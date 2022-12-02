Read full article on original website
Related
marinelink.com
Freeport Pushes Texas LNG Export Plant Restart to Year End
Freeport LNG on Friday again delayed the restart of the second-biggest U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) export facility, pushing start-up plans for its Texas plant to the end of the year, pending regulatory approval. In November, the company said it was on track to restart the plant in mid December...
marinelink.com
Wärtsilä’s Cargo Handling and LPG Fuel Supply Systems for Exmar Gas Carriers
Wärtsilä will deliver its cargo handling and LPG fuel supply systems for two LPG/Midsize gas carrier vessels being built at Hyundai Mipo Dockyard in South Korea for EXMAR LPG. EXMAR LPG is a joint venture between EXMAR, a maritime and offshore solutions provider and Seapeak. According to Wärtsilä,...
marinelink.com
Platform Supply Vessel to Ship CO2 for Storage Under North Sea Seabed
A platform supply vessel, normally used to deliver goods to offshore oil and gas platforms, is undergoing preparations in the Danish Esbjerg port to carry CO2 containers for storage in the North Sea. Offshore vessel owner Blue Water and offshore energy industry services firm Semco Maritime are rebuilding and upgrading...
marinelink.com
Valeura Energy Books Tanker for Gulf of Thailand Oil Field
Oil and gas company Valeura Energy has entered into a definitive agreement with PT Samudra Alam Transport to charter the MT Vula crude oil tanker to store oil produced from the Wassana oil field, offshore in the Gulf of Thailand. In Q2 2022, Valeura acquired KrisEnergy International (Thailand) Holdings Ltd....
marinelink.com
MMA Offshore Sells Batam Shipyard
Australian offshore vessel operator MMA Offshore has completed the sale of its shipyard in Batam, Indonesia. The planned sale was first announced back in May when MMA Offshore said it would sell its shipyard facility to Wasco Engineering Group. "The final installment of the US$15 million purchase price has been...
marinelink.com
French Grain Exports from Dunkirk Port at 10-year High
Nord Cereales, which runs France's third largest grain export silo at Dunkirk port, has shipped its biggest volume in over 10 years for the first five months of the season, it said on Friday, illustrating a fast pace of French exports. Between the start of this season on July 1...
marinelink.com
Baltic Index Slips, but Posts Best Week in Almost 2 Months
The Baltic Exchange's dry bulk sea freight index marked its biggest weekly percentage gain in almost two months, although declining on Friday on a fall in capesize rates. The overall index, which factors in rates for capesize, panamax and supramax shipping vessels carrying dry bulk commodities, shed 14 points, or about 1%, to 1,324.
