Read full article on original website
Related
104.1 WIKY
Ex-South Korean official arrested over case of man slain by North Korea
SEOUL (Reuters) – A former South Korean national security advisor was arrested on Saturday over his suspected manipulation of a 2020 case where a fisheries official was killed at sea by North Korean troops. The murder case has sparked controversy as the family of the official, Lee Dae-jun, refuted...
104.1 WIKY
Sweden extradites man with alleged terrorism links to Turkey -media
ANKARA (Reuters) – Sweden on Friday extradited a Kurdish man with alleged links to terrorism to Turkey as Ankara keeps up pressure on the Nordic country to meet its demands in return for NATO membership, Turkish state news agency Anadolu reported on Saturday. Mahmut Tat had sought asylum in...
104.1 WIKY
Latvia probing independent TV station, suspects it’s helping Russia troops
(Reuters) – Latvia’s state security service said on Friday it had begun probing statements made by independent Russian TV station Dozhd because of suspicions it was helping pro-Moscow troops taking part in the Ukraine war. Dozhd, or TV Rain, is broadcasting from Latvia and elsewhere after Russian authorities...
Search for Johannesburg worshippers swept by flood; 14 dead
JOHANNESBURG (AP) — The death toll from the tragic flash flood that swept away members of a church congregation along the Jukskei River in Johannesburg has risen from nine to 14, officials have confirmed. Rescue teams on Monday resumed search operations for at least three people still missing. Twelve...
104.1 WIKY
Misguided getaway sets off another security alert at Israeli airport
JERUSALEM (Reuters) -A Palestinian car thief rammed through a checkpoint on the way to Israel’s main airport on Sunday, authorities said, setting off a security alert in what they described as the result of poor navigation on his part rather than an attempted attack. Video circulated on social media...
104.1 WIKY
French lower house votes to toughen penalties on illegal squatting in homes
PARIS (Reuters) – France’s lower house of parliament on Friday voted to toughen penalties on squatting in a move welcome by homeowner associations and criticised by the left. With 40 votes in favour and 13 against, lawmakers approved a draft bill put forward by lawmakers of President Emmanuel...
104.1 WIKY
Kherson officials ease river crossings from Russian-held territory
KYIV (Reuters) – Officials in the southern Ukrainian region of Kherson announced on Saturday they would help citizens evacuate from parts of Russian-occupied territory on the east bank of the Dnipro River amid fears of intensified fighting. Yaroslav Yanushevych, the regional governor, said officials were temporarily lifting a ban...
104.1 WIKY
Italy’s Catholic Church reintroduces handshakes during Mass
ROME (Reuters) – Italy’s Catholic Church is reintroducing handshakes for the “sign of peace” during Mass as part of a wider relaxation of anti-COVID-19 measures. “It will be possible to restore the usual form of exchanging the sign of peace,” the Italian Bishops’ Conference (CEI) said in a letter to bishops.
Comments / 0