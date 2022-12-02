Read full article on original website
chathamstartribune.com
A mission for recording moments, events
Stavros “Stabby” Calos died in 2014 and after that, his widow, Margaret, decided to make the basement off-limits. The basement of the cozy log cabin, now within the city limits of Danville, contained Stabby’s darkroom and thousands of photographs dating back to the early 1960s. The black and white and color pictures, stored in plastic totes, captured myriad moments in the lives of Danville and Pittsylvania County residents— as well as the city itself.
WDBJ7.com
Hokies men’s basketball defeats No. 18 UNC 80-72
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia Tech men’s basketball took down the visiting No. 18 Tar Heels 80-72 on Sunday. Justyn Mutts had 27 points and 11 rebounds. Next for the Hokies is Dayton on Wednesday.
WSLS
Liberty students react to Deion Sanders going to Colorado
ROANOKE, Va. – A group of students at Liberty University started a petition to get Deion Sanders to come to the school as the Head Football Coach. The students share their reaction now learning Sanders will coach at Colorado after his success at Jackson State.
WSLS
Christiansburg on a roll as they reach Class 3 semifinals
CHRISTIANSBUR, Va. – Our 1st and 10 state semifinal previews continue with Christiansburg High. The Blue Demons turned some heads by claiming a region title for the first time in 11 years, and they’re on the hunt for more as they return to the VHSL Class 3 semifinals.
wfirnews.com
Robin Reed ends remarkable 40-year Roanoke television career
A commanding presence in Roanoke television history is calling it a career. Robin Reed joined WDBJ7 in March of 1982 and became a key figure in the station’s dominance in decades that followed. WFIR’s Evan Jones worked there with Reed for close to a decade, and he has more on his major impact on Roanoke television:
No. 18 North Carolina stumbles into ACC opener at Va. Tech
No. 18 North Carolina looks to snap a three-game losing streak when it opens Atlantic Coast Conference action against Virginia
WSLS
Heritage shuts out Christiansburg 43-0, returns to state final
LYNCHBURG, Va. – In a battle of contrasting styles, the Heritage Pioneers defeated Christiansburg 43-0 in the VHSL Class 3 state semifinals — the team’s fifth shutout win of the season. The Pioneers brought an abundance of speed, while The Demons brought power in the form of huge offensive and defensive lines.
Lynchburg, December 03 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Lynchburg. The Christiansburg High School football team will have a game with Heritage High School on December 03, 2022, 09:00:00. The Kettle Run High School football team will have a game with E. C. Glass High School on December 03, 2022, 14:00:00.
chapelboro.com
UNC Men’s Basketball at Virginia Tech: How to Watch, Cord-Cutting Options and Tip-Off Time
The UNC men’s basketball team will look to snap its three-game losing streak this Sunday when it visits Blacksburg to take on Virginia Tech. The game is the ACC opener for both schools. While Carolina won both regular-season games against the Hokies last year, including one in Blacksburg, Virginia Tech defeated UNC in the ACC Tournament semifinals in March.
WSLS
Hilltoppers deep postseason run ends in state semifinals against Kettle Run
LYNCHBURG, Va. – E.C. Glass hadn’t reached the state semifinals in 27 years but that changed after the Hilltoppers won their first Region 4D title over Salem. While the team entered the Class 4 state semifinals with lots of momentum, it wasn’t quite ready for an undefeated Kettle Run team.
techlunchpail.com
Virginia Tech DE Mattheus Carroll Will Enter the Transfer Portal
Virginia Tech DE Mattheus Carroll announced that he will be entering the transfer portal on Monday. Carroll is the second Hokie to announce his intentions to enter the portal joining cornerback DJ Harvey. He will have three season of eligibility remaining at his next school. Carroll's departure shouldn't come as...
wfxrtv.com
Foodie Friday: West Salem Diner
SALEM, Va. (WFXR) — Each Friday on “Good Day Virginia” is Foodie Friday, we highlight restaurants, chefs, and more throughout southwest Virginia. This Friday we highlighted a brand-new restaurant in Salem called the West Salem Diner. The building that houses the diner has a rich history and...
The News-Gazette
Parading In Buena Vista
Friday - The first of the area's Christmas parades brought a large crowd to Buena Vista on Thursday night. Parades are also scheduled for Lexington this evening at 6 and in Glasgow tomorrow at 4. There are also a whole host of other holiday-related items this weekend. Be sure to check out the calendar of events in this week's paper for information on them.
aseaofred.com
Everything Jamey Chadwell had to say in his introductory press conference
On Sunday afternoon, Liberty introduced new head football coach Jamey Chadwell during a press conference. Here is everything the new head football coach for the Flames had to say during his press conference. “God is good. I’d like to thank Ian and the administration for this unbelievable opportunity to be...
WSLS
Late night visitor, a bear in Roanoke damages fence
ROANOKE, Va. – Unwelcomed guests are not always pleasant, especially when an animal gets close to your home. One lady in the Star City got one that damaged the fence. Mary Riles, who lives near the Roanoke Academy of Math and Science, said the incident happened Friday night around 8:30.
visitroanokeva.com
Where to Eat on Christmas in Virginia's Blue Ridge
It’s time for a holiday feast in Virginia’s Blue Ridge!. Enjoying delicious food is one of our favorite parts of the holiday season in the Roanoke Region and there are lots of tasty ways to experience Christmas in the mountains. While many opt for a home-cooked meal for...
chathamstartribune.com
Johnson of God's Pit Crew named Citizen of the Year
Randy Johnson of God's Pit Crew was named the Danville Kiwanis Citizen of the Year at a ceremony Dec. 1 at the Danville Golf Club. Johnson is the founder of God's Pit Crew, a volunteer organization dedicated to helping those in the aftermath of natural disasters in states as far flung as Florida and Texas.
visitshenandoah.org
Lexington: Virginia’s Version of a Christmas Movie
If you ever wanted to step into a Hallmark Christmas movie, just take a trip to downtown Lexington. No, there isn’t soft, powdery snow right now, but the streets are adorned with wreaths, storefronts are beautifully decorated, and there is a warm sense of cheer that seems to come from nowhere and everywhere all at once. Lexington loves Christmas!
WSLS
New diner opens in Downtown Salem
SALEM, Va. – A new diner has opened in the Roanoke Valley. You can enjoy breakfast, cocktails, and more at the West Salem Diner, which opened officially on Wednesday, according to their Facebook page. They’re located in a restored building in Downtown Salem – their space was once West...
WDBJ7.com
No credible threat found at Washington and Lee; classes resuming as scheduled Friday
LEXINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The university says no credible threat was found; classes will resume Friday as scheduled. EARLIER STORY: A building at Washington and Lee University has been evacuated and is being checked for a possible explosive device. According to an alert on the university’s website Thursday, a...
