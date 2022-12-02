ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
shefinds

Doctors Say This Is The One High-Calorie Food To Avoid At All Costs If You Struggle With Chronic Bloating

By Faith Geiger
shefinds
shefinds
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tKpfV_0jUwcfEr00
Shutterstock

No one likes to deal with gas and bloating. Whether it’s chronic or just a once-in-a-while issue, we’d all like to banish a bloated stomach for good. And while that may not be a realistic possibility for most of us, there are a few changes you can make to limit the issue as much as possible—starting with cutting certain foods out of your diet.

To discover the worst type of food that you should avoid as much as possible if you want to keep bloating and other digestive issues at bay, we spoke to Dr. Bill Cole, functional medicine expert and creator of the Cellular Health Accelerator program. He told us that sugary, processed foods are some of the biggest offenders due to the fact that they often lead to gut dysbiosis. Read on to learn more!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kK4pI_0jUwcfEr00

Sugary, processed foods

As delicious and convenient as sweet treats and sugary breakfast foods like pastries, cereal, cookies, and more can be, Dr. Cole warns that these high-sugar, high-calorie foods can take a serious toll on your health and should especially be avoided if you struggle with chronic bloating. "The food to certainly avoid when gas and bloating are a problem is any food with processed sugar," he tells us. This is because

Dr. Cole notes that "the most common cause of gas and bloating is a poor diet full of empty carbohydrates or sugar-laden foods, which are both often combined with gut dysbiosis." Say it ain't so! What exactly is gut dysbiosis, though, and how does sugar lead to and exacerbate the issue? As Dr. Cole explains, it's "an imbalance of good and bad bacteria primarily in the small intestine," and according to him, it's "an epidemic condition in our society" which is only worsened by a high intake of processed sugar. He goes on to say that an imbalance like this in the gut microbiome, when combined with the refined sugar found in many of your favorite sweet treats, "produces a byproduct of sugar digestion."

But the digestive risks of processed sugary foods don't stop there; it can also worsen a condition called Small Intestinal Bacterial Overgrowth, or SIBO, which is another major cause of bloating after meals. "The bacteria consume the sugars in our diet and produce a nitrogen gas, which causes severe distention of the stomach," Dr. Cole explains. Yikes! Guess we'll lay off the donuts, then...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cfvhC_0jUwcfEr00

Tips for avoiding gas and bloating

In addition to cutting out sugary, processed foods, there are a few other healthy habits you can implement in order to keep gas and bloating to a minimum. First off, it's vital that you prioritize nutritious foods. "My recommendation for chronic gas and bloating is to first eat only whole foods and avoid processed ones," Dr. Cole suggests. "After that, most people do well with foods such as grass-fed beef, pastured chicken, and wild-caught fish."

Additionally, remember that it isn't only what you eat, but how you eat that affects your digestion. That means you should take your time while savoring your meals. "It’s also important to chew the foods well as digestion actually starts in the mouth," Dr. Cole concludes.

At the end of the day, the most important step in solving your gut issues is to get to the root of things. If you're unsure about what's disrupting your digestive system, talking to a doctor is always your best bet. But when in doubt, keeping your diet in check by cutting out processed foods is never a bad idea!

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

Nutritionists Say You Should Be Having This Vegetable Every Day In The Winter To Boost Gut Health And Immunity

There’s a lot of things to love about the winter, but having to worry about avoiding colds and and the flu isn’t one of them. Luckily, by making healthy decisions that help to boost your immunity, you can decrease your chances of coming down with an illness this year. One of the best ways to do that is by maintaining a nutritious diet. In fact, there’s one vegetable that’s in season right now that health experts say can help you keep your immune system strong—and even keep your gut healthy!
shefinds

Doctors Say This Is The Worst Drink To Have In The Morning For People Who Struggle With Indigestion

Morning routines are personal. From the way you like your toast (P.S. here’s the healthiest way to make it!) to whether you prefer to roll out of bed or get a morning workout in, many of us are particular about how we start our days. Oftentimes, that includes a morning beverage. Sipping on a warm drink may be an essential part of your morning ritual. Unfortunately, though, choosing the wrong beverage could have negative effects on your health. In fact, there’s one popular choice that health experts warn could exacerbate indigestion and acid reflux: coffee.
shefinds

Doctors Say Doing This Simple Thing Every Day Improves Your Sleep Over 50

So many factors play into the quality of our sleep, from our diet to hormone levels. And as we get older, it can be difficult to get a good night’s sleep for several reasons. If you’ve found that you just aren’t as able to fall asleep or rest through the night as you used to, you’re not alone. But luckily, there are several things you can do to get a bit more shut-eye over 50—including one simple habit that can do wonders for not only your sleep cycle, but your overall health as well. It’s as easy as getting some exercise every day!
shefinds

3 Hair Mistakes Women Over 50 Should Avoid At All Costs Because They Age You Instantly

Chances are you’ve probably changed your skincare routine up quite a few times over the years to deal with different issues you encounter along the way. Whether you’re faced with hormonal acne, dryness and lines, or dark spots, it’s not unusual to replace products and procedures with other products and procedures as you age so that you’re addressing your concerns in the moment. The same applies to hair, though we tend to think the same shampoos and coloring choices we make at 30 can take us through our fifties and beyond. As we age, our hair has different needs. It’s not uncommon to make these three hair mistakes that could be aging you without you even knowing it. Here are the mistakes and their simple solutions.
shefinds

