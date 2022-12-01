Read full article on original website
Related
AOL Corp
'Targeted' N.C. power outages could leave thousands in the dark for days
Officials on Sunday cautioned residents of Moore County, North Carolina, to prepare for days without electricity after a targeted attack on substations left 45,000 customers in the dark. Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields said a suspect or suspects drove up to two Duke Energy power substations Saturday night — breaching...
AOL Corp
Finding safe haven in the climate change future: The Pacific Northwest
This Yahoo News series analyzes different regions around the country in terms of climate change risks that they face now and will experience in the years to come. For other entries in the series, click here. As the negative consequences of rising global temperatures due to mankind’s relentless burning of...
Comments / 0