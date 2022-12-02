Read full article on original website
Related
Trump's legal team should have known better
To the untrained and the unwary, defending a person accused of a criminal offense may mean deploying a “win at all costs” strategy. But when Donald Trump’s defense team requested a special master to review records that were lawfully seized from Mar-a-Lago under a search warrant, we saw the startling hubris of defense attorneys who seemed to have closed their eyes to the law when it did not suit their goals.
Israel's Netanyahu Rips Trump's 'Unacceptable' Dinner With Ye, Nick Fuentes
Netanyahu said the former president was "wrong" for dining with Fuentes and West, the latter who doubled down on his antisemitic remarks this week.
Proud Boys Leader Enrique Tarrio Wants Jan. 6 Seditious Conspiracy Charge Dropped Because Feds Won’t Give Immunity to Defense Witness
The leader of the right-wing Proud Boys group charged with conspiring to use force against the government at the Capitol on Jan. 6 has asked a federal judge to dismiss the criminal charges against him, citing a defense witness’ alleged intent to invoke the Fifth Amendment at trial. In...
Kamala Harris Is Regal In Black Gown For President Biden’s 1st State Dinner: Photos
Vice President Kamala Harris dressed to impress at the first state dinner held by President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden since his inauguration. The Vice President arrived at the White House on December 1 for the star-studded dinner wearing a one-shouldered black dress. The top portion of the gown featured sparkles that twinkled in the light.
Vladimir Putin 'Falls Down Stairs' & 'Soils Himself' Inside Moscow Home As His Health Is Questioned Yet Again
Vladimir Putin’s alleged battle with cancer has been called back into question after the Russian leader fell down a set of stairs and “soiled himself” earlier this week, RadarOnline.com has learned.The surprising incident reportedly took place on Wednesday night at the 70-year-old leader’s residence in Moscow.According to General SVR, an anti-Putin Telegram channel allegedly run by a former Kremlin spy, Putin fell five steps before landing on his tailbone.Even more surprising is the channel’s claim that Putin “involuntarily defecated” himself as a result of the “cancer affecting his stomach and bowels.”“Three bodyguards helped the president get to the nearest couch...
Fox News ends Lara Trump's employment following father-in-law Donald Trump's 2024 announcement
Lara Trump will no longer be a paid contributor for Fox News after her father-in-law, Donald Trump, announced his 2024 presidential bid.
Trump 1.0 was chaotic, but Trump 2.0 would be far worse
Donald Trump’s allies praised him for his discipline during his announcement speech, when he mostly stuck to the script as written by his staff. Then, within about a week, he was embroiled in an anti-Semitism controversy. Could anyone be surprised? Trump’s brief bouts of care about what he says and does, usually involving reading from a Teleprompter, are always parentheses in an ongoing story of chaos, wackiness and unnecessary firestorms. The larger meaning of the controversy isn’t about the normalization of anti-Semitism. The condemnation of Trump’s instantly notorious dinner with two anti-Semites, one world famous (Ye, better known as Kanye West), the other obscure...
Senate's Most Powerful Democrats Could Lose Power on Tuesday
"I don't expect Manchin or Sinema to have much influence to be quite honest," one expert told Newsweek.
Washington Examiner
Trump’s legal troubles: Where the Donald stands after special master smackdown
Former President Donald Trump’s legal troubles have gotten more complicated following an appeals court shutting down a special master days after Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed a special counsel. An appeals court sided with the Justice Department on Thursday in reversing a district court appointment of a special master...
Manhattan District Attorney Hires Former DOJ Official to Take on Trump Case
Manhattan D.A. Alvin Bragg tapped a former DOJ official on Monday to lead the city’s criminal investigation into Donald Trump, probing whether the former president illegally inflated the value of his assets. Matthew Colangelo, who acted as third in command at the Justice Department and previously worked in the Obama administration as a Labor Department official, has his own experience investigating the House-impeached president, having led and overseen the New York attorney general’s civil inquiry into Trump and various lawsuits against his administration over immigration and LGBTQ+ issues. Colangelo was also behind the lawsuit that led to the dissolution of the Trump Foundation. “Matthew Colangelo brings a wealth of economic justice experience combined with complex white-collar investigations, and he has the sound judgment and integrity needed to pursue justice against powerful people and institutions when they abuse their power,” Bragg said in a statement announcing Colangelo’s hire.
Washington Examiner
Trump asks judge to keep third-party review on schedule after appeals court dismisses special master
Former President Donald Trump asked a Florida federal court to keep the third-party review of documents seized from his Mar-a-Lago estate on schedule one day after a federal appeals court ruled to halt the special master from oversight. Trump's request was made to U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon, the same...
Trump digs deeper hole with Constitution comments
Former President Donald Trump keeps digging a deeper hole for himself in just the first few weeks of his latest bid for the White House.
GOP Strategist: Trump Can't Treat The Constitution Like His Wives
"You can't just get rid of it when it no longer suits your purposes," Alice Stewart said after the thrice-married president suggested ending the Constitution.
Every Day Is Jan. 6 For Donald Trump's 2024 Presidential Campaign
The former president keeps complaining about his last election while vowing to help his supporters who stormed the Capitol.
Marjorie Taylor Greene Vows to Battle Against Anti-Trump Colleagues
Greene addressed Republicans who do not support the MAGA agenda, saying she will be "lighting them on fire."
POLITICO
POLITICO Playbook: Trump’s pre-runoff message: Terminate the Constitution
DONALD TRUMP, the former president and the person that polls show is still the most likely GOP presidential nominee in 2024, today on Truth Social called for the suspension of the Constitution to overturn the 2020 election, citing false conspiracy theories about election fraud. “A Massive Fraud of this type...
Listen to Navalny's moving message to the Russian people
The fly-on-the-wall documentary "Navalny" follows Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny through his political rise, poisoning and search for the truth. You can watch now on HBO Max.
San Diego Union-Tribune
Al Jazeera wants court to probe Palestinian reporter's death
News channel Al Jazeera is formally asking the International Criminal Court to investigate the fatal shooting of journalist Shireen Abu Akleh as she was reporting from a Palestinian refugee camp in May
Nearly half of Americans say Washington should push Ukraine to reach peace deal with Russia: poll
About half of Americans (47 percent) say that Ukraine should be pushed into a peace settlement with Russia as soon as possible, according to survey results released on Monday. An Ipsos poll conducted by The Chicago Council on Global Affairs found that the percentage of Americans who say the U.S. should urge Ukraine to settle,…
Putin open to talks with the West over Ukraine, says Kremlin
Russia’s President Vladimir Putin is open to talks with the West on a possible settlement in Ukraine, but the West must accept Moscow’s demands, the Kremlin said on Friday.The news comes one day after US President Joe Biden disclosed that he would be willing to speak with Mr Putin about putting an end to the conflict in Ukraine.Mr Biden and French President Emmanual Macron said on Thursday that they would hold Russia to account for its actions in Ukraine.Speaking during talks at the White House, Mr Biden appeared to extend an olive branch to Mr Putin, although he stressed...
Comments / 0