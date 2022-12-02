ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman and Home

Maybelline Fit Me Foundation review: Is it the perfect fit for our beauty editor?

By Jess Beech
Woman and Home
Woman and Home
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HKdgW_0jUwcjll00

Before getting started on this Maybelline Fit Me foundation review, I thought it would be helpful to set out exactly what I want from a foundation.

If I was to list all of my gripes about my skin in order (it’s not a confidence-boosting exercise – I wouldn’t recommend it) visible pores and excess shine would be pretty high up the list. The best foundation for me is usually something that doesn’t add too much extra glow into the mix or make itself at home in my pores. Enter Maybelline Fit Me Matt and Poreless Foundation, promising to solve all my complexion woes with a single tube.

There are currently two foundations in the Maybelline Fit Me range, the aforementioned Matt and Poreless as well as a Dewy and Smooth version. The idea is that each caters to a different skin type, with one suited to oily and the other dry. For the purpose of this Maybelline Fit Me foundation review, it’s the matt version I have test driven, but it goes without saying that if you have dry skin, the other formula will be a better fit.

Our beauty editor’s Maybelline Fit Me Foundation review

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0urrKU_0jUwcjll00

The three shades of Maybelline Fit Me Foundation Jess tested (Image credit: Jess Beech)

Maybelline Fit Me Foundation packaging

Maybelline Fit Me Foundation packaging is no frills, but there’s nothing wrong with that. It comes in a simple squeeze tube, which puts you in control of how much, or how little, you get out at once. In my experience, the formula comes out without much persuasion, so go easy to avoid waste. It’s a good size and shape for slotting into your makeup kit and isn’t heavy or cumbersome to carry around.

There are few things more frustrating than having to give up on a foundation when there’s still plenty left, which is another appeal of the tube. You should be able to squeeze the very last drop out, but the soft plastic does also mean you could cut it in half to scoop out the dregs too if needed. As there’s no pump (pumps are notoriously tricky to make recyclable due to the springs needed in the mechanism) the entire thing is recyclable, which is great from a sustainable beauty perspective too.

The foundation formula

I liked that the Maybelline Fit Me Matte & Poreless Foundation doesn’t really promise to do anything other than be a good quality foundation. Lots of brands offer add-ons in the form of skincare ingredients , but often these are at such low levels that they’re not active enough to deliver results, so it’s really about marketing. SPF can be a nice addition too, but really, you also need to be using a dedicated SPF anyway so any in your foundation is just a nice-to-have extra rather than necessity.

As the product has been designed for skin on the combination to oily side (it’s suitable for balanced skin too), the formula is oil-free, meaning less risk of clogging pores and no need to worry about excess shine. The hero ingredient is the flexible micro-powders, which do a brilliant job of mopping up oil and blurring the appearance of pores.

Not all of Maybelline’s makeup is currently vegan, but this product is. It’s always really encouraging to see such a huge brand offering animal-friendly products at a price you don’t have to pay a premium for. Maybelline doesn’t test on animals either.

How does it look and feel on the skin?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HNa5b_0jUwcjll00

Jess wearing the foundation alone, then with a full face of makeup (Image credit: Jess Beech)

If you want one of the best foundations for oily skin that’s going to glide over pores instead of nestling into them, then the Maybelline Fit Me Matt and Poreless Foundation is going to tick a lot of boxes for you. It’s very fluid (more so than I expected for a matte foundation) which helps to avoid that heavy, cake-like coverage that you would stereotypically expect from a product of this type. A little goes a fair way, and it spreads well too, so it is possible to achieve a very light level of coverage if that’s what you prefer.

I personally like to go a bit sheerer around the edges of my face and build up where I need it, which is normally on my forehead, nose, and chin. This did create some resistance when trying to get a shine-free finish on my (pretty shiny) nose and it took additional product and time to get it to sit properly in this area. Even after building and buffing with the best foundation brushes , the coverage isn’t super full, so you can still see your skin beneath it – which is great if you like a relatively natural finish.

The formula is matte by design, which does mean the finish is pretty flat. If your skin is tired and lacking in vibrancy, this isn’t the magic wand that’s going to restore the appearance of 8-hours of sleep. But, what it will do is keep that pesky shine at bay so you can approach the rest of your makeup (and day) without feeling like you’re working against the tide. It feels good on the skin too and is seamless and non-distracting – exactly how a foundation should be.