2 Shampoo Ingredients Experts Swear By To Regrow Thinning Hair

Thinning hair is one of those hair issues that can send people into a panic. If you’ve noticed more hair than usual on your brush or the bathroom floor, whether it’s the result of stress, hormonal changes, or aging, you may be tempted to hit up every beauty store within 5 miles and buy up each and every serum and shampoo that makes big promises for thinning hair.
shefinds

3 High-Protein Breakfast Foods To Blast Belly Fat

Losing weight in your midsection— or anywhere else— requires a balanced diet along with regular exercise. While working to lose weight in this area or elsewhere, it is vital to provide your body with energy from high-protein foods, especially first thing in the morning. We reached out to registered dietitians, nutritionists and other health experts for three breakfast ideas that will not only help you start your day off with needed energy, but that will also keep you satiated (and less likely to eat more and gain weight later). Read on for tips, suggestions and insight from Jay Cowin, registered nutritionist and Director of Formulations at ASYSTEM, and Trista Best, registered dietitian at Balance One Supplements.
shefinds

The Best Shampoos For Mild To Moderate Hair Loss Over 40, According To Experts

Hair shedding is such a common issue that there are a number of products and shampoos on the market designed to specifically address it. Whether your personal cause of hair loss over age 40 is genetic, related to stress, or has a different cause altogether, you don’t have to suffer in silence and assume that nothing can be done.
shefinds

The One Beverage You Should Be Drinking Daily For A Healthier Body Over 40

There are so many factors that play into our overall health, from the food we eat to the way we move our bodies and even to our stress levels. Keeping up with healthy habits that can keep everything running in tip-top shape is especially essential as we age and our bodies change over time. Luckily, there are tons of ways you can help your body thrive on a daily basis, including regularly drinking one beverage health experts swear by: tea!
shefinds

2 Foods You Should Never Buy At The Grocery Store, According To A Cardiologist

If your goal is to prioritize your heart health in the upcoming new year, reevaluating your diet and eating habits is essential. We reached out to cardiologists, dietitians and other health experts to learn more about two types of foods and snacks (often found at the grocery store) that are best to skip for a healthier heart (your gut will also thank you!) Read on for tips, suggestions and insight from Dr. Nitin Bhatnagar, M.D., cardiologist and holistic heart doctor, and Dana Ellis Hunnes, PhD, MPH, RD, cardiac dietitian at UCLA medical center.
shefinds

2 Supplements Dermatologists Say You Should Stop Taking In Winter Because They Dry Out Your Skin

Vitamins and supplements are almost always a good idea. Unless your daily diet is varied and balanced (something that’s difficult to achieve each and every day), a quality supplement can bridge the gap and ensure that you are getting enough of what you need to stay healthy and nourished. But should you change up your supplement routine to coincide with changes in the weather and your skin? Some experts say: yes!
shefinds

4 High-Fiber Foods You Should Eat Because They Boost Energy, Weight Loss And Digestion

This article has been updated since its initial publish date to include more expert insight. Fiber is an essential plant-based nutrient that greatly aids your digestive health. As we age, it is imperative to eat enough fiber in order to maintain a healthy weight. In addition, fiber has been linked to lowering one’s risk of diabetes and heart disease, so it’s worth noting that foods containing it are smart additions to your diet. We checked in with health experts for 4 versatile and accessible foods to try this week to meet the 37 daily recommended grams of fiber, as reported by WebMD.
The Independent

Underactive thyroid: The seven most common symptoms associated with the condition

The NHS defines an underactive thyroid (or hypothyroidism) as a failure of the thyroid gland, located in the neck in front of the windpipe, to produce sufficient quantities of the hormones needed to regulate the body’s metabolism, such as triiodothyronine and thyroxine.Without the right level of these hormones in production to moderate how the body stores and uses energy, many of its functions can gradually begin to slow down, affecting the internal organs.Symptoms associated with hypothyroidism develop slowly and are often difficult to distinguish from other ailments with which they might also be associated.The seven most common symptoms, according to...
scitechdaily.com

Pain Relievers Like Ibuprofen and Naproxen May Worsen Arthritis Inflammation

Taking anti-inflammatory pain relievers like ibuprofen and naproxen for osteoarthritis may worsen inflammation in the knee joint over time. This is according to a new scientific study being presented at the annual meeting of the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA) next week. As the most common form of arthritis,...
Medical News Today

Can hyperthyroidism cause numbness and tingling?

Hyperthyroidism is a condition that occurs when the thyroid gland produces too much of the thyroid hormones. In very rare cases, it can cause numbness and tingling, although the exact reason is still unclear. Peripheral neuropathy occurs when nerves that conduct signals between the central nervous system and the rest...
shefinds

shefinds

New York City, NY
210K+
Followers
5K+
Post
52M+
Views
ABOUT

Our team shares the latest in fashion trends, celebrity news, beauty & health tips and more! We know you're busy, so we find what you're looking for.

 https://www.shefinds.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy