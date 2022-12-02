A post-pandemic ad-spend boom has already begun to recede. Two of the world’s biggest media-buying firms projected a slowdown in the rate of ad-sales growth for both 2022 and 2023, citing factors that include a reduced pace of business in China as well as a pullback by several key advertising categories in the face of inflation and the possibility of a recession. WPP’s GroupM called for global ad spend in 2022 to grow by 6.5%, down from a projection of 8.4% in June. The large media-investment firm, which buys advertising inventory on behalf of marketers, estimated global ad spend would grow 5.9%...