Applying with fingers is the speediest and easiest option with this, and as the formula is oil-free you’re not left feeling greasy. I liked applying it best with a combination of fingers and brushes (as per my normal routine) as I like the softer finish that a brush can bring.

How about after a day of wear?

I’m not proud of it, but the foundation snob in me made me pack my regular foundation alongside by tube of Maybelline Fit Me foundation when I headed out for my first day of wearing it. I was completely convinced that even the best drugstore foundation at a price this reasonable wouldn’t go the distance when faced with changing temperatures, eating and drinking, plus a fair amount of running about. Especially as there are no on-pack promises about long-wear. To my surprise (and some shame) this really did stay put during the day, so much so that I only needed to touch up a little more around my nose before heading out again for the evening. I wore it for a full day and night, and there was still plenty coming off on my flannel during my night-time cleanse.

Every time I looked in the mirror throughout the day I was impressed by how non-shiny my skin looked and how barely visible my pores were. As the coverage isn’t full-on, it wasn’t super obvious that I was wearing much makeup, which gave me that my-skin-just-better feel that we all want from a base.

Maybelline Fit Me Foundation review: My verdict

Maybelline Fit Me Matte and Poreless Foundation is a brilliant product for anyone with skin that sits in the realms of normal, combination, or oily. The micro-powders in the oil-free formula do a great job of dampening excess shine, helping you to avoid that dreaded t-zone shine by 3 pm and way beyond. As the formula isn’t heavy or cakey, it blurs pores perfectly too. The potential to achieve different looks with just one tube is huge, as the lightweight formulation is both sheer to start and very buildable. I’m awarding extra brownie points for the fact this product is vegan too, proving you don’t need to compromise on morals for makeup on a budget.

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

Best face moisturizer for every skin type

Whether you’re a skin care novice or someone who touts an expansive daily routine, you likely reach for a face moisturizer to keep your skin looking and feeling good. And if you don’t, you should definitely start using one.
SheKnows

Shoppers Call This $6 Firming & Collagen-Infused Moisturizer a ‘Holy Grail’ for Dry & Sensitive Skin

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. The only thing we love more than a product that’s super hydrating, it’s a product that claims to do a bunch in one bottle. When curating our skincare routine, we try to find the best of the best for our skin type, fine lines, and make us look as refreshed as possible. Thanks to Amazon shoppers, we found our next go-to collagen cream for making us look rejuvenated. And it’s only $6! Buy: Too Cool for School Egg Mellow Cream $6.00 The Too...
Robb Report

The 19 Best Eye Creams to Tackle Dark Circles, Wrinkles, Dry Skin and More

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Robb Report may receive an affiliate commission. The skin around your eyes is much thinner and more fragile than everywhere else on your face. This is why you see so many products targeting the area, and the best under eye products for men are highly concentrated serums and creams designed to preserve the firmness and density of this delicate layer. These creams target the common concerns we all experience, including: Dark Circles: Caused by the thinning of the skin and the resulting translucence that showcases the blood...
The Independent

Best beauty deals for Black Friday from lookfantastic, Sephora, Superdrug, Boots and more

This year feels like it’s going at breakneck speed, so we hate to remind you that we’re now in the final stretch of 2022. But one benefit of us flying through the months is that Black Friday has come back around, with countless brands offering huge discounts, and there are some serious savings to be had.Today, you will find serious discounts on everything from TVs, laptops, gaming and tech to mattresses, home appliances, fashion and toys.Follow live: The best early Black Friday 2022 dealsWith all that being said, it will probably not come as a surprise that beauty and perfume...
Well+Good

This $12 Drugstore ‘Glotion’ Is an Affordable Alternative for the Always-Sold-Out Charlotte Tilbury Flawless Filter

Out of all the viral makeup trends that have graced my social feed recently (soap brows, anyone?), glowy, dewy skin might just be my favorite. My acne-prone complexion has been thanking me again and again for swapping my heavy, matte foundations with light, breathable BB creams. It seems that plenty of makeup fans have hopped on the glow wagon with me, considering my favorite sun-kissed product hasn’t been in stock for a hot minute.
Us Weekly

Shop the Best Makeup, Haircare, Skincare and Other Beauty Must-Haves for 2022

Beauty talk! Whether you’re browsing online, scanning the shelves at Sephora or taking note of what celebs swear by, it’s easy to find yourself overloaded by all the options. But fear not, because whether you’re on the hunt for skincare that’s going to revolutionize your routine or makeup that’ll up your glam game, we’ve got you […]
FASHION Magazine |

