In the twenty-second episode of ‘Spy x Family‘ titled ‘The Underground Tennis Tournament: The Campbelldon,’ Fiona and Loid compete and try to win an underground tennis tournament in order to get their hands on a document hidden somewhere in the painting. Despite no public support at all, the duo manages to convincingly win every game they play and reach the finals where they face the Campbell siblings, the two-time champions. Here’s everything you need to know about the ending of ‘Spy x Family’ episode 22. SPOILERS AHEAD!!!

1 DAY AGO