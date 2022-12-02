ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

We are warming up tomorrow

Good evening, everyone! It was a mild day for us in Amarillo today. Winds were light from the southwest, around 10 mph. The high for tomorrow will be around 71 degrees. We also expect other temperatures in the area to be in the High 60’s and 70’s range. Tomorrow, many of us across the High […]
abc7amarillo.com

Prepare to be blown away during the Electric Light Parade in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) - Temperatures will be warm on Friday with widespread 60s and 70s across the Panhandles ahead of our next cold front. Winds will become a big nuisance Friday afternoon expected to gust commonly between 40-60 MPH for much of the Panhandles and Eastern New Mexico. Many areas...
KFDA

Crews responding to fire at Owens Corning

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Randall County Fire Department along with Amarillo Fire Department responded to a fire at Owens Corning this afternoon. According to a post by RCFD, crews were dispatched just before 1:30 p.m. for a fire in the south furnace area. RCFD says crews remain on scene to...
NewsTalk 940 AM

Local Amarillo Business Destroyed In Fire

Is it me or does it seem like more fires than usual have been happening lately? The first day of this month greeted Amarillo with its first fire early Thursday morning. Early Thursday morning around 1 a.m. the Amarillo Fire Department received a call to Advanced Amarillo Tire Shop on SE 27th and Ross. They arrived on the scene to find the tire shop in a blaze, with both the building and the tires on the inside on fire. According to reports from fire crews, propane bottles were also exploding inside the building. The entire block was cleared out and took more than 7 hours to put out the fires. A great deal of the difficulty behind this fire came from the fact that many of the tires on the inside caught fire, which is generally difficult to put out.
Mix 94.1

Popular Amarillo Bakery Going Out Of Business

One of the great things about Amarillo is we have a lot of places to get bakery goods. However, there is one particular bakery in Amarillo that takes us overseas to the home of one of the world's most famous landmarks and that is France. Franks Bakery is. The only...
KFDA

Downtown Amarillo getting into the holiday spirit with many festivities tonight

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Downtown Amarillo is getting into the holiday spirit tonight with many festivities taking place. The night will begin with the City of Amarillo’s Christmas tree lighting ceremony at 5 p.m. on the west side of the Amarillo Civic Center Complex across from the Globe-News Center for the Performing Arts.
Mix 94.1

The Panhandle’s Gas Station Battle Just Arrived In Lubbock

It's a battle that has been raging for a long time. The war for gas station dominance in Amarillo has left us with Pak-A-Sak locations and Toot'n Totum locations scattered all over the city. In some instances, they stare each other down from across the street like two old cowboys at high noon. Amarillo was just the start.
NewsTalk 940 AM

Another Business on Canyon’s Square Saying Good-bye

It seems like this time of year we start hearing about businesses closing. The end of the year seems to bring them out. This is the second business in a couple of days to hear they are closing in Canyon. The Square is going to lose yet another business in...
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Code Blue Warming Station open Tuesday evening

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with Amarillo Housing First announced that the Code Blue Warming Station has been activated because of the cooler temperatures reported for Tuesday evening. According to an announcement from the organization, doors will open at 7 p.m. Tuesday and close at 7:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Amarillo Housing First Facility at […]
KFDA

Michael Martin Murphey to perform for the Cowboy Christmas Ball next week

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Tickets are on sale for the Cowboy Christmas Ball with Michael Martin Murphey happening next week. Murphey is an American singer and songwriter with his music consisting of western, bluegrass, country, and pop. He is best known for some of his hits, such as “wildfire,” “Carolina in the pines,” “what’s forever for,” “long line of love,” and “cowboy logic.”
everythinglubbock.com

Texas woman remains still missing after 6 years

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – At the beginning of December 2016, then-28-year-old Nicole “Nikki” Moore was seen for the last time. Despite the involvement of at least a dozen law enforcement agencies and the arrest and indictment of Billy Ivy, Jr. for his alleged involvement in her death, Moore’s family and friends have not yet been able to bury her.
abc7amarillo.com

Winners of Center City's Electric Light Parade announced

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Downtown Amarillo was lit up with holiday spirit, and lights, as Center City Amarillo presented their annual, holiday-welcoming parade Friday evening. The theme was "Christmas Around the World" and included dozens of floats from businesses across the city - including ABC 7. According to Center...
KCBD

Amigos hosts 14th Annual Tamal Cook-off

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - On Saturday, December 3, Amigos stores across the area will each host the 14th Annual Tamal Cook-Off competition from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Each year, guests compete for the award of best tamales. The locations hosting a competition include the Amigos stores in Lubbock,...
KFDA

Amarillo law enforcement sees porch pirating increasing during the holiday season

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) -With more shopping moving to online, and the holiday season, law enforcement want to warn against leaving packages out to long. “We have still seen quite a bit of the thievery going on,” says Randall County Sheriff, Christopher Forbis. Authorities say online shopping creates opportunities for...
KFDA

4 arrested after shooting near South Georgia and Southwest 28th Ave Thursday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police have arrested four people after a shooting near South Georgia and Southwest 28th Avenue Thursday afternoon. Around 4:30 p.m., officers responded to the area to find a 17-year-old who had been shot. He was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries. Detectives spoke...
KFDA

77th U.S. Army Band to perform free music event at Amarillo Civic Center

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The 77th U.S. Army Band from Fort Still will be performing at the Amarillo Civic Center next week. The band will perform a mix of traditional and contemporary holiday favorites, from Big Band to rock-and-roll, sure to put everyone in the holiday spirit. “Army bands have...