NYX Cosmetics Drops Avatar-Themed Makeup + More Beauty News

Plus, a sneak peek of Lunar New Year gifts from Oribe. Escape to Pandora with NYX Cosmetics’s latest makeup collection. After 13 long years, the sequel to James Cameron’s Oscar-winning Avatar film is due to hit theatres this month. To commemorate its return, NYX Professional Makeup has launched an otherworldly collection of limited-edition makeup to shop. Inspired by the film’s distinctly blue characters and their bioluminescent world of Pandora, this vegan and cruelty-free collection covers all your makeup bases. From the Avatar: The Way of the Water colour palette packed with 24 lush green and ultramarine shades to the Luminescent Lip Glosses in three electrifying colourways, you’ll be premiere party-ready with these NYX launches. Plus, for every social media post made using #NYXCosmeticsForAvatar, #KeepOurOceansAmazing or #AvatarTheWayofTheWater, NYX will donate $1 (up to $50,000) to support The Nature Conservancy, a global environmental nonprofit organization working to protect 10 ocean animals and their aquatic homes.
shefinds

Experts Say These Shampoo Ingredients May Be Causing Your Hair To Fall Out

Shampoo has gotten a bad rap over the last few years, with more and more people stressing the benefits of skipping a few days in between hair washings for the sake of achieving healthier hair. While that’s all well and good, when it does come time to wash your hair, you want to be sure that you’re reaching for the right products that won’t ruin all that progress you achieved giving your strands and scalp a rest between shampoo days. Simply put: some shampoos are better than others. And the ones that are worth avoiding are those that contain questionable ingredients that not only damage hair, but can even contribute to hair shedding and breakage.
WWD

Save 20% Off Charlotte Tilbury Makeup and Skin Care Products During Sephora’s Beauty Insider Sale Today

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission. Breaking beauty news alert: Beauty Insiders can score 20% off the newest Charlotte Tilbury products at Sephora with code GETGIFTING. (If you’re not a Beauty Insider, it’s free to sign up.) The surprise Sephora sale includes markdowns on nearly all skin care, hair care, and makeup products through Sunday, December 11. But we’ll be taking advantage of the discounts on Charlotte Tilbury’s just-launched lipsticks, firming face creams, and beauty gift set specials before they sell out — and trust us,...
Us Weekly

15 of the Best Acne Solution Cyber Deals Still Available — Up to 50% Off

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Please note, prices are accurate at the time of publication but are subject to change. Feel like you didn't get to check everything off your wish list during Black Friday and Cyber Monday? Not to worry — some […]
The Guardian

Retinol is a wonder for skin – but it doesn’t need to be a luxury

Retinol is peerless in its proven ability to reduce pore size, treat acne scars, smooth skin texture and soften fine lines. But what if you want all that bang for less of your buck? Given retinol’s popularity in recent years, I was surprised by how relatively little choice there is in the below-£25 market, but impressed with the quality nonetheless.
rolling out

Best foundations for melanated skin

Foundations haven’t always been skin-friendly, but you can get the best of both worlds in a new world of innovation. Makeup products have been a key culprit for clogged pores and skin breakouts if worn for extended periods. Now, many foundations have extreme benefits for the skin, like nourishment, hydration, and leaving a natural glow.
Apartment Therapy

Trader Joe’s Is Selling A New “Crackling” Candle For The Holidays

Olivia Harvey is a freelance writer and award-winning scriptwriter from outside Boston, Massachusetts. She’s a big fan of scented candles, getting dressed up, and the 2005 film adaptation of Pride and Prejudice starring Keira Knightley. You can make sure she’s doing okay via Instagram and/or Twitter. Follow. published...
consumerqueen.com

Candle Day at Yankee Candle is Live!

This post may contain affiliate links. Click to read our Disclosure Policy . Click to read our Privacy Policy. Starting today (December 1st) thru December 2nd, Yankee Candle is celebrating Candle Day in-store and online! Large Jar Candles are on sale for only $12 (regularly $31) with a limit of 12 per order.
Woman and Home

Woman and Home

4K+
Followers
741
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Glamorous, aspirational and fun, woman&home curates the best products and advice from health, wellness and beauty to food, homes and books and helps women live their best lives.

 https://www.womanandhome.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy