Hot Skull Ending, Explained: How Are Murat And Haluk Connected?
The Turkish mystery series ‘Hot Skull’ is created by Mert Baykal. Originally titled ‘Sicak Kafa,’ the Netflix series is set in a dystopian world where an epidemic has wreaked havoc. Based on the novel by Afsin Kum, the series stars Turkish actors Osman Sonant, Hazal Subasi, and Sevket Çoruh. The ensuing madness and chaos from the epidemic hold significant relevance in the modern world, considering the growing human population and natural threats. The series also shines a light on the rise of authoritarian organizations that are fatal for the country in hindsight. The ending of ‘Hot Skull’ is riddled with questions and puzzles. Don’t worry, we have the answers you’re looking for. SPOILERS AHEAD!
To Your Eternity Season 2 Episode 7 Recap and Ending, Explained
In the seventh episode of ‘To Your Eternity’ or ‘Fumetsu no Anata e’ season 2 titled ‘Crime and Forgiveness,’ Bonchien meets a boy who is kept in the same cell as him. Over time he starts caring for him and eventually starts seriously contemplating his motivations to become the king. Meanwhile, Fushi who has been sealed by the Church of Bennett manages to escape and tries to rescue his friends. Here’s everything you need to know about the ending of ‘To Your Eternity’ season 2 episode 7. SPOILERS AHEAD!
Warriors of Future Ending And Mid-Credits Scene, Explained
Directed by Yuen Fai Ng, Netflix’s ‘Warriors of Future’ is a Hong Kong sci-fi action thriller film. Set in the year 2055, the story revolves around an alien plant called Pandora. When a meteorite strikes a region called B16, a giant plant starts proliferating and devouring anything and everything in its vicinity. However, the plant also purifies the atmosphere and positively impacts the planet.
Solace Ending, Explained: How Does the Serial Killer Die?
With the exceptional Brazilian director Afonso Poyart at the helm, ‘Solace’ is a mystery thriller film that explores the mentality of a serial killer. Featuring Anthony Hopkins, Colin Farrell, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, and Abbie Cornish as protagonists, the movie splendidly dissects the thoughts of a killer and the wit it takes to catch him. The movie is written by Ted Griffin and Sean Bailey with a few changes made by James Vanderbilt and Peter Morgan, who remain uncredited. ‘Solace’ tells the story of a series of murders committed in the same manner while exploring the visions that John Clancy, the protagonist (Hopkins) has. All these elements are bound to leave the viewers perplexed. So, let’s dive into the intricacies and straighten out the plot. SPOILERS AHEAD.
