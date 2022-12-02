Read full article on original website
Singer and Wife Divorcing After 14-Year Marriage
Singer Gary Chaw and his wife, fashion blogger Wu Shu-ling, announced their divorce on Instagram late last month. The former couple was married for 14 years and are also parents to two children: a 14-year-old son and a 12-year-old daughter. Their announcement came weeks after Chaw's recent comments about their relationship led to speculation they were separating.
Keke Palmer's Boyfriend Darius Jackson Pays Tribute to Actress After Pregnancy Reveal
Watch: Keke Palmer's Boyfriend Pays Tribute to Her After Pregnancy Reveal. Keke Palmer is feeling all the love after that pregnancy reveal. On Dec. 3, about an hour after the Emmy winner announced during her Saturday Night Live hosting debut that she is pregnant with her first child, her boyfriend Darius Jackson, a.k.a. Darius Daulton, shared a sweet tribute to her on his Instagram Story. The actress' partner posted a photo of her wearing a sweater and sitting at a restaurant while cradling her baby bump. Darius caption the pic, "2023" and added a red heart emoji.
Darby and the Dead Ending, Explained: Does Capri Cross to the Other Side?
Directed by Silas Howard (‘A Kid Like Jake’), ‘Darby and the Dead’ is a Hulu supernatural teen comedy film. The plot revolves around Darby Harper (Riele Downs), who gains the ability to see the dead after a near-death experience. As her mother dies in the same incident, Darby becomes a recluse, preferring the company of the dead over the living.
Warriors of Future Ending And Mid-Credits Scene, Explained
Directed by Yuen Fai Ng, Netflix’s ‘Warriors of Future’ is a Hong Kong sci-fi action thriller film. Set in the year 2055, the story revolves around an alien plant called Pandora. When a meteorite strikes a region called B16, a giant plant starts proliferating and devouring anything and everything in its vicinity. However, the plant also purifies the atmosphere and positively impacts the planet.
Bob McGrath, original Sesame Street cast member, dies at age 90
Bob McGrath, one of the original cast members of Sesame Street, has died at age 90.
What are the Aunties in The Peripheral, Explained
Prime Video’s ‘The Peripheral’ spins the story of two different worlds set in the future. While one takes place just a decade later than our timeline, the other part is set in the twenty-second century. These jumps in time allow the show to explore many fictional aspects of science. Instead of going into the details of everything, it gives us a passing knowledge of these things, just enough to keep us in the loop of what’s happening in the story and how it could affect the futures of the characters. This means that a lot of jargon is thrown around but most of it is left to the viewer’s imagination. The term “the Aunties” is one of them. If you are curious about what this term means and the significance it has in the world created by ‘The Peripheral’, then here’s what you should know about it. SPOILERS AHEAD.
To Your Eternity Season 2 Episode 7 Recap and Ending, Explained
In the seventh episode of ‘To Your Eternity’ or ‘Fumetsu no Anata e’ season 2 titled ‘Crime and Forgiveness,’ Bonchien meets a boy who is kept in the same cell as him. Over time he starts caring for him and eventually starts seriously contemplating his motivations to become the king. Meanwhile, Fushi who has been sealed by the Church of Bennett manages to escape and tries to rescue his friends. Here’s everything you need to know about the ending of ‘To Your Eternity’ season 2 episode 7. SPOILERS AHEAD!
2023 Oscars: Best Animated Feature Predictions
This marks the sixth year that the entire membership of the academy can take part in the nomination stage of the Animated Feature Oscar race. Previously, only select members of the Short Films and Feature Animation Branch and invited members from the other branches could serve on the committee that decided the nominees. Collectively, the committee tended to favor traditional and stop-motion films over CG fare. (Scroll down for the most up-to-date 2023 Oscars Best Animated Feature predictions.) Mandatory attendance at screenings has been dropped and voters who want to be on the nominations committee need only attest to having seen...
