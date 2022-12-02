Read full article on original website
Yellowstone Season 5 Episode 5 Recap and Ending, Explained
Paramount Network’s ‘Yellowstone‘ embraces classic Western elements with its modern socio-cultural debates in the fifth episode of season 5. In the episode titled ‘Watch’em Ride Away,’ John Dutton and his family prepare for an important event for the ranch. The preparations are boosted by Kayce and his family returning to the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch.
Spy x Family Episode 22 Recap and Ending, Explained
In the twenty-second episode of ‘Spy x Family‘ titled ‘The Underground Tennis Tournament: The Campbelldon,’ Fiona and Loid compete and try to win an underground tennis tournament in order to get their hands on a document hidden somewhere in the painting. Despite no public support at all, the duo manages to convincingly win every game they play and reach the finals where they face the Campbell siblings, the two-time champions. Here’s everything you need to know about the ending of ‘Spy x Family’ episode 22. SPOILERS AHEAD!!!
Darby and the Dead Ending, Explained: Does Capri Cross to the Other Side?
Directed by Silas Howard (‘A Kid Like Jake’), ‘Darby and the Dead’ is a Hulu supernatural teen comedy film. The plot revolves around Darby Harper (Riele Downs), who gains the ability to see the dead after a near-death experience. As her mother dies in the same incident, Darby becomes a recluse, preferring the company of the dead over the living.
