Muscle relaxers aren’t a first-line treatment for migraine. Still, a doctor or healthcare professional may prescribe certain muscle relaxers, such as tizanidine, to treat migraine or other types of headaches. But in most cases, the risks may outweigh the benefits. Migraine is a debilitating, intense form of headache that...
myscience.org
Building blocks of life would be technically detectable in our solar system
Researchers at Freie Universität Berlin Publish Study in the Journal Astrobiology. In the future, space missions would be at least technically capable of detecting DNA, lipids, and other components of bacteria on ocean moons in our solar system - if such building blocks of life exist outside Earth. This has now been demonstrated in laboratory experiments by an international team led by scientists from the Planetary Science and Remote Sensing Research Group at Freie Universität Berlin. The study was carried out as part of the research project "Habitat OASIS," which is funded by the European Research Council with an ERC Consolidator Grant, and was published on Friday in the scientific journal Astrobiology.
