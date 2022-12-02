ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Associated Press

Search for Johannesburg worshippers swept by flood; 14 dead

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — The death toll from the tragic flash flood that swept away members of a church congregation along the Jukskei River in Johannesburg has risen from nine to 14, officials have confirmed. Rescue teams on Monday resumed search operations for at least three people still missing. Twelve...

