Read full article on original website
Related
What's Behind AMC Stock’s Recent Double-Digit Surge
AMC stock had a very bullish start to December. Here, we’ll dive into what’s causing this movement and take a look at AMC shares’ prospects moving forward.
XPeng, Baidu, Nio And Some Other Big Stocks Moving Higher In Today's Pre-Market Session
U.S. stock futures traded lower this morning. Here are some big stocks recording losses in today’s pre-market trading session. Zhihu Inc. ZH shares climbed 19.8% to $1.63 in pre-market trading after jumping 33% on Friday. Zhihu, last week, reported better-than-expected Q3 results. Bilibili Inc. BILI shares surged 14.9% to...
Advertising Slowdown Started in 2002, Will Extend Into 2023
A post-pandemic ad-spend boom has already begun to recede. Two of the world’s biggest media-buying firms projected a slowdown in the rate of ad-sales growth for both 2022 and 2023, citing factors that include a reduced pace of business in China as well as a pullback by several key advertising categories in the face of inflation and the possibility of a recession. WPP’s GroupM called for global ad spend in 2022 to grow by 6.5%, down from a projection of 8.4% in June. The large media-investment firm, which buys advertising inventory on behalf of marketers, estimated global ad spend would grow 5.9%...
Is $10,000 the Bottom for Bitcoin?
Legendary emerging markets investor Mark Mobius thinks Bitcoin has further to fall in 2023. Is he right?
Comments / 0