Read full article on original website
Related
elmoreautauganews.com
PHOTOS: Millbrook Tree Lighting brings Sounds and Lights of Christmas Season to Village Green Park
EAN Photos by Sarah Stephens, Austin Speigner and Amanda Pevey. Dec. 1, Village Green Park came alive with light and sound, and the Christmas Spirit was welcomed to Millbrook. The annual Christmas Tree Lighting continues to grow each year, and this year featured some great entertainment. That included Clemency who sang Christmas Carols, and were joined by some of the Millbrook City Seniors. Also bring their talents to the evening were the Coosada Elementary Singers, Airport Road Intermediate Singers and Dancers, Millbrook Middle School Band and Stanhope Elmore High School Band and singers.
Holiday events for Saturday, Dec. 3
Looking for a fun holiday event on Saturday? News 12 is offering some ideas.
Terrific Orange County Irish Bar Closing Location After 37 Years
After serving customers on Main Street for 37 years, the quaint family-owned bar is closing. It has been a long ride for the Christison family that owns and operates one of Warwick's favorite Irish pubs. Yesterday's, located on Main street in Warwick, is a quirky family-run Irish pub that has been serving the area since 1984 with a menu full of comfort foods, and numerous craft beers on tap according to their website.
Stony Point hosts its 1st ever holiday parade and tree lighting ceremony
It was held on Route 9W and ended at Town Hall where the tree was lit up.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Pleasant Valley festival organizers chastised for allowing “F… Biden” banner in parade
PLEASANT VALLEY – As hundreds of residents and visitors gathered in Pleasant Valley on Saturday for the town’s “Festival of Lights,” one float drew immediate criticism for a banner with vulgar language. With hundreds of adults and children gathered along the parade route on Saturday evening,...
Signature Crafted Snowmen Showcase Middletown Businesses During Holiday Season
As the holidays in the Hudson Valley are now in full swing, there are all sorts of events and activities in the area for kids and adults alike. From outdoor skating rinks to local light displays, it seems like there's just about something different to do locally each day. Downtown Middletown is doing something pretty unique to showcase some of their local businesses.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Altered celebration of lights draws few to Poughkeepsie
POUGHKEEPSIE – In a change from tradition, the annual “Celebration of Lights” took place in Poughkeepsie without the traditional parade down Main Street to Dongan Square Park. The event, which typically brought 1,000 people to the Mount Carmel neighborhood, was much more subdued this year. Many of...
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in Connecticut
The Constitution State has quite a few wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. Between the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas shop in Fairfield County, you might just want to visit.
Look Historic Church For Sale in High Falls, NY
This just might be the most interesting place for sale right now in the Hudson Valley. Imagine being able to live in an old church that was once a museum. Built in 1945 this 4500-plus square foot building in the heart of High Falls is just waiting for you to come to convert it.
Luxury Adults-Only Hotel Opens in Hudson Valley
A new hotel described as "a summer camp for adults" celebrates its grand opening this week. The Hudson Valley is becoming a popular spot for luxury resorts. Just last month we told you that Six Senses purchased a 236-acre farm in the Hudson Valley as the future site of its first location in the United States. Not too far from this property is another luxury destination that opened its doors on December 1.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Town supervisor outraged by vulgar flag display in parade
PLEASANT VALLEY – Town Supervisor John DelVecchio called the parade float in Saturday night’s “Festival of Lights” event in the center of town “disgusting.” A tractor-trailer owned by Snow Fountain Supply was adorned with a large flag that said “FUCK BIDEN” as it passed hundreds of children and their families gathered along the route.
Hudson Valley’s Newest McDonald’s Being Built at Lightning Pace
It's highly likely you haven't even noticed the Hudson Valley's newest McDonald's being built right under your nose. At the end of September, we told you that there would soon be a groundbreaking for a new, modern McDonald's restaurant. We all know just how slow many constructions in the Hudson Valley seem to take, so imagine our surprise when we drove by just a couple of months later to find that construction on the exterior of the building is now almost complete.
hamlethub.com
Free Bee-Line Bus Service to Continue Through December 26th
Just in time for the holiday season, free Bee-Line Bus fares will return from December 7 through December 26. Latimer said: “This holiday season, we want people to visit with family and friends, and we want them to shop and go to work with ease. Leave the driving to us, and save some money this holiday season. From Yorktown to Yonkers, we have a robust system that can get you where you need to go. Now is a perfect time to try out the Bee-Line system if you haven’t already. We take great pride in the fact that our buses are safe, clean and accessible.”
darientimes.com
With Danbury Super 8 homeless shelter set to close, city to reopen 20 emergency beds at New Street
DANBURY — A former hotel that has served as a homeless shelter for over two years may be required to shut its doors at the end of the month, forcing clients to relocate to a smaller facility reopening downtown. The COVID-19 emergency orders enacted by Gov. Ned Lamont that...
If You Crash Into a Deer in New York is it Legal to Keep Antlers?
Unfortunately, some of us have had this dilemma after crashing our vehicles into a deer. If you've spent the majority of your driving life in the Hudson Valley you already know that one of the things we always have to be aware of when we are driving is deer!! No matter what road you drive on there is always the threat of a deer or its family running across the road.
Disturbing Animal Abuse Increase in the HV This Year
While so many Hudson Valley residents are showering their pets with love this holiday season, authorities are still seeing a disturbing increase in one particular type of animal abuse. Another man has been arrested and a wonderful dog has been rescued after detective work paid of in Putnam County, NY.
SUV catches fire on Route 45 in Spring Valley
The fire was put out by members of the Hillcrest fire company.
National animal rescue buys NYC-area farm for retired carriage horses
Just say “hay!” A national animal rescue group is buying a Westchester County farm to provide a home and permanent sanctuary for retired carriage horses and other neglected farm animals. The nonprofit group, The Gentle Barn, kicked off its local expansion plans for the hamlet of South Salem after Ryder, a Central Park carriage horse, collapsed on West 45th Street in August — and was flogged by his driver in a viral video that led to widespread outrage and further calls to ban horse-drawn carriages from city streets. Despite the efforts of Gentle Barn and others to save him, sources told The Post...
First of These Was on Mid-Hudson Bridge, Now in Smithsonian
You think you know everything about the Hudson Valley, then you start to have a conversation with someone, and they share with you something you had never heard of! There is something that was on the Mid-Hudson Bridge for 25-years and that "it" is now located in the Smithsonian, Natural Museum of American History.
98.1 - Minnesota New Country
St. Cloud, MN
13K+
Followers
15K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
98.1 Minnesotas New Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://minnesotasnewcountry.com
Comments / 0