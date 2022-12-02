ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Good Morning CaneSport 12.2.22

By CaneSport.com Staff
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=104Rku_0jUwVDXK00
Good Morning CaneSport! (photo by Gary Ferman)

Presented by LifeWallet and CanesWear

WHAT’S UP TODAY

First up this morning in your Miami Hurricanes news?

We catch up with recent Miami commit Collins Acheampong’s basketball coach – yes, basketball coach – for insight into just what kind of a rare athletic talent Miami’s landed regardless of the sport.

Also sticking with the recruiting theme we have a closer look at top talent Ray Ray Joseph, with input from his coach, Luther Campbell. So don’t miss that.

We take a closer look at the top 10 teams in the recruiting rankings from the last 10 years to see some correlations to Miami’s situation with the team sitting at a top 10 class and coming off a losing record. What we find might surprise you.

We also continue our roster rebuild series with a deeper dive into the key offensive line position. What kind of talent is there looking to the future and what additions do we think need to be made?

From yesterday afternoon there also was the CaneSport news that Tyler Van Dyke has informed coaches he plans to return to Miami next season, a big deal for the program. Plus we had an update on Jake Garcia, who is likely to return as well. You can read about that, too.

And Gary Ferman was talking Miami recruiting on The Inside Scoop, so you can tune in and watch that.

Of course, we will always keep our Miami Hurricanes Portal Tracker updated, so you can be sure to check that out as well.

And, as always, stay tuned today for any news that may come up.

TODAY’S MIAMI HURRICANES TOP HEADLINES

Ray Ray Joseph could have outsized impact in Year 1 at Miami: “He can play right now – no question about it”

MESSAGE BOARD POST OF THE DAY

Can Mario get us into the 12-team CFB Playoffs in his third year? Or ever? … Posted by imnotdavez

While anything is possible and we could make the 4-team CFB Playoffs in 2023, I think most believe this rebuild is going to take longer than that. But with it looking like the 12-team playoffs is going to happen in 2024, getting into a 12-team playoff will obviously be easier than 4. Richt’s 10-3 team would likely have made it, for instance.

MIAMI HURRICANES QUOTE OF THE DAY

“Ray is arguably the best cornerback in the state of Florida. If Ray played running back, he’d be the best running back in the state. What people don’t realize is that all throughout his (career before arriving at Edison), he was a running back. So every situation we used him in, it was like zero to 100 real fast, using vision, going the way you’ve got to go and playing the position to perfection.”

Miami commit Ray Ray Joseph’s coach, Luther Campbell

