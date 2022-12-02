Read full article on original website
Related
BRB: Christmas Spectacular at Belle Mehus Auditorium
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — We’ve all heard of dashing through the snow in a one-horse open sleigh, but have you ever heard of dancing through it on an open stage? If you’ve stopped by the Belle Mehus Auditorium this weekend, you have — they’re reviving their Christmas Spectacular show to welcome the holidays with style. […]
In Bismarck – The Tavern Grill All Set To Open On Tuesday
I have learned to develop a fairly thick skin when sending an article over to the Bismarck People Reporting News Group Facebook page. I got into the routine way too much last year of sending an article that I had just finished over to a local social media outlet - I have come to learn from experience that not everyone is going to agree with or be cordial with what I have to say. I'm talking about the Bismarck People Reporting News Group Facebook Page - I have always called them the "Hub" of Bismarck and Mandan, for there is never a shortage of people asking questions, trying to seek advice, AND dishing out negative comments to others - the good and the bad I guess. So when I heard that Bismarck has a new restaurant opening up fairly soon, I was just a tad braced for those people that are frustrated.
KFYR-TV
Riverstone: Old Bismarck AMC theatre renovated into a new church
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The old AMC theatre in Bismarck’s Gateway Mall was busy Sunday, but it wasn’t because people were gathering to watch a movie. The theatre closed down during the pandemic, and now a church has moved in. At first glance, you might think this old...
Montana’s Oldest Church is One of the Most Unique in America
Across the great state of Montana, you'll find several beautiful churches that hold a special place in the state's history, but have you ever been to Montana's oldest church?. St. Mary's Mission in Stevensville, Montana is the oldest church in the state. The mission was founded by Belgian-born Father Pierre DeSmet, S.J.on September 24, 1841, 48 years before Montana officially became a state.
agupdate.com
Glen Ullin feed mill begins manufacturing cow pellets
GLEN ULLIN, N.D. – The Mill, a new livestock feed mill in southwestern North Dakota, began manufacturing cattle pellets on Nov. 21. Ben and Darcy Mickelson, owners of All Day Trucking in Jamestown, N.D., recently purchased The Mill in the former Dakotaland Feeds facility in Glen Ullin. Dakotaland Feeds closed its doors six months ago.
In Case You Missed It: 11/28-12/3 2022
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — December’s finally here, and with it comes talk of the holidays. This time of year tends to be one that is full of joy for many, but also full of stress — and sometimes both at once. While many see this time as a happy one, there have been plenty of […]
KFYR-TV
ND veterans, first responder honored for service
DICKINSON, N.D. (KFYR) - Four North Dakota veterans and a first responder received an early Christmas gift in Dickinson Friday. It was a veteran organization’s way of saying thank you. On a day that felt like Christmas, a group gathered at the Stark County Veterans Pavillion. The special meeting...
Bismarck-When It’s Brutally Cold Out, NEVER Forget About This
Imagine yourself hanging out all day at North Dakota's Largest Indoor Water Park!. Earlier this year I posted an article about the talk of a proposed indoor water park being built in North Dakota, just any ordinary park, but THE largest in the state. This is what I found on Facebook a while back " North Dakota's largest indoor water park coming to Fargo"
Watch Missoula Born Actor in New ‘Cocaine Bear’ Movie Trailer
Montana is bear country, and bear encounters are a part of everyday life. That is why we always spread the advice to always be "bear aware." Just recently, many Montanans have had close bear encounters. So much so that MCPS has asked parents not to allow their kids to walk home from school due to multiple black bear sightings.
Minnesota murder suspect apprehended in North Dakota
MOORHEAD, MINN. (AP) — A 25-year-old Moorhead, Minnesota man has been arrested in southeast North Dakota after a woman was found dead in her house in Moorhead. The man, who was arrested Friday in Wahpeton, was being held in jail in Richland County, North Dakota, the Star Tribune reported. Family members were checking on the woman at her […]
Revisiting Some Of North Dakota’s Most Recent Plane Crashes
Tragedy often strikes when we least expect it. This is certainly true for these recent plane crashes in North Dakota. You might be surprised at how many have occurred in just two years time. 1. October 2nd, 2022 - This is the most recent plane crash to have happened in...
Behind the Scenes – How Yellowstone Came to be Filmed in Montana
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - The TV series Yellowstone has millions of viewers around the world, and much of the show is filmed right here in Montana, but how the series came to be filmed near Missoula is a story told to KGVO News by Allison Whitmer, Film Commissioner with the Montana Film Office at the Montana Department of Commerce in Helena.
United Way reopens shelters 24/7 as North Dakota winter rages on
MSA United Way was asked to temporarily shelter the homeless population back in 2017.
wdayradionow.com
State Canvassing Board certifies recount for North Dakota House race
(Grand Forks, ND) -- North Dakota's State Canvassing Board is certifying the results of the final House race from the November general election. The board certified the results Thursday of the automatic recount in the Grand Forks-area District 43 House race. Democratic Representative Zac Ista extended his victory over Mary...
Bismarck, ND’s Kirkwood Mall Is About To Lose This Tennant
This popular store will certainly be missed by a lot of fans.
Hey BisMan – Four Exciting Words – “Hairball-Charity-World Record”
Pretty exciting Saturday coming up here in Bismarck with the return of an amazing band. I have run across so many people in the last month, make that the last 3-4 months that have waited for this Saturday, December 3rd - The greatest tribute band you'll ever see - Hairball - making their return back to Bismarck Event Center. This is your chance to experience the whole event and be a part of possibly a Word Record. Now that I have your curiosity, you are probably wondering just HOW you can contribute.
States With The Fastest Talkers: Where Does North Dakota Rank?
It's no secret, most people think we talk a "little funny" up here in North Dakota. They'll even go as far as to say we have an accent. I was born and raised in North Dakota and I have only lived outside our state for a very short time in California. People in Cali thought I had an accent. They compared it to Canadians. Yikes. I definitely started watching how I said my "O's".
Chmielewski’s Christmas Corner In Bismarck Really Shines
A full-blown holiday must-see every year in Bismarck. (PHOTOS)
kxnet.com
FURRY FRIDAY: Meet Link the Dog
KX Conversation: Emergency Commission Funds: $75m …. KX Conversation: Emergency Commission Funds: $75m for DPI. Meteorologist Amber Wheeler explains why North Dakota has been so cold lately and how long it could last. KX News Town Hall: Pandemic Slide.
MN/ND Fishing Exploits- 100 Already Rescued Off Rogue Ice Floe
Already one hundred people were set adrift as ice fishing gets underway. The Associated Press just broke a pretty frightening story about the perils of being out on the ice especially this early in the season. It all took place Monday in Minnesota... Officials in northern Minnesota said roughly 200...
US 103.3
Mandan, ND
4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
796K+
Views
ABOUT
US 103.3 Country plays new country and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bismarck, North Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://1033uscountry.com
Comments / 0