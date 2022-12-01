A jury's willingness to convict two leaders of a far-right militia of seditious conspiracy for plotting to forcibly oppose the government is a major vindication of how the Justice Department is approaching its investigation into the efforts to disrupt President Joe Biden's 2020 win.As the Justice Department digs deeper into the conduct of former President Donald Trump and his inner circle, the conviction of two Oath Keepers leaders -- as well as the conviction on another key charge brought against all five defendants -- will be useful to building out a case around the plotting to overturn Trump's loss that went beyond just the riot at...

4 DAYS AGO