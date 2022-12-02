ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NBC News

Trump's legal team should have known better

To the untrained and the unwary, defending a person accused of a criminal offense may mean deploying a “win at all costs” strategy. But when Donald Trump’s defense team requested a special master to review records that were lawfully seized from Mar-a-Lago under a search warrant, we saw the startling hubris of defense attorneys who seemed to have closed their eyes to the law when it did not suit their goals.
RadarOnline

Vladimir Putin 'Falls Down Stairs' & 'Soils Himself' Inside Moscow Home As His Health Is Questioned Yet Again

Vladimir Putin’s alleged battle with cancer has been called back into question after the Russian leader fell down a set of stairs and “soiled himself” earlier this week, RadarOnline.com has learned.The surprising incident reportedly took place on Wednesday night at the 70-year-old leader’s residence in Moscow.According to General SVR, an anti-Putin Telegram channel allegedly run by a former Kremlin spy, Putin fell five steps before landing on his tailbone.Even more surprising is the channel’s claim that Putin “involuntarily defecated” himself as a result of the “cancer affecting his stomach and bowels.”“Three bodyguards helped the president get to the nearest couch...
New York Post

Trump 1.0 was chaotic, but Trump 2.0 would be far worse

Donald Trump’s allies praised him for his discipline during his announcement speech, when he mostly stuck to the script as written by his staff. Then, within about a week, he was embroiled in an anti-Semitism controversy. Could anyone be surprised? Trump’s brief bouts of care about what he says and does, usually involving reading from a Teleprompter, are always parentheses in an ongoing story of chaos, wackiness and unnecessary firestorms. The larger meaning of the controversy isn’t about the normalization of anti-Semitism. The condemnation of Trump’s instantly notorious dinner with two anti-Semites, one world famous (Ye, better known as Kanye West), the other obscure...
Washington Examiner

Trump’s legal troubles: Where the Donald stands after special master smackdown

Former President Donald Trump’s legal troubles have gotten more complicated following an appeals court shutting down a special master days after Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed a special counsel. An appeals court sided with the Justice Department on Thursday in reversing a district court appointment of a special master...
TheDailyBeast

Manhattan District Attorney Hires Former DOJ Official to Take on Trump Case

Manhattan D.A. Alvin Bragg tapped a former DOJ official on Monday to lead the city’s criminal investigation into Donald Trump, probing whether the former president illegally inflated the value of his assets. Matthew Colangelo, who acted as third in command at the Justice Department and previously worked in the Obama administration as a Labor Department official, has his own experience investigating the House-impeached president, having led and overseen the New York attorney general’s civil inquiry into Trump and various lawsuits against his administration over immigration and LGBTQ+ issues. Colangelo was also behind the lawsuit that led to the dissolution of the Trump Foundation. “Matthew Colangelo brings a wealth of economic justice experience combined with complex white-collar investigations, and he has the sound judgment and integrity needed to pursue justice against powerful people and institutions when they abuse their power,” Bragg said in a statement announcing Colangelo’s hire.
POLITICO

POLITICO Playbook: Trump’s pre-runoff message: Terminate the Constitution

DONALD TRUMP, the former president and the person that polls show is still the most likely GOP presidential nominee in 2024, today on Truth Social called for the suspension of the Constitution to overturn the 2020 election, citing false conspiracy theories about election fraud. “A Massive Fraud of this type...
San Diego Union-Tribune

Al Jazeera wants court to probe Palestinian reporter's death

News channel Al Jazeera is formally asking the International Criminal Court to investigate the fatal shooting of journalist Shireen Abu Akleh as she was reporting from a Palestinian refugee camp in May
The Independent

Putin open to talks with the West over Ukraine, says Kremlin

Russia’s President Vladimir Putin is open to talks with the West on a possible settlement in Ukraine, but the West must accept Moscow’s demands, the Kremlin said on Friday.The news comes one day after US President Joe Biden disclosed that he would be willing to speak with Mr Putin about putting an end to the conflict in Ukraine.Mr Biden and French President Emmanual Macron said on Thursday that they would hold Russia to account for its actions in Ukraine.Speaking during talks at the White House, Mr Biden appeared to extend an olive branch to Mr Putin, although he stressed...

